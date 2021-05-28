♦ Wallace, Jamison Laray, 35, 1177 Nick-a-jack Road, Flintstone, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Lucas, Gabriela Kaylee, 23, 730 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Saint, Richard Allen, 56, 607 S. Seminole Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, no license plate, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Chastain, Trevor Edward, 17, 93 Chastain Drive, LaFayette, Ga., terroristic threats (misdemeanor) (x2), simple battery (family violence) (x2)
♦ Tracy, Ashley Tad, 49, 5524 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Smith, Dustin Kyle, 30, 368 N. Highway 15, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked
♦ Lopez, Ventura Luis, 17, 3409 Fifth Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., terroristic acts (x2), driving under the influence of alcohol, pedestrian under the influence, no insurance, driving without a valid license; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Babb, Jeremy Brandon, 29, 727 Carden Ave., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property) (x2), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Nichols II, Ronald Alan, 28, 400 State Line Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Wells, Stacy James, 52, 405 Jenkins Road, Rossville, Ga., aggravated assault, pointing or aiming pistol or gun at another
♦ Jarnigan, Jesse Lee, 44, 230 Sweetland Drive, Red Bank, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Griffin, Zachariah Alan, 28, 847 Bradley Ave., LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Gray, Bryce Colby, 18, 45 Cubine Road #4, Flintstone, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Bruchez, Jenine Olga, 40, 203 Doc Love Ave., LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate/harass 911 officer
♦ Berg, Kyndra Kay, 36, 812 Indian Ave. A, Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Coleman, Tori Lashaun, 26, 809 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville, Ga., theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ Shaw, Amanda Joelle, 207 W. Culberson Ave., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony), false statements and writings/concealment of facts, burglary (first degree)
♦ Caylor, Daniel Joseph, 42, 7714 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., burglary (first degree), probation violation (felony), false statements and writings/concealment of facts
♦ Walker, Sean Patrick, 46, 419 Wisteria Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ McGill, Daniel Eric, 19, 1217 W. North Main St., LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Ford, Traivyeon Damien, 22, 181 Maple Leaf Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hardison, Valerie F., 40, 915 S. Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI endangering a child under 14 years of age (x2), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Walker, Avery Jameson Nash, 22, 169 Burgess Hollow Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Asher, Christin Ceanna, 31, driving without license on person, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Alexander, Jason Dominic, 44, 479 Fox Mit Lane, LaFayette, Ga., failure to register vehicle, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, seat belts violation (adults), permitting unlicensed person to drive, disorderly conduct
♦ Hogue, Jason Taylor, 26, 4377 Highway 337, LaFayette, Ga., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Scott, Beth Elaine, 61, 910 Thurman St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Puryear, Danielle Nicole, 29, 6684 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Hullender, Bobbie Jo, 34, 813 Hullender Road, Ringgold, Ga., parole violation, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Morrison, Aaron Blake, 32, 1058 Woodgate Road, Ringgold, Ga., no insurance, broken taillight lenses, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Keith, Marty Eugene, 52, 1282 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony) (x2)
♦ Evett, Jonathan Lee, 29, 212 E. Wotring St., Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Webb, Bruce Kenneth, 57, 24 Elmo Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Cantrell, Zachary Keith, 23, 1303 Holly Ave., South Pittsburg, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Wilbanks, Alana Nicole, 31, 803 Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Dove, Brianna Kathleen, 22, 117 S. Oakland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Roach, Whitney Lashay, 30, 203 W. 10th St., Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Bates, Danielle Lashae, 20, 115 Nancy Lane, Flintstone, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Cady, Chase Michael, 29, 1108 Brookwood Lane, Dalton, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Stokes, Scotty Justin, 33, 1904 Chamberlain Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Collins, Harold Lamar, 50, 149 York Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Dixon, Danyell Kay, 26, 1135 Campbell Ave. E37, LaFayette, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Steele, Tiffany Agnes, 28, 1209 Indian Ave. G8, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Adams, Barry Malone, 40, 2004 E. 33rd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Smith, Courtney Lebron, 31, 2707 Citicol Ave. C-3, Chattanooga, Tenn., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Tackett, Daniel Joseph, 25, 20 Chriswood Drive, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony) (x2)
♦ Smith, Jessica Jade, 40, 4325 Greenbriar Road, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Curtis, Nicholas Allen, 31, 3821 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Lee, James William, 41, 3699 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Barber, Hope Jessica, 22, 74 Crabtree Road, Rossville, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), fugitive from justice
♦ Garner, Brandon Joseph, 6, 2211 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., criminal damage to property (second) (private property)
♦ Lee, Shaun Samuel, 42, 93 Jamestown Road, Menlo, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), pedestrian under the influence
♦ Crane, Casey Michelle, 38, 115 Herron St., Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Raley, Whitney Leigh, 33, 1185 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x2), possession of methamphetamine, fugitive from justice
♦ Middleton, Christopher Neil, 55, 708 Henderson St., LaFayette, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Burse, Tony Lee, 56, 81 Hope Drive, Trion, Ga., terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
♦ Thompson, Dale Robert, 32, 5595 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated stalking, violate family violence order
♦ Wilson, Amanda Diane, 38, 118 McCamy Lane, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), reckless driving, driving under the influence of multiple substances, expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), following too closely, hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Hamilton, Dyllin Michael, 29, 23 Long St., (no city provided) Ga., no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, driving while unlicensed, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); giving false statements and writings/concealment of facts (x2); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Lynn, Dakota Dale, 28, 187 Hullander Hollow Road, Ringgold, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Whitefield, Jerry Lee Cameron, 19, 1410 E. 49th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., no license plate, driving while unlicensed
♦ Randolph, Christopher W., 50, 2861 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., driver must move over for emergency vehicles, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Burke, Joseph Nmn, 49, 3127 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Daniel, Tana L., 43, 1628 W. Rebel Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Witt, Brandy, Danielle, 36, 1683 Ridgeway Drive, Trion, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Perkins, Jerry Ray, 73, 18 Perkins Lane, Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct, aggravated stalking, terroristic acts
♦ Hogue, Corbin Nathaniel, 21, 154 Dickeyville Road, Trion, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)