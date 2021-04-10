♦ Bell, Zachary James, 28, 1116 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Sales, Willie Dexter, 44, 838 E. 8th St., Undetermined, Tenn., open container violation distilled spirits/ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
♦ Islas, Julio Sanchez, 32, McFarland Ave., Rossville, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Hepler, Ryan Jeffrey, 23, 1522 Boreal Court, Brentwood, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Joyner, Francis Eileen, 33, 229 Rape Drive, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Curtis, Eric Anthony, 30, 223 Jasper Way, Dalton, Ga., homicide by vehicle (first degree) (non-habitual violator)
♦ Pilgrim, Fred Avondale, 53, 820 Sheppard Way, Stone Mountain, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Thomison, Michael Christopher, 44, 1410 Woody Lane, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ McNeely III, Jerald Lee, 31, 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Lee, Mattie Jade, 28, 129 Blue Grass Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., financial transaction card fraud
♦ Coley Sr., Eric Gene, 68, 2706 Highway 337, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated sexual battery, child molestation (x3)
♦ White, Joshua Dale, 31, 96 Marsh Lane, Summerville, Ga., parole violation
♦ Chamber, Joshua Shane, 39, 104 Singer Trail, Ringgold, Ga., aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Allred, James William, 55, 172 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Reid III, Thaddeus Eugene, 31, 3089 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., burglary (first degree) (x4)
♦ Goodwin, Tracy Lamar, 31, 1000 Talley Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency
♦ Burns, John Daniell, 31, 181 Betsy Lane, Rossville, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Upshaw, Eric Lebron, 40, 115 Nancy Lane, Flintstone, Ga., violate family violence order, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Koch, Mark Andrew, 40, 1305 Cumberland Court S.E., Smyrna, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Brown, Steven Shawn, 33, 1903 E. 34th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., maintaining a disorderly house, fugitive from justice
♦ Holbrook, Vickie Lynn, 64, 3935 Spring Creek Road, Trion, Ga., furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Setser, Wesley Lee, 49, 188 Jackson St., Trenton, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Womble, Charles Floyd, 46, 862 Nick-a-jack Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Mitchell, Robbie Lee, 28, 807 McLemore St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Cook, Richie Don, 42, 485 Ramey Road, Trion, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Hughes, Jeremy Bryant, 20, 58 Old Trion Road, LaFayette, Ga., cruelty to children (first degree)
♦ Hendrix, Shana Nicole, 26, 58 Old Trion Road, LaFayette, Ga., cruelty to children (first degree)
♦ Cave, Amber Michelle, 34, 12 S. Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Blevins, Jonathan Walter, 30, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Vincente-Pelico, Alex Nmn, 20, 4008 Ely Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Flachmeyer, Thomas Joseph, 46, 2230 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank, Tenn., failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Lee, Cory Gage, 26, 1142 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), speeding, probation violation (felony)
♦ Moon, Tabetha Mae, 34, 129 Wesley Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Ervin, Jason Michael, 43, 225 Kelly Lane, Lenoir City, Tenn., failure to yield to pedestrian at crosswalk, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Raines, Daniel Lee, 32, 834 Saddle Club Road, Trenton, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, violation of handicapped parking, no insurance, expired driver's license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Lowery, Jordan Michelle, 28, 4867 Brighton Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, escape (felony); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Parrish, Kaita McGregor, 29, 106 Robin Lane, Rossville, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act)
♦ McCary, Elizabeth Michelle, 33, 816 Caldonia St., Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence) (x2), cruelty to children (first degree)
♦ Stoker, Timothy Dwight, 55, 52 North Ave., Flintstone, Ga., disorderly conduct, terroristic threats (x4)
♦ West Jr., Michael Earl, 50, 146 Firetower Road, Jasper, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Goff, Randy Wayne, 37, 601 James St., Rossville, Ga., expired license plate (x2), failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Teeters, Joshua Wayne, 32, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), expired license plate, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Wallace Jr., David Lee, 50, 2928 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., loitering and prowling, pedestrian under the influence, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
♦ Ray, Cedric L., 36, 112 Battle Farm Court, Rock Spring, Ga., obscured or missing license plates, improper passing in no passing zone (x2), speeding (x2), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (x2), reckless driving (x2), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense (x2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony) (x2), interference with government property (felony), failure to register vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to use signal
♦ Watson, Robbie Todd, 51, 1607 Old LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., failure to register vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Skyles, Dennis I. Z. Bernard, 18, 212 Edsel Drive, Rossville, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
♦ Dunnigan, Tracy L., 49, 3618 Hughes Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Cabrera, Aldolfo Villalobos, 45, 1203 Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Byrd, Taylor Steven, 30, 599 Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Harmon, Cody Scott, 26, 3411 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Luce, Jessica Marie, 33, 7434 County Road 75, Bridgeport, Ala., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Greene, Gregory Allen, 61, 218 W. Gordon Ave. B, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Elliott, James Eric, 37, 260 Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving wrong side of road, driving under the influence of multiple substances, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fail to report accident with injury/death
♦ Scott, Terry Leallen, 48, 203 W. Main St. #207, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)