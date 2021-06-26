♦ Samples, Frederick Lawayne, 53, 300 Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Wallin, Lorri Lea, 58, 19 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Golden, Christy, 47, 695 Tanglewood Drive, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Bayne, Daniel Eugene, 48, P.O. Box 1262, LaFayette, Ga., littering highway, loitering and prowling
♦ Lyons, Robert Cody, 35, 122 Gateway Lane, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Stephens, Joshua Brian, 30, 344 Billie Dean Drive, Jefferson, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Thomas, Larry Duane, 49, 75 Lee School Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to register vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Emerson, Rebecca Gayle, 45, 25 Hickory Circle, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ Mansel, Wendell Edward, 55, 22 Bloodworth Court, Flintstone, Ga., theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Eaton, Jessica Lynn, 34, 115 Murrell Road, Greenville, S.C., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
♦ Craig, Litha Darlene, 54, 71 Preston Drive, Summerville, Ga., burglary (first degree)
♦ Pritchett, Brandon Vaughn, 27, 25 Cochran Drive, Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (first degree), false imprisonment, criminal trespass (family violence), simple assault (family violence), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Fisher, Sherry Lynn, 59, 28 Marshall Lane, (no city listed), Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Darden, Casslin Broshard, 35, 1880 Wood Creek Way, Rome, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Burns, Tucker William, 24, 1515 Pamela Drive, Tunnel Hill, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, cruelty to children (third degree), simple assault, simple assault (family violence), stalking (family violence), battery, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (first degree), aggravated assault, aggravated assault (family violence act)
♦ Scholtz, Aaron Carter, 21, 235 W. Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), unlawful possession 20 ounces or less of low THC oil
♦ McCrary, Michael James, 31, 1109 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Payne, Jack Walton, 47, 118 Main Lake Drive S.E., Acworth, Ga., probation violation (felony), conspiracy to commit a felony
♦ Fitzpatrick, John Maddison, 42, 52 Creeks Jewel Drive, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Crawley, Robert Brett, 58, 3216 E. 51st St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Melville, Amber Michelle, 38, 224 Haven Road, (no city listed), Ga., theft by conversion (felony)
♦ Cline, Amanda Lynn, 40, 2613 Chattanooga Valley Road A, Flintstone, Ga., financial transaction card fraud; exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Craig, Ashley Nicole, 26, 32 Green Bryer Lane, Ringgold, Ga., no insurance, probation violation (felony), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Daniels, Crystal Melinda, 43, 514 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Gregory, Melissa Ann, 34, no address provided, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Cordell, Edward Lee, 36, 2302 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Edgeman, Cody Blake, 21, 213 Dailey Road, Ringgold, Ga., reckless driving
♦ Love, William Thomas, 31, 3727 Chattanooga Road, Tunnel Hill, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct
♦ Voiles, Katrina Nicole, 19, 7498 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., simple assault
♦ Songer, Lebron Odell, 26, 7498 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., simple assault
♦ Johnson, Tabitha Michelle, 24, 228 New Home Road, LaFayette, Ga., speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Smith, Cedric Demond, 35, 2306 Union Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Jackson, Roger Dale, 46, 1029 Wilson Road #5, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Gearrin II, Phillip Charles, 45, 413 Longview Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Jackson II, Vernon Andrew, 33, 3802 Wiley Ave., East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Gideon, Evelyn Ozelle, 57, 1305 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Sargent, Timothy Joel, 39, 1645 Long Island Road, South Pittsburgh, Tenn., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Klimp, Kendall Grace, 20, 3 Canary Lane, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding
♦ Lathem, April Lynn, 37, 1833 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., obscured or missing license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Smith, Laura Rosetta, 36, 299 American Blvd., Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of methamphetamine; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs
♦ Holcomb, Samuel Todd, 45, 716 Carden Ave., Rossville, Ga., simple battery, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Humphries, Alexis Nicole, 29, 2120 Holcomb Road, Ringgold, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Lowery, Tyler Douglas, 26, 249 Parton Drive, Ringgold, Ga., entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
♦ Garner, Brandon Joseph, 27, no address provided, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Williams, Anna Marie, 27, 3103 Calhoun Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of drugs, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Hood, Dewayne Anthony, 34, 3451 N. Highway 341, Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence)