♦ Frady, Dakota Ray, 23, Caroline Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, drugs to be kept in original container; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Williams, Marlon Lavaughn, 26, 1 Fox Chase St., Rossville, Ga., parole violation
♦ Veal, Ronald Brent, 36, 1254 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (trespassing on property), burglary (no forced entry) (residence)
♦ Golden, Akeem, Jajuan, 19, 13 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, Ga., terroristic threats
♦ Adams, Joseph Lebron, (no age provided), 601 James St., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Hale, Michael David, 56, 157 Manin Road, LaFayette, Ga., terroristic threats, terroristic acts
♦ Peco, Anthony Charles, 18, 184 Gilley Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; fraudulent drivers license or identification card/false statements in application
♦ Levitt, Isabel Rachel, 32, 132 Hogan Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Justice, Randall Shane, 43, 403 Hall St., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Rossell, Justin Brice, 36, 80 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Trimby, Charles William, 49, 14234 Alabama Highway, Rock Spring, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Parrott, Shawn Christopher, 46, 106 Bledsoe Terrace, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for court only
♦ Jackson, Gregory Daryl, 48, 143 Williams Park Drive #16, Ringgold, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Murphy, Charles, Henry, 40, 49 Dee View Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Blainey, Ryan, 33, 132 Hogan Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during commission of a crime
♦ Wallin Jr., Orville Deron, 53, 179 Penn Bridge Road, Trion, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hurst, Trace Kameron, 21, 3631 Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Hunter, Jimmy Lee, 29, 2595 County Road 133, Gaylesville, Ala., probation violation (felony)
♦ Murray, Travis Tyler, 26, 4186 Decherdestill Road, Winchester, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Millians, Michael Tyler, 27, 27 Williams Lane, Rossville, Ga., destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest
♦ Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 35, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hubbard Jr., Eric Blair, 45, 4004 Mayfair Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance Schedule I
♦ McCormick, Steven Alan, 28, 302 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Lugo, Antonio Jesus, 23, 3 Gail Circle, Rossville, Ga., driving while unlicensed
♦ Loftin, Devon Ray, 48, 308 S. Howell Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Edwards, James Wesley, 43, 2242 Temperance Hall Road, Rock Spring, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Holmes, Jimmy Ray, 46, 109 Schmitt Lane, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bolton, Sabrina Renee, 34, 621 S. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Lees, Anthony Dewayne, 34, 717 Flegal Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Warren, Paul Dewayne, 50, 710 Parnell Court, LaFayette, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, seat belts violation (adults)
♦ Bradley, Eric Lynn, 35, 5949 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Brown, Cassandra Dawn, 31, 3000 McGill Cemetery Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency
♦ Sisk, James Christopher, 29, 94 Shope Ridge Road, Ringgold, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Robinson, Ciara Sharay, 29, 190 Warrenfells St., LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Riddle, Jordan Randall, 25, 145 Chandler Road #61, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated assault (Family Violence Act)
♦ Joseph, Deshon Brendon, 24, 15 Drew Lane, LaFayette, Ga., simple assault (x2), terroristic threats (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Wimpy, Elysia Lashay, 22, 3001 E. 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., burglary (first degree) (x3), criminal damage to property (second) (private property) (x2), probation violation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), financial transaction card fraud
♦ Rector, Barry Lynn, 35, 7910 Timberline Overlook, Cummings, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Stoner, Bradley Tyson, 34, 508 Henry Ross Road, Crandall, Ga., probation violation (felony), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Dunnington, Cheth Isaac, 43, 3001 E. 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., burglary (first degree) (x2)
♦ Marsh, Tiesha Monique, 22, 1830 Fant Drive #89, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., reckless driving, no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving wrong side of road, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Baxter, Justin Cordell, 23, 212 Doc Love Ave., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Heard, Gregory Arthur, 51, 438 Gravitt Road, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol (concentration .08g or more within three hours or more)
♦ Bryson, Matthew Joseph, 28, 74 Hootie Hoo Holler, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Anderson, Brian Rayburn, 39, 302 W. Fort St., Chatsworth, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Dean, Faron Chase, 26, 70 Justin Lane, Ringgold, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Beason, Charles Franklin, 50, 405 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ Woods, Ronyale Antonio, 51, 203 W. Main St. #109, LaFayette, Ga., battery, cruelty to children (third degree)
♦ Oliver, Wyatt Clinton, 33, P.O. box 605, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Debord, Joseph Cameron, 21, 1406 Woody Lane, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Daugherty, Douglas Everett, 36, 312 Allgood Road, Flintstone, Ga., battery, aggravated assault
♦ Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 30, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., public drunk
♦ Moore, Nathaniel Evan, 31, homeless, battery, aggravated assault
♦ Whitaker, Amber N36, 251 Cider Lane, Trenton, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Bryant, Savannah Cheyenne, 20, 510 Central Ave. Apartment 310, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear nonfingerprintable, hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Pickel, Landon Jacob, 24, 600 Monroe Green Road, Trion, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Bean, Justin Michael, 23, 145 Ivy Row Lane Apartment 203, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), expired license plate, no insurance
♦ Williams, Thomas Wayne, 23, 454 Cherokee Trail, Trenton, Ga., public drunk, fugitive from justice
♦ Carrington, Timmy Wayne, 57, 2411 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., kidnapping, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls (x2), simple battery (family violence)