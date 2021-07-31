♦ Byrd, Timothy Lewis, 49, 277 Lail Road, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane (x2), striking fixed object, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (x2), driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Brown, Donovan Ray, 50, 4516 Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony) (x2)
♦ Holmes, Brent RC, 23, 1242 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Spicer, Nathaniel Eugene, 32, 158 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Stoker, Robert Vincent, 52, 1175 N. Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Frashier, Floyd Timothy, 52, homeless, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Bynum, Alicia Jane, 33, 550 W. Garden Road, (no city listed), Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Garcia, Cristian Ronado, 19, 2411 E. 13th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Harden, Tanique Shekita, 30, 2206 Ivy St., Chattanooga, Tenn., expired license plate, no insurance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, criminal damage to property (second) (private property)
♦ Gowan, Craig Alan, 42, 324 Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act), cruelty to children (third degree) (x5)
♦ Owens, Justin Chase, 22, 1611 Dunwood Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Cleghorn, Daniel Lamar, 36, 602 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Careathers, Ronald Eugene, 56, 104 N. Flora St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hardeman, Krista Lachele, 35, 121 Cherokee Trail, Ringgold, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Rice, J'Darrius Jermaine, 21, 2114 Citico Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, expired license plate, no insurance, failure to obey traffic control device, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Lansman, Brandon Lee, 32, homeless, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Wofford, Kevin Darnez, 32, 204 Nixon Ave., Rome, Ga., disorderly conduct, simple assault, terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
♦ Burns, Johnny Balkman, 53, 1410 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, Ga., parole violation, no insurance, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Cooper, Steven Judson, 32, 208 Stubblefield Road, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Braden, Charles Michael, 32, 16 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Lowe, Ashley Kay, 34, 205 Deal St. J, (no city listed), Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Wilbourn, Andrew Blake, 33, 726 E. Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Dunn, Charlotte Nmn, 49, 1221 Tannbrook Circle, Hixson, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Teems, Porsha Brittany, 32, 4917 15th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., financial transaction card fraud
♦ Clayton, Justin Samuel, 35, 95 Barogden Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., parole violation
♦ Tidwell, Christopher Lee, 35, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Pendergraft, Daniel Lee, 42, 607 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct, probation violation (felony)
♦ Smith, Hunter Gregory, 26, 29 Williams Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x2)
♦ Jumenez Jr., Emeterio Ramirez, 4604 17th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., aggravated battery, aggravated assault
♦ McConnell, Michael Douglas, 63, 8 Sunset Drive, LaFayette, Ga., possession/control material depicting minor sexually (misdemeanor)
♦ Ross, James Dylan, 26, 109 Hickory St., Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Burton, Billy Grant, 38, 22 Bald Ridge Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Lawson, Max Nickalus, 33, 3001 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Johnson, Larry David, 48, 779 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Mitchell, Toni Marie, 35, 425 Evans St., Rossville, Ga., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, improper transfer of license plate/decal, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Skinner, Jordan Leighanne, 29, 35 32nd Ave., (no city listed), Ga., bond surrender
♦ Vaughn, Jason Daniel, 27, 655 Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor)
♦ Burks, Shaquille Monique, 27, 3711 Pirola St., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, probation violation (misdemeanor), seat belt violation (children 5 years of age and less), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Crumley, Randy Scott, 36, 203 Main St. #105, (no city listed), Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Lee, Dylan Joe, 28, 201 James St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Holt, Zebulon Price, 42, 1209 Indian Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), contempt of Superior Court
♦ McGlamery, Collen Lee, 21, 631 Poplar Springs Road, Trenton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Motley, Emily Carolann, 26, 1132 N. Cedar Lane, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Ellis, Joshua Beaudrea, 35, 107 Old Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Sharber, Kevin Mark, 27, 33 Frontier Drive, Rossville, Ga., manufacture, deliver, distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance (Schedule I) (x3); purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Harrison, Marlise Sheree, 41, 404 W. 40th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
♦ Deville, Charlie Michelle, 26, 329 Chambers St., Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Clarke, Patrick Nelson, 38, 1405 Peter Pan Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga., simple assault
♦ Vazquez, Catarino Villegas, 30, 2204 McFarland Ave., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Cagle, Michael Shane, 44, 272 Jerror Road, (no state listed), probation violation (felony)
♦ Lytle, Joshua Paul, 42, 1209 McIntire Road, Rock Spring, Ga., following too closely, driving under the influence of alcohol; open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Cash, Jacob Lebron, 22, 166 Parrish Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., weekender only
♦ Cook, Stephen Paul, 64, 608 Daugherty St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Feero, Cody Lee, 27, 113 John Lee Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Prince, Joseph Frank, 36, 123 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., loitering and prowling
♦ Williams, Dillon Stone, 26, 214 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Shaw, Amanda Joelle, 29, 207 W. Culberson Ave., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Montgomery, Quenton Devon, 26, 2527 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), speeding, driving under the influence of drugs, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Barnett, Jason Robert, 43, 295 Ridley Circle, Rising Fawn, Ga., simple battery
♦ Smith, Michael Clayton, 47, 188 Ellenburg, (no city or state listed), following too closely, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Blevins, Presley Brooke, 30, 629 McKaig Road, Trenton, Ga., disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Gray, Holly Dennise, 36, 1606 Carr Drive, Rocky Face, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Albertson, Gordon Kirk, 54, 300 Ellis Circle, (no city listed), Ga., probation violation (felon)
♦ Chastain, Joseph Russell, 24 Noel Lane, Rossville, Ga., reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Blevins, Heath Warren, 23, 712 N. Oakwood St., Rossville, Ga., expired license plate, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Cook, Timothy Miles, 61, 1045 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hamilton, Lisa Dianne, 51, 98 Harrisville Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Leininger, Brice Allen, 24, 4319 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, Ga., battery against a person who is 65 years of age or older
♦ Hood, Tiffany, 36, 64 Glenn Wade Drive, Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct