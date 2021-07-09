♦ Short III, Robert Lee, 32, 415 B. E. Church St., Vienna, Ga., probation violation (felony), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Marsh Jr., Jerome Anthony, 34, 112 8th St., Rossville, Ga., contempt of civil court, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
♦ Ellis, Tony Lewis, 53, 1201 W. North Main St. #311, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Stargell, Tiffanie R., 38, 2225 E. 26th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., tag light required, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Williams, Zachary Tyler, 32, 2773 Villanow Mill Creek Road, Rocky Face, Ga., too fast for conditions, seat belts violation (adults), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Ponder, Teresa Corinne, 69, 7564 Highway 114, Lyerly, Ga., theft by shoplifting (felony)
♦ Miller Jr., Jerry L., 38, 727 W. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., false imprisonment, simple assault (family violence), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Foster, Shenay Lavern, 36, 41 Sherry Court, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery, terroristic threats
♦ Capps, Sarah Frances, 40, 420 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of amphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Henley, Carmen Denise, 38, 503 Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 46, 149 York Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony), contempt of civil court, failure to appear (felony), probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Mitchell, Dustin Dwight, 19, 502 S. Cherokee St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Higdon, Anthony Joshua, 36, 3839 N. Highway 341, Rossville, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lee, Cory Gage, 26, 1142 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Webb, Hayden Barbara, 24, 8 Parkview Circle, Rossville, Ga., public drunk
♦ Seay, Colton Travis, 19, 10811 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, Fla., speeding, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Lilly, Leeann Renee, 41, 1077 Lofton Lane Apartment 9, Chickamauga, Ga., drugs to be kept in original container
♦ Dennel, Jaylia Ireta-Maria, 19, 1093 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Davis, William Lee, 42, 2003 E. 32nd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Sheffield, Shawn Wesley, 45, 158 Sharlot Lane, Ringgold, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ McCloud, Christopher Brent, 38, 164 Howard Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., glass windshield/window required, expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Burden, Tabitha Mae, 42, 152 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Brook-Echols, Lula Marie, 54, 1004 W. 37th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ McFalls, Shawn Gregory, 31, 216 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Watts, Sara Elizabeth, 43, 125 N. Lovell Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (x3), bond surrender (x2)
♦ Taylor, Lashaw D., 19, 200 Frontier Trail, Dalton, Ga., driving while unlicensed
♦ Payne, Samuel Alexander, 25, 400 Chambers St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Keller, Shane Michael, 32, 4218 Dodds Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving wrong side of road, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Hughes, Joshua Ryan, 27, 380 Prater Road, Rossville, Ga., tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Neal Jr., Butchie Ellis, 45, 2818 Foster Mill Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Herndon, Michael Allen, 31, 8566 A N. Highway 27, Rock Spring, Ga., no insurance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Gravitt, Annette Marie, 25, 144 Sherwood Forest Lane, Ringgold, Ga., financial transaction card fraud (x2)
♦ Shaw, Michael Lee, 37, 394 French St., Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Posey, Christopher Ryan, 25, 624 Union Ave., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within five years)
♦ McKeehan, Stacy Lynn, 38, 3408 Lower Gordon Springs Road, Rocky Face, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Curtis, Adam Bricen, 26, 49 Dietz Road, Ringgold, Ga., simple battery, simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass (family violence), burglary (first degree)
♦ Adams, Japaul James, 38, 931 Pine Hurst Terrace, Atlanta, Ga., failure to appear
♦ Coffman, Joseph Lee, 28, 1399 Ramey Road, Trion, Ga., simple assault, cruelty to animals
♦ Abbott, Jonathan Mark, 47, 2119 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., reckless conduct, simple assault
♦ Boles, Justin Taylor, 32, 12442 Alabama Highway, Ringgold, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Parker, Linda Faye, 56, 3305 E. 39th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., parole violation
♦ Dennison, Michael Jared, 40, 172 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, Ga., reckless driving, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Raines, Christian Arthur Hunter, 20, 212 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated sexual battery (x3), statutory rape (felony) (x3), sodomy (aggravated sodomy)
♦ Walker, Jimmi Elicia, 19, 8594 Highway 108, Whitwell, Tenn., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs
♦ Lay, Demetri Wayne, 23, 412 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Healan, Daniel Tyler, 37, 726 Roberta Drive, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
♦ Harris, Tanner Thomas, 27, 297 Nantahala Drive, Cleveland, Tenn., no resident has 30 days to register vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Derryberry, John Robert, 43, 805 Highway 157, Lookout Mountain, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Bean, Justice Michael, 23, 145 Ivy Row Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding
♦ Capello, Jordan Taylor, 19, 10 Sunrise Drive, LaFayette, Ga., burglary (first degree)
♦ Pethick, Dakota Alexander, 25, 297 Hill St., Ringgold, Ga., speeding, driver must move over for emergency vehicles, reckless driving; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Sanders, Charles Hoyt, 48, 14 Blue Bird Lane, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Oliver, Joshua David, 26, 7310 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., obscured or missing license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Melville, Charles Franklin, 64, 293 Durgin Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lanier, Lesley D., 42, 8103 Cicero Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Harris, Shwandra Kenish, 43, 123 Mahan Ave., LaFayette, Ga., battery
♦ Griffin, Richard J., 65, 824 W. Armuchee Road, LaFayette, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Crump, David Shane, 42, 302 Cavendar St., LaFayette, Ga., terrorist threats, aggravated assault
♦ Cribbs, Christy Ann, A1 Hol St., Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Hood, Samuel Franklin, 57, 6304 Porter Drive, Bakewell, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Sontay, Samuel Lopez, 19, 35 Wesley Drive, (no city listed), Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Griffith, Andrew Douglas, 32, 166 Lower Mill Creek Road, Rocky Face, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (x2), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), simple battery, battery
♦ Francisco, Vazquez, 40, 613 Maple Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Nash, Barry Lynn, 46, 133 Hall Cemetery Road, Signal Mountain, Tenn., possession of Schedule I heroin (x4), possession of cocaine, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Andreoli, Jospeh Michael, 48, 133 Highway 48 Apartment 1, (no city listed), Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Oliver, Stephen Dylan, 25, 306 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of Schedule I heroin, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Smith, Sean Christopher, 47, 136 Caris Way, (no city listed), Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Mack, Javonnie Rena, 23, 1202 Thomason Drive, Fort Walton, Fla., seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Broome, Daniel Jason, 39, 307 S. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., violate family violence order (x2), burglary (first degree), theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Garcia, Krystal Amber, 3666 Colston Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol