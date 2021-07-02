♦ Cardin, Angelina Reba, 30, 1269 Ramey Road, Trion, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Frazier, Oscar Thomas, 33, 105 N. Lake Terrace, Rossville, Ga., theft by conversion
♦ Barr, Lacey Marie, 26, 241 Penn St., Trion, Ga., parole violation
♦ Schrader, Brittney Michelle, 35, 601 James St., Rock Spring, Ga., pedestrian under the influence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Barrett, Shannon Juanita, 48, 128 Jessie Drive, LaFayette, Ga., tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Cooper, Anna Michelle, 46, 308 E. Villanow St., LaFayette, Ga., new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, probation violation (felony)
♦ Apostal, Aaron William, 47, 84 Reynolds Drive, LaFayette, Ga,. possession of methamphetamine
♦ McGill, Christopher Lashawn, 40, 8547 Jameson Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Meeders, Ronald Edward, 67, 701 Cate Ave., (no city listed), Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Daugherty, Amanda Marie, 41, 523 Lattimore St., Chattanooga, Tenn., expired license plate, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while unlicensed, driving under the influence of multiple substances, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500) (x2)
♦ McCain, Paul Edward, 38, 83 Beaver Ave., Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, seat belts violation (adults), open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, failure to obey police/fireman/crossing guard/other authorized person directing traffic
♦ Blevins, Valarie Jo, 28, 1397 Highway 157, (no city listed), Ga., hold for court only
♦ Cook, Destanie Hope, 22, 277 Forest Way Drive, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Jones, Joseph Paul, 44, 204 S. Cherokee St., LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
♦ Jones, William Bruce, 48, 310 S. Cherokee St., LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
♦ Broom, Coby Eugean, 21, 204 S. Cherokee St., LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
♦ Careathers, Eddie Lamar, 60, 201 Center Point Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Bryan, Christina Marie, 42, 5714 Taggart Drive, Hixson, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Huneycutt, Michael Byron, 19, 241 Lytle Road, Rossville, Ga., speeding, reckless driving
♦ Hall, Darren Scott, 21, 4217 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, obscured or missing license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hicks, Michael Lee, 56, 3404 Slygo Road, Trenton, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Thomison, Michael Christopher, 45, 1410 Woody Lane, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Hayes, Lucas Dylan, 24, 152 Lewis St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Manasco Jr., Donald Ray, 49, 8321 Troubadour Way, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Snider, Kelsie Lee, 27, 55 Tom White Road, LaFayette, Ga., battery, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Bryson, Cheston Neal, 37, 14467 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., cruelty to children (third degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Wright, April Renay, 32, 7914 Hixson Pike, Hixson, Tenn., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Crowder, Johnny Leon, 34, 121 Blue Wing Way, Dalton, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Alvarado, Jose Rosa, 28, 57 Alabama St., (no city listed), Ga., speeding, failure to register vehicle, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Jackson, Jarvis Lamont, 39, 207 S. Steele St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Dixon Jr., James Ronald, 40, 245 Huntington Ridge Circle, Rock Spring, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Ball Jr., Bobby Allen, 33, 35 King St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Minor, Bradley Kendall, 20, 434 N. Pine St., Whitwell, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Reynolds, Heather Michelle, 49, 308 Cavender St. B, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Bailey, F. H. Stoney, 58, 307 S. Main St. Apartment 16, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault
♦ Daniel, Tana Leigh, 43, 1628 W. Rebel Road, Rossville, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Wilson, Brianca Shardae, 27, 22 Drew Lane, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Chen, Michael Yang, 52, 832 Terrace St., Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Talley, Justin Ray, 30, 187 Potts Road, Ringgold, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Fowlkes, Sidney Meashell, 29, 238 Champ Lane, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), possession of methamphetamine, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Williams, Dovie Mae, 45, 3103 Calhoun Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Brown, Mary Kathryn, 54, 4516 Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Winkles, Dustin Chase, 29, 1804 Deefoor Road, Toccoa, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Nollie, Ladarius Marcel, 30, 4827 Jersey Pike Apartment 708, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Dover, Christopher Alan, 38, 751 Blowing Springs Road, Menlo, Ga., no insurance, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Creek, Anjelica Marie Summer, 22, 152 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Simmons, Eltoney Montrel, 20, 19 Hardin Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Cohen, Cassie Rayanna, 22, 381 Pledger Parkway, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio
♦ Edwards, Jason Michael, 44, 205 Bryant Ave., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Rios, Jennifer Rose, 38, 403 Ridgecrest Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), contempt of civil court
♦ Fletcher, Owen Glen, 24, 116 Frank Fabris Lane, Rossville, Ga., burglarly (building, structure, vehicle), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Lowrance, Caryn Dianne, 44, 126 Artie Lane, Rossville, Ga., theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
♦ Middleton, Clayton Jared, 138 Ashley Lane, Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hudgens, Emily Danielle, 26, 294 Chapman Road, Rock Spring, Ga., reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hogue, Christy Corene, 40, 39 Cook St., (no city listed), Ga., financial transaction card theft
♦ Havner, Jessica Lynn Gathard, 27, 3885 Happy Valley Road, (no city listed), Ga., financial transaction card fraud
♦ Green, Levy Shane, 34, 305 Kelly St., (no city listed), Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Sipsy, Amber Carmen, 38, 106 Fifth St., (no city listed), Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Robertson, Jacquline Grace, 54, 1425 Airport Road #603 (no city listed), Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Ramsey III, William Craig, 51, 5893 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Estes, William Ray, 47, 733-1/2 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Pevehouse, Kristen Waters, 31, 3797 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ House, Nathan Keith, 40, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Coleman, Danny Christopher, 35, 463 Carroll Drive, Ringgold, Ga., speeding, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Morris, Michael Dejuan, 44, 256 Water St., Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, open contanier violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, expired license plate, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Nuckolls, Nathan Albert, 19, 656 McConnell Road, Summerville, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
♦ Hall, Sarah Frances, 40, 420 E. Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Rittenhouse, Angela Christine, 53, 1004 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Irvin, Dezon Montain, 26, 2448 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding
♦ Gentry, Robert Shane, 44, 79 Rifleman Drive, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Huckabee, Cody Lamar, 27, 9 Virginia Ave., Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Adkins, Ryan Nicholas, 21, 190 Little Oakland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Blaylock, Lacey Lyn, 36, 100 James St., Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Flood, Julie Lynn, 21, 203 W. Main St. #206, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance