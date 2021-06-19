♦ Daniel, Carson Wade, 20, 147 Pebblestone Drive, LaFayette, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Brown, Brandon Kyle, 36, 136 Laurel Trace, Ringgold, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking fixed objects, failure to register vehicle, reckless driving, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Hines, Desiree Harley, 26, 2705 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Oaks, Kimberly Dawn, 45, 81 Sonshine Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Nicholson, Ryan Albert, 34, 811 Carden Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of Schedule I heroin
♦ Denson, Larry LaFayette, 57, 81 Sonshine Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Jetter, Taybor Boyd, 29, 4931 Midland Road, Christiana, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Silvers, Christopher Lee, 33, 536 Sleepy Hollow Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hughes, Robert Corey, 31, 41 Pinson Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., fail to yield while turning left, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), probation violation (felony)
♦ Thomas-Vasquez, Bonifilio, 29, 711 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Morris, Joe Allen, 39, 733 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Dye, Dakota Lebron, 26, 88 Dove Drive, LaFayette, Ga., reckless driving, speeding
♦ Wallin, Gerren Lee, 37, 909 Thornton St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Long, Tony Maurice, 48, 1156 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Jones, Natasha Hazel, 36, 701 Colerain St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Joshen, Demetrice Labron, 23, 4018 Kirkland Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct, public indecency (first or second conviction) (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x2), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hegwood, Michael Shane, 38, 1281 N. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Parks Jr., Robert Earl, 40, 1358 Peggy Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Cohen, Cassie Rayanna, 22, 381 Pledger Parkway, LaFayette, Ga., financial transaction card theft (x2)
♦ Johnson, Patricia Denise, 40, 202 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, Ga., window tint violation, failure to register vehicle, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Mullis, James William, 37, 4800 Maryland Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Parsons, Kari Lynn, 37, 118 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ McGee, Kristin Shea, 33, 114 Alpine Drive, Rossville, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Conaway, Kayleigh June, 30, 32 J. Ellis Court, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of Schedule I heroin
♦ Gilliam, Keelee Patricia, 30, 9334 Highway 58, Harrison, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Perkins, Robert Ray, 49, 4336 Greenbriar Road, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Moses, Trevon Cordel, 4724 Tarpon Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., false imprisonment, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, burglary (first degree)
♦ Gaskey, Emily Cheree, 44, 1365 Trion Highway, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Sampley, Damon Ladale, 41, 107 Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing/attempting to elude police, standards for brake lights
♦ Burrows, Michael Robert, 30, 32 J. Ellis Court, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of Schedule I heroin
♦ James, Heather Marie, 27, 170 Baxter Drive, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Lillard, Charles Baxter, 69, 300 Cooper St. #503, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lavignette, Lance Anthony, 40, 2613 Chattanooga Valley Road A, Flintstone, Ga., financial transaction card fraud, fugitive from justice; exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Ransom, Charles Barry, 72, 202 Wilberger St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Sanders, Jeffrey Travis, 33, 2338 Foster Mill Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Harris, Eric Lee, 31, 601 McLemore St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Cook, Gordon Wesley, 57, 212 Kristen Drive 7, Chickamauga, Ga., parole violation, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Mosier, James Arthur, 35, Budget Inn, East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation (felony), criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Walker III, Clarence William, 47, 709 Richardson St., Rossville, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Ritchie, Jamie Marie, 28, 1102 A Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Wooten, Brittany Jade, 27, P.O. Box 762, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), burglary (first degree)
♦ Zarzour, Angela Dee, 54, 102 Nason St., Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Baker, Lance Ricardo, 31, 10070 Central Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Overby, Matthew Corey, 33, 65 Merediths Way, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Chitwood, Robert Charles, 28, 1211 Osburn Road F, Chickamauga, Ga., expired driver's license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Phillips, Sandra Elaine, 59, 533 Glenn Wade Drive, Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Pell, Ellen Marie, 36, 1805 Mulberry St., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Coleman, Jaylen Imari, 19, 489 Eagle Cliff Drive, Flintstone, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, too fast for conditions, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, expired license plate
♦ Young, Samuel Paul, 39, homeless, loitering and prowling, hold for other agency
♦ Turner, Douglas Eric, 790 Windy Hill Road, Smyrna, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Knighten, Michael Lee, 37, 7801 Highway 41 A, Cedarhill, Tenn., terroristic threats, hold for other agency, loitering and prowling, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Franklin, Christopher Lynn, 42, 412 Tredwell Road, Chatsworth, Ga., no insurance, too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Dunn, Heather Shyann, 26, 7427 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Songer, Lebron Odell, 26, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ West, Zeta Francis, 41, 314 E. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
♦ Jone, Shondrika Rene, 32, 2108 Chestnut St., Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Burdick, Torie Ahbrail, 29, 2286 Cordell Road, Rock Spring, Ga., loitering and prowling, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); false statements and writings, concealment of facts; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Henley, Robert Wayne, 42, 100 Dorroh Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)