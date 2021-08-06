♦ Vinard, Stevie Lamar, 60, 709 McLemore St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Prince, Joseph Frank, 36, 123 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Mullis, Shelby Rae, 21, 83 E. Reed Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Miller, Desmond Noah, 19, 66 Clair St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Davis, Charles Gustus, 33, 5280 Eaglesville Pike, Eaglesville, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Ramsey III, William Craig, 51, 5893 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Davis, Barbara Ruth, 33, 754 S. Hickory St., Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Edwards, Ashley Laurel, 27, 108 Greenfield Lane, Estill Springs, Tenn., hold for other agency, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Levitt, Isabel Rachel, 32, 104 Hurtt Road, (no city listed), Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; manufacture, deliver, distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance (Schedule I)
♦ Scott, Beth Elaine, 62, 910 Thurman St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Holcomb, Samuel Todd, 45, 716 Carden Ave., Rossville, Ga., aggravated assault, burglary (building, structure, vehicle), battery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Grimsley, Billy Wayne, 30, 269 Tasha Lane, Trion, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Ashworth Jr., Festus Lane, 49, 211 Oak St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Scott Jr., Coral, 1705 Reed Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Campbell, Heather Nicole, 36, 270 Flagstone Drive, (no city or state listed), drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, probation violation (felony); crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Torrie, Carmen Dale, 36, 8332 Alabama Highway, Ringgold, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Blalock, Megan Lasha, 33, 1882 W. Main St., Centre, Ala., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Rhodes, Brandon Taylor, 29, 914 Walker Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Medley, Micah Zachary, 39, 51 Dyer Road, Flintstone, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Marsh, Jamicheal Dontae, 25, 203 W. Main St. Apartment 209, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery
♦ Jackson Jr., Tobias Mitchell, 27, 203 W. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery
♦ Marsh, Jamicka Shonta Mureka, 27, 203 W. Main St., Apartment 217, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery
♦ Higdon, Justin Tyler, 25, 203 W. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery
♦ Mansel, Chastity Brooke, 32, 506 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Walker, Sean Patrick, 46, 35 Regeneration Way, Talking Rock, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hudgens, Emily Danielle, 26, 294 Chapman Road, Rock Spring, Ga., entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
♦ McElvain, Carleo Treyvion, 22, 3810 Cleo Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., fail to yield when entering intersection (no injuries), improper passing in no passing zone, improper/erratic lane change, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driver must use care to avoid pedestrian, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), too fast for conditions, reckless driving, no insurance, following too closely, failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), speeding, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, fleeing or attempting elude a police officer for a felony offense; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Jones, Jonathan Allen, 40, 1515 Pinegrove Road, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hastings, David Vaughn, 49, 8946 Highway 58, Harrison, Tenn., theft by taking (motor vehicle) (felony)
♦ Hoffman, Eric Michael, 42, 3061 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Karm, Marlena Johanna, 30, 307 Ivy St., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful conduct during 911 call/contacts 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest 911 officer or interfere with/disrupt 911, unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate/harass 911 officer
♦ Sloan, Anthony Truman, 40, 1207 Logan Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony), speeding, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving without license on person, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Roper, Martin David, 39, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Brock, Stacy Leigh, 32, 100 Southview St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bryant, Samantha Kayla, 38, 1890 Back Berryton Road, Summerville, Ga., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Youngblood, Anthony Ray, 42, 640 Hickory Lane, Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
♦ Flood, Julie Lynn, 21, 203 W. Main St., #206, LaFayette, Ga., bond surrender
♦ Winesburegh, Jack Preston, 48, 1620 E. Broomtown Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Wheeler, James Lebron, 19, 601 James St., Rossville, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Cook, Matthew Basil, 43, homeless, LaFayette, Ga., loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Coffman, Joseph Lee, 28, 1399 Ramey Road, Trion, Ga., loitering and prowling
♦ Jones, Paul North, 47, 601 Lee Ave., Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Nave, Steven Heath, 34, 6279 E. Armuchee Road, Summerville, Ga., theft by taking (felony), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Parkinson, Jonathan M., 32, 566 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Coe, Antorn Lamontie, 45, 1506 E. 16th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Holt, Brandyn David, 28, 622 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Hanson, Ronald Vincent, 55, 160 Hammontree Drive, LaFayette, Ga., criminal damage to property (second) (private property), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
♦ Shelton, Calvin Antonio, 36, 203 W. Main St. Apartment 201, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery
♦ Sanouvong, Vilout Soy, 37, 2926 Kirkman Road, Rossville, Ga., aggravated assault
♦ Taylor, Sheri Lynn, 28, 321 S. Dicks Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Jones, Natasha Hazel, 36, 134 Veeler Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Millsaps, Candy Laine, 55, 130 Millsap Lane, Rock Spring, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Bradley, Virginia Sue, 61, 701 Colerain St., LaFayette, Ga., simple assault, aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (third degree or third subsequent offense)
♦ Ellinger, Wayne Edward, 43, 196 Skyline Heights, LaFayette, Ga., false imprisonment, simple battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Oliver, Jason Wade, 38, 320 J D Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Cook, Matthew Basil, 43, homeless, LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Hardin, Joey Lee, 50, 506 Montclair Drive, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Crane, Randel Lyn, 20, 1497 Mill Wee Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated cruelty to animals
♦ Owenby, Jeremey Matthew, 31, 463 Holcomb Road Lot B, Dalton, Ga., cruelty to children (third degree), criminal damage to property (second) (private property)
♦ Owen, Emily Faith, 23, 1005 Glentana Road C, Rossville, Ga., possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Wallin, Stacey Lee, 54, 1226 Wheeler Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), fleeing/attempting to elude police officer
♦ Williams, Richard Nathan, 31, 107 Goodson Ave., Apartment 43, Chattanooga, Ga., pedestrian under the influence
♦ Parm, Joel Kimsey, 61, 501 S. Main St. B, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)