♦ Smith, Tommy Wayne, 52, 157 Mann Road, LaFayette, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Dean, Mindy Ann, 40, 7066 W./ Highway 136, Chickamauga, aggravated assault, simple assault, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (two counts)
♦ Taylor, Erica Leerle, 34, homeless, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Evans, Tenita Renee, 42, 18 North Ave., Flintstone, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Mullens, Nicholas Jay, 29, 704 Roberta Ave. C, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Cordell, Tinikka Starr, 31, 1006 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony), driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Blevins, Valarie Jo, 27, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Spurlock, Carl Daniel, 33, 126 Reynolds Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, driving while unlicensed, window tent greater than 32% or window reflectivity greater than 20%, probation violation (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Hughes, Jeremy Bryant, 19, 556 Yates Springs Road, Ringgold, fugitive from justice, hold for other agency
♦ Gibson, Kenneth Lloyd, 42, 185 Trout Lane, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, probation violation (felony), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, theft by taking (felony), criminal damage to property first (business)
♦ Cantrell, Jacob Paul, 25, 1508 Karwill Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Cantrell, Michael James Lee, 26, 122 Chambers St., Rossville, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lindley, Jordan Braxton, 21, 40 Rainbow Trail, Summerville, seat belts violation (adults), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), carrying a weapon or long gun in unauthorized locations
♦ Caldwell, David Charles, 34, 143 Burlington Drive, Rossville, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, seat belts violation (adults)
♦ Lemons, Christian Lee, 26, 375 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Dean, Mindy Ann, 40, 7066 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Crowder, Kelly Brooke, 27, 507 Mohawk St., Rossville, hold for court
♦ Hartline, James Dakota, 27, 313 High Point Drive, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, open container violation wine greater than 1/2 of 1% alcohol by volume, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no license plate, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Wright, Jenifer Dawn, 25, 123 A Ridgecrest Circle, Rossville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Williams, Elijah Latrel, 18, 7027 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, burglary first degree
♦ Green, Shuquwan Laderious, 21, 600 E. 57th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Webb, Jacob Alex-Michael, 22, 8 Parkview Circle, Rossville, simple assault, simple assault (family violence) (two counts)
♦ Heard, Gregory Arthur, 51, 483 Gravitt Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes
♦ Martin, Brianna Michelle, 19, 802 Hogan Road, Rossville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by taking (motor vehicle) (felony)
♦ Babb, Jeremy Brandon, 28, 727 Carden Ave., Rossville, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Dean, Mindy Ann, 40, 7066 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Dean, Andrew Dewayne, 40, 65 Wildwood Trail, LaFayette, pedestrian under the influence
♦ Foster, Daniel Eugene, 35, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, theft by taking (felony), probation violation (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Pittman, Kaitlynn Eugenia, 19, 67 Blake St., Summerville, cruelty to children first degree
♦ House, Shay Nicole, 31, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Dodd, Monica Ryan, 31, 84 Peaceful Path, Dalton, bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Atwood, Matthew Stephen, 36, 1786 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Dean, Mindy Ann, 40, 7086 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Byrd, Taylor Steven, 30, 599 Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, aggravated battery, battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Plunkett, Randy Lee, 51, 213 S. Oak St., LaFayette, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Shirley, Chance A., 18, 220 Rogers Lane, LaFayette, cruelty to children third degree, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Shirley, Randall Lamar, 58, 220 Rogers Lane, LaFayette, cruelty to children third degree, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Cummings, John Walter, 55, 5501 Mullins Cove Road, Whitwell, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Rodriguez, Jose Jesus, 41, 14 Finch Drive, Chickamauga, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, burglary (building, structure, vehicle), reckless conduct, fugitive from justice, criminal trespass - trespassing on property, simple assault, discharge firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
♦ Sanders, Leroy Wayne, 61, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Underwood, Kennie Lee, 47, 610 Carden Ave., Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Light, Sue LeeShaine, 30, 306 Alabama Ave., Rossville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), enter guard line or jail under the influence of controlled substance or dangerous drug without consent; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Bryson, Matthew Joseph, 27, 60 Magnolia St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to appear
♦ Kolwyck, Matthew Bryan, 31, 107 Laferry Lane, Ringgold, hold for court
♦ Adams, Jeffery Scott, 55, 205 Fyfort Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony)
♦ Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 45, 149 York Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ McLemore II, Ricky Colbert, 38, 125 Champion Road, Rossville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Monneyhan, Charles Robert, 44, 520 New Home Loop, Trenton, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Jenkins, Christopher Shane, 45, 7165 Payton Lane, Ringgold, probation violation (felony)
♦ Webb, Jacob Alex-Michael, 22, 8 Parkview Circle, Rossville, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Adams, Joseph Lebron, 61, 3901 7th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Ward, David Shane, 48, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ McMorris, David Benjamin, 40, 620 Bradley Ave., LaFayette, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, driving wrong side of road, tag light required, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, standards for brake lights, turn signal requirements, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, driving while unlicensed
♦ Bellah, Benjamin Hinton, 17, 901 Gordon St., Chickamauga, cruelty to children third degree, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor) (two counts)
♦ Olive, Amanda Elizabeth, 38, 3225 Wheeler Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear
♦ Housley, Cruz Alan, 21, 757 Smith Liner Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony)
♦ Enlow, Dewayne Legerald, 30, 200 Southland Drive K1, Barnesville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Evans, Charles Wayne, 52, 223 E. Teems Road, Ringgold, probation violation (felony)
♦ Smith, Brooklyn Deanne, 28, 17 Mitchell Drive, LaFayette, expired driver's license, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts)
♦ Whitten, Kathlyn Elaine, 72, 5524 Sunset Drive, Rising Fawn, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Parker, Brandon McKinley, 35, 320 Woodberry Highway Apt. 202, Manchester, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 34, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Brock, James Damon, 42, 1207 Maple Road, Lebanon, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), open container violation distilled spirits/ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine
♦ Stone, Mandy Lee, 24, 761 Salem Road, Rossville, expired driver's license, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Templeton, Nikki Marie, 29, 2010 Rogers Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
♦ Reece, Mark Anthoney, 27, 1475 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)