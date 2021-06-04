♦ Watson, William Brant, 64, 49 Stiles Drive, LaFayette, Ga., obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages
♦ Bradley, Eric Lynn, 35, 5949 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Carroll, Amanda Starr, 37, 199 Lamoian Drive, Tunnel Hill, Ga., forgery (second) makes, alters or possess any writing other than a check
♦ McCurdy, Deanna Nicole, 33, 620 Mohawk St., Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hartline, Donald Vester, 58, 1407 Mill Wee Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Ismael, Rolando, 24, 2203 37th St. A., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), seat belt violation (children 5 years of age and less)
♦ Spillman, Wendy Brown, 39, 1623 Fruit Farm Road, Fort Payne, Ala., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Parker, Hannah Louise, 25, 143 Hogg Lane, LaFayette, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Maynard, Joshua Kaleb, 18, 367 Spraggins Hill Road, Lyerly, Ga., too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21
♦ Shropshire, Jacob Antonio, 34, 108 Cavender St., LaFayette, Ga., simple assault (family violence); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Kirk, John Franklin, 52, 714 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Thompson, Keisha Leigh, 41, 5724 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Graf, Ryan Samuel, 38, 2926 Hawthorne Court, Naples, Fla., no insurance, expired license plate, fail to yield while turning left, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Parks Jr., Robert Earl, 40, 1358 Peggy Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Teague, Luke John, 24, 1805 Highway 41, (no city listed), Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, expired license plate, failure to obey traffic control device, lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise
♦ Dykes, James Nathan, 42, 1375 Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Anderson, Christopher Blake, 36, 185 Beaumont Road, Rock Spring, Ga., theft by taking (felony), criminal damage to property (second) (private property), possession of tools for the commission of a crime
♦ Avans, Bryan Jonathan, 39, 504 E. Depot St., LaGrange, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Green, Joshua Lee, 42, 2565 Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Watkins, Zachary Tyler Key, 29, 3109 E. 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Headrick, Phillip Wayne, 56, 19058 Orchard Ave., Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Burnette Jr., Paul Edward, 43, 2005 David Lane, Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Hensley Jr., Phillip Clay, 45, 902 Glenn Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Evans, Tenita Renee, 43, 1321 Claire Point Drive, Hixson, Tenn., criminal damage to property (second) (private property), theft by taking (felony)
♦ Tipton, Shawnna Anne, 48, 204 Walnut St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Powell, Alexis Loreal, 21, 218 Shamrock Drive, Rossville, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Bailes, Paul Tracy, 47, 803 N. Moore Road, East Ridge, Tenn., rape
♦ Walker, Derrick Justin, 30, 523 Cannon Road, LaFayette, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Nail, Stacy Lee, 45, 3542 Mountain Creek Road, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Ingram, Lawrence Alton, 57, 709 Patterson Road, (no city listed), Ga., aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Hull, Millard Elbert, 78, 1015 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Gamble, Desiree Jessica, 22, 1513 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Skipper, Robert Daniel, 25, 405 Evans Drive C, (no city provided), Ga., child molestation (x2)
♦ Gordy, Tony Eugene, 45, 1207 Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Hood, Samuel Franklin, 57, 6304 Porter Drive, Bakewell, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
♦ Fickey, Ryan David, 30, 324 Jenkins Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Evans, Kyle Edward, 37, 1321 Clear Point Drive, Flintstone, Ga., theft by taking (felony), criminal damage to property (second) (private property)
♦ Reed, Jason Edward, 41, 106 Longwood St., Chickamauga, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Mathis, Joann Kolby, 22, 2313 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., stalking (misdemeanor), false statements and writings/concealment of facts
♦ Morrison Jr., James Edward, 40, 159 Monica Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Navas, Christina Elizabeth, 42, 1254 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, pedestrian under the influence
♦ DeBord, Skyler Jordan, 22, 506 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ West, James Jefferson, 22, 2162 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Douglas, Cecil Woodard, 42, 206 Spruce St., Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Ingram, Lawrence Alton, 57, 709 Patterson Road, (no city listed), Ga., bond surrender
♦ Bracey, David Edwin, 41, 453 Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Atkins, Eric Joseph, 39, 1296 Ramey Road, Trion, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Morey, Ethan Zane, 18, 249 Cinderella Drive, Flintstone, Ga., violating restrictions of driver's license, driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Lynch, Danny Lamar, 41, 35 Larson Loop, Cartersville, Ga., aggravated stalking
♦ Wiley, Billy James, 39, 20 Fannie Mae Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated assault, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Shirley Jr., Charles Ray, 801 Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Cross, Hunter Gaston, 26, 78 Carroll Lane, Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Ring, Theresa Lynn, 42, 49 Cook Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Norris, Amber Marie, 29, 103 Ken Lane, Ringgold, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ McAllister, Austin Ray, 25, 215 W. Indiana St., LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), possession of tools for the commission of a crime
♦ Strawter, Angelika Leann, 24, 135 Hendrick Blvd., Chattanooga, Tenn., pedestrian under the influence, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object, seat belt violation (children five years of age and less) (x2), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI - endangering a child under 14 years of age (x2), driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08G or more within three hours or more
♦ Manning, Jaxon Martin, 18, 505 First St., LaFayette, Ga., false imprisonment, battery
♦ Hawkins, Brandon Desean, 30, 409 Ross St. A., Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Gant, Tabitha Nichole, 36, 2083 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Payne, Tracy Alan, 56, 111 White Oak St., Rossville, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Perez-Mendez, Idalia Rosalinda, 28, 1914 Holly St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while unlicensed, no insurance, speeding
♦ Cole, Karrie Michelle, 46, 720 Rock Bluff Road, Rising Fawn, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)