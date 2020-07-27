♦ Smith, Tommy Wayne, 52, 157 Mann Road, LaFayette, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Dean, Mindy Ann, 40, 7066 W./ Highway 136, Chickamauga, aggravated assault, simple assault, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (two counts)
♦ Taylor, Erica Leerle, 34, homeless, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Evans, Tenita Renee, 42, 18 North Ave., Flintstone, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Mullens, Nicholas Jay, 29, 704 Roberta Ave. C, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Cordell, Tinikka Starr, 31, 1006 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony), driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Blevins, Valarie Jo, 27, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Spurlock, Carl Daniel, 33, 126 Reynolds Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, driving while unlicensed, window tent greater than 32% or window reflectivity greater than 20%, probation violation (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Hughes, Jeremy Bryant, 19, 556 Yates Springs Road, Ringgold, fugitive from justice, hold for other agency
♦ Gibson, Kenneth Lloyd, 42, 185 Trout Lane, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, probation violation (felony), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, theft by taking (felony), criminal damage to property first (business)
♦ Cantrell, Jacob Paul, 25, 1508 Karwill Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Cantrell, Michael James Lee, 26, 122 Chambers St., Rossville, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lindley, Jordan Braxton, 21, 40 Rainbow Trail, Summerville, seat belts violation (adults), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), carrying a weapon or long gun in unauthorized locations
♦ Caldwell, David Charles, 34, 143 Burlington Drive, Rossville, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, seat belts violation (adults)
♦ Lemons, Christian Lee, 26, 375 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Dean, Mindy Ann, 40, 7066 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Crowder, Kelly Brooke, 27, 507 Mohawk St., Rossville, hold for court
♦ Hartline, James Dakota, 27, 313 High Point Drive, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, open container violation wine greater than 1/2 of 1% alcohol by volume, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no license plate, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Wright, Jenifer Dawn, 25, 123 A Ridgecrest Circle, Rossville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Williams, Elijah Latrel, 18, 7027 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, burglary first degree
♦ Green, Shuquwan Laderious, 21, 600 E. 57th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Webb, Jacob Alex-Michael, 22, 8 Parkview Circle, Rossville, simple assault, simple assault (family violence) (two counts)
♦ Heard, Gregory Arthur, 51, 483 Gravitt Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes
♦ Martin, Brianna Michelle, 19, 802 Hogan Road, Rossville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by taking (motor vehicle) (felony)
♦ Babb, Jeremy Brandon, 28, 727 Carden Ave., Rossville, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Dean, Mindy Ann, 40, 7066 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Dean, Andrew Dewayne, 40, 65 Wildwood Trail, LaFayette, pedestrian under the influence
♦ Foster, Daniel Eugene, 35, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, theft by taking (felony), probation violation (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Pittman, Kaitlynn Eugenia, 19, 67 Blake St., Summerville, cruelty to children first degree
♦ House, Shay Nicole, 31, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Dodd, Monica Ryan, 31, 84 Peaceful Path, Dalton, bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Atwood, Matthew Stephen, 36, 1786 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Dean, Mindy Ann, 40, 7086 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Byrd, Taylor Steven, 30, 599 Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, aggravated battery, battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Plunkett, Randy Lee, 51, 213 S. Oak St., LaFayette, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Shirley, Chance A., 18, 220 Rogers Lane, LaFayette, cruelty to children third degree, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Shirley, Randall Lamar, 58, 220 Rogers Lane, LaFayette, cruelty to children third degree, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Cummings, John Walter, 55, 5501 Mullins Cove Road, Whitwell, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Rodriguez, Jose Jesus, 41, 14 Finch Drive, Chickamauga, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, burglary (building, structure, vehicle), reckless conduct, fugitive from justice, criminal trespass - trespassing on property, simple assault, discharge firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
♦ Sanders, Leroy Wayne, 61, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Underwood, Kennie Lee, 47, 610 Carden Ave., Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Light, Sue LeeShaine, 30, 306 Alabama Ave., Rossville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), enter guard line or jail under the influence of controlled substance or dangerous drug without consent; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Bryson, Matthew Joseph, 27, 60 Magnolia St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to appear
♦ Kolwyck, Matthew Bryan, 31, 107 Laferry Lane, Ringgold, hold for court
♦ Adams, Jeffery Scott, 55, 205 Fyfort Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony)
♦ Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 45, 149 York Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ McLemore II, Ricky Colbert, 38, 125 Champion Road, Rossville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Monneyhan, Charles Robert, 44, 520 New Home Loop, Trenton, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Jenkins, Christopher Shane, 45, 7165 Payton Lane, Ringgold, probation violation (felony)
♦ Webb, Jacob Alex-Michael, 22, 8 Parkview Circle, Rossville, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Adams, Joseph Lebron, 61, 3901 7th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Ward, David Shane, 48, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ McMorris, David Benjamin, 40, 620 Bradley Ave., LaFayette, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, driving wrong side of road, tag light required, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, standards for brake lights, turn signal requirements, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, driving while unlicensed
♦ Bellah, Benjamin Hinton, 17, 901 Gordon St., Chickamauga, cruelty to children third degree, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor) (two counts)
♦ Olive, Amanda Elizabeth, 38, 3225 Wheeler Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear
♦ Housley, Cruz Alan, 21, 757 Smith Liner Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony)
♦ Enlow, Dewayne Legerald, 30, 200 Southland Drive K1, Barnesville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Evans, Charles Wayne, 52, 223 E. Teems Road, Ringgold, probation violation (felony)
♦ Smith, Brooklyn Deanne, 28, 17 Mitchell Drive, LaFayette, expired driver's license, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts)
♦ Whitten, Kathlyn Elaine, 72, 5524 Sunset Drive, Rising Fawn, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Parker, Brandon McKinley, 35, 320 Woodberry Highway Apt. 202, Manchester, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 34, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Brock, James Damon, 42, 1207 Maple Road, Lebanon, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), open container violation distilled spirits/ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine
♦ Stone, Mandy Lee, 24, 761 Salem Road, Rossville, expired driver's license, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Templeton, Nikki Marie, 29, 2010 Rogers Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
♦ Reece, Mark Anthoney, 27, 1475 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Western, Charles G., 51, 910 Lafayette Road, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Swisher, William Chad, 47, 509 N. Second St. A, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Watson, William B., 63, 40 Stiles Drive, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Patterson, Darius Jamal, 28, 207 Taoa Drive, Harrison, Tenn., escape (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ McCloud, Allen W., 41, 4204 10th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Harris, Richard Allen, 43, 1027 Brock Road, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Shutt, Shannon Nicole, 37, 161 Brown Estates Road, LaFayette, dump waste under 500 pounds/100 cubic feet in volume (not biomedical/hazardous/commercial)
♦ Ward, Krystal Gail, 36, 1226 Willow Road, LaFayette, theft of lost or mislaid property (misdemeanor)
♦ Dunnington, Nicholas Lee, 21, 3001 45th St., East Lake, Tenn., rape, false imprisonment
♦ Richardson, Mary Melissa, 38, 2 Enloe St., LaFayette, bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Echols, Lula Marie, 53, 1007 W. 37th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony), bond surrender
♦ Meeks, Jennifer Sue, 45, 18 S. Lynn Circle, Rossville, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property second (private property), aggravated assault (six counts), aggravated assault (family violence), discharge firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ McGlamery, Cheryl Lynn, 45, unknown, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
♦ Greene, Wanda Ann, 43, 210 Pierce Road, Rock Spring, violation of limited driving permit, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar sbeverages
♦ Staton, Margaret Clark, 66, 78 Adams Lane, Rossville, simple assault (two counts)
♦ Thornton, Connor Addison, 22, 488 Thornton Road, LaFayette, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, affray (fighting)
♦ Shirley, Chance A., 18, 220 Rogers Lane, LaFayette, speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Grimsley, Matthew Brandon, 30, 269 Tasha Lane, Trion, affray (fighting)
♦ Ambrosio, Greggory Jason, 39, 211 Mountain View Circle, Flintstone, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Roberson, Sara Rebecca, 38, 388 Burning Bush Road, Ringgold, probation violation (felony)
♦ Ivey, Jessica Michelle, 23, 919 Brock Road, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Reeves, Jacob Tyler, 24, 906 Reeves Road, Trenton, driving under the influence of drugs, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Hubbard Jr., Eric Blair, 45, 4004 Mayfair Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Herrera, Meagan Alana, 24, 3648 Woodmont Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Middlebrooks, Katelyn, 26, 7306 Highway 151, LaFayette, burglarly - building, structure, vehicle
♦ Saventini, Arenous Leviticus, 59, 250 White Row Road, Rossville, aggravated assault (two counts), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Millsaps, Monica Lynn, 47, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (two counts), failure to appear (felony) (two counts)
♦ Patrick, Tyler Chad, 32, 6338 Highway 193, Flintstone, probation violation (felony)
♦ Tucker, Elizabeth Nicole, 40, 2175 Highway 95, Rock Spring, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Green, Tiffany Shea, 45, 85 Willow Drive, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Curtis, Jacob Ryan, 27, 3580 Buchanan Road, Cleveland, Tenn., open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony), driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years), too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers
♦ Neal, Micheal Gene, 54, 420 Glenwood Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
♦ Johnson, Larry Ronnie James, 1393 Carnegie Ave., East Point, smash and grab burglary
♦ Parris, Clarissa Ann, 33, 1434 Highway 27, Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Brigham, Steve Francis, 987 Reynolds Road, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., conspiracy to commit a felony
♦ Wilson, Eric Clay, 39, 1237 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Dye, Cecil Corey, 26, 1251 Cypress Street Court, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Burse, Phillip Cornelius, 40, 3725 Fountain Ave., East Ridge, Tenn., conspiracy to commit a felony
♦ Smith, Danny Kerdell, 49, 329 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, conspiracy to commit a felony (two counts), probation violation (felony)
♦ Cagle, Dylan Ray, 18, 43 Kemp Drive, Rossville, conspiracy to commit a felony, sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale marijuana
♦ Crandall, Tiffany Anne, 301 Tennessee Ave., Rossville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance,
♦ Cummings, Whitney Nicole, 25, 580 Mill Wee Hollow Road, Rossville, conspiracy to commit a felony
♦ Garth, Jessica Nicole, 32, 317 Signal Drive, Rossville, possession of hydrocodone (two counts), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale marijuana
♦ Foster, Marvin, Lee, 57, 109 Alpine Drive, Rossville, unlawful possession of 20 ounces or less of low THC oil, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (not motor vehicle); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale marijuana; receipt, possession or transfer by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Mathis, Miles Andrew, 38, 613 Beaumont Road, Rock Spring, conspiracy to commit a felony
♦ Garth, Edward Lawuan, 33, 317 Signal Drive, Rossville, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of hydrocodone (two counts), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of 20 ounces or less of low THC oil; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale marijuana (two counts); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Rackley, Justin Brock, 37, 35 King St., LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (felony), simple battery (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offence) (misdemeanor), obstructing of hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Johnson, Stormy Gail, 35, 1580 Straight Gut Road, Rock Spring, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Mann, Tara Shea, 45, 8105 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, possession of marijuana, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Mindock, Derek Eugene, 44, 3100 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Owen, Jeremy Daniel, 32, 153 N. Whitfield Drive, Dalton, aggravated assault (family violence), false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children third degree or third subsequent offense
♦ Bowling, Crystal Jean, 42, 1830 Fant Drive A3, Fort Oglethorpe, tag light required, driving under the influence of alcohol, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Byrd, Taylor Steven, 30, 599 Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Weed, Mark Israel, 45, 212 Fagan Drive, Wildwood, public drunk, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct
♦ Ransom Jr. Warren Terrell, 22, 5104 Woodland View Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Campbell, Whitney Lesheaa, 24, 60 Pineridge Circle, Rossville, simple battery
♦ Crawford, Kerry Lynn, 30, 3776 Halls Valley Road, Trion, aggravated assault, simple battery, hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Howard, Raegan Alexandria, 29, 31 Hunter Circle, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Cathey, Dakota Clayton, 20, 2732 Peavine Road, Rock Spring, reckless driving, driving wrong side of road; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Ellerd, McKenzie Leigh, 23, 1603 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, public drunk
♦ Blevins, Samuel Dennis, 19, 359 Durham Road, Rising Fawn, U-turn in curve prohibited, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (second offense), driving under the influence of alcohol under age 21; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Bartleson, Micheal Tate, 46, 911 Lafayette Road, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Hammill, Cessna Shaolin, 18, 2018 Rogers Road, Rossville, theft by taking (felony)