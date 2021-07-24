♦ Smith, Serena Yvonne, 47, 261 Williams Drive, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Minter, Robert Edward, 37, 22 Virginia Ave., Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, driving under the influence of alcohol; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Marsh-Williams, Kelli Vernia, 51, 701 Cate Ave., Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony); exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Brown, Cody Allen, 36, 41 Flagstone Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Penson Jr., James Edward, 48, 163 Wesley Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft of truck/van/bus
♦ Medlin, Dwana Ann, 53, 34 Woodland Court, Trenton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Douglas, Cecil Woodard, 42, 206 Spruce St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Burgess, Casey Stephen, 21, 36 Wallin Drive, LaFayette, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), possess less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Arnsdorf, Thomas Lee, 29, 259 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Brogdon, Randall Wade, 36, 112 Razz Way, Panama City, Fla., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bracey, David Edwin, 41, 453 Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal damage to property (second) (business), vandalism to a place of worship, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Olive, Amanda Elizabeth, 39, 3225 Wheeler Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ O'Donnell Jr., David Michael, 46, 601 James St. #51, Rossville, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Brown, Steven Clinton, 30 Gaines Drive, (no city listed), Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Smith, Hannah Elizabeth, 26, 8382 Lexie Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Horton, Jamathan Blaine, 35, 209 Dale St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Walters, Amy Diane, 45, 300 Mitchell Drive, Summerville, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Taylor, James Leon, 40, 107 Summit St. #64, Rossville, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Brooks Jr., Floyd Edward, 48, 220 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes
♦ Sotelo, Daniel Dean, 32, 27 Sherry Lane, Rossville, Ga., theft by conversion (felony) (x4), contempt of civil court
♦ Richards, Alex Victor, 27, 3902 10th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal damage to property (second) (private property), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
♦ Cleveland, Cassie Leann, 34, 87 Sweet Briar Lane, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Carlton, Casey Wayne, 34, 936 Lee School Road, LaFayette, Ga., fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (second offense)
♦ Ray, Tyler Nathaniel, 23, 1338 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Nichols, Stacy Lynn, 36, 1212 W. North Main St. #34, LaFayette, Ga., false imprisonment, cruelty to children (second degree), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Nichols, Jacob William, 34, 1212 W. North Main St. #34, LaFayette, Ga., false imprisonment, cruelty to children (second degree), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Templeton, Shon Leon, 46, 70 Smith Templeton Road, Ringgold, Ga., obstructing or hindering persons from making emergency phone calls, reckless conduct, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Gerlach, Wendy Susan, 42, 209 Daugherty St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Bryant, Seth, 31, 59 Deforest Lane, Rising Fawn, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Dodson, William Allan, 47, 12 S. Steele St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Rose, Lola Michelle, 47, 185 Knox St., Graysville, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Evans, Steven Mitchell, 30, 155 Spring St., Rossville, Ga., aggravated cruelty to animals
♦ Ellis, Tony Lewis, 53, 1201 W. North Main St. #311, LaFayette, Ga., bond surrender, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Rice, Regina Magnolia, 53, 208 Carrigan Circle, Ringgold, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Scott, Terry Leallen, 48, 203 W. Main St. #207, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Sims, Shana Lynn, 23, 4518 Hixson Pike, Hixson, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Johnson, Brandon David, 33, 3001 Chase Drive, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), criminal damage to property (second) (private property)
♦ Laubscher, Jeremy Ryan, 42, 6163 Tall Pines Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), speeding, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Harvey, Anthony Eugene, 32, 6234 Perimeter Drive #E101, Chattanooga, Tenn., reckless driving, too fast for conditions, violating restrictions of driver's license, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Rackley, Brandon Dale, 35, 503 Grant St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
♦ Mann, Amanda Leigh, 35, 2450 E. Broomtown Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony) (x3)
♦ Phillips, Robert Blaine, 23, 1977 Vera Lane, Rossville, Ga., speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Walker, Melissa Jill, 55, 104 N. Flora St. #201, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Simmons, Jeremy Dee, 39, 409 E. Rogers Road, LaFayette, Ga., escape (felony), seat belts violation (adults) (x4), reckless driving (x2), headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, fleeing/attempting to elude police, speeding (x3), must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals (x3), failure to obey traffic control device (x2), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
♦ Schreckenbach, Hollie Marie, 40, 168 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, Ga., simple assault (family violence), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Hemphill Jr., Anthony Lamar, 30, 1526 Myrt St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Richison, Adam A., 44, 3190 Halls Valley Road, Trion, Ga., terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Jeffery Monroe, 36, 2806 Suck Creek Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Thomas, Jamall Rashad, 30, 3801 Mark Twain Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Carter, Corey Lesean, 34, 510 Central Drive #513B, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wright, Michael Duane, 24, 85 Williams Park Drive, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Burke, Joe, 49, 3127 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Metcalf, Jessica Lauren, 25, 27 Orchard Ave., Rossville, Ga., simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer (x2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Tudor, Christopher John, 41, 1105 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), no proof of insurance, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, failure to use signal, fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hayes, Amanda Michelle, 30, 2626 Bonnie Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., public drunk
♦ Crite, Tonya Gail, 45, 227 E. Circle Drive, Rossville, Ga., no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Morrow, Jason, 39, 315 Cooper Road, Rock Spring, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Frady, Dakota Ray, 23, 1014 Woody Lane, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ White, Joseph Ryan, 36, 118 Gen. Bushrod Johnson Ave., Chickamauga, Ga., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Houston, Kimberly Lynn, 53, 206 Keller Road, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Montgomery, Tonya Lavern, 52, 107 Charles Henry Circle, LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Sharp, Somer Nicole, 39, 429 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Thacker, William Arthur, 39, 23 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Wheeler, Rachel Yvonne, 105 N. Warrenfells St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Scott, Karen Elizabeth, 50, 516 Colerain St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Jenkins, Christopher Shane, 46, 165 Peyton Lane, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ McKee, David Randy, 50, 1840 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., murder
♦ Bennett Jr., David Shane, 45, 1840 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., murder
♦ Crowder, Justin Heath, 39, homeless, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ King, Casey John Allen, 30, 124 Tower Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Young, Daniel Lee, 44, homeless, Ga., failure to appear, probation violation (felony)
♦ Cardona, Carlos Fernando, 22, 154 DeForest Ave., Trion, Ga., speeding, driving without a valid license
♦ Garcia, Cristian Ronado, 19, 2411 E. 13th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Sanchez, Ricardo Delangel, 28, 1961 Alton Road, Birmingham, Ala., seat belts violation (adults), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ McKee, Regina S., 49, 1840 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., laying drag or reckless conduct with auto, reckless driving, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property (second) (personal property), driving under the influence of alcohol, striking fixed object, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Walker, Paxton Brian, 20, 960 Boss Road, Chickamauga, Ga., reckless driving, speeding
♦ Riddle, Bradley Allen, 20, 1367 Headrick Road, Ringgold, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ York, Michael Andrew Dean, 27, 3434 Halls Valley Road, Trion, Ga., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Gordon, Michelle M., 51, 57 Frasier Ave., New Merrick, N.Y., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Wood, Timothy Scott, 42, 607014 Highway 151, (no city listed), Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Summers, Brandon Alex, 27, 1012 Wilson Road Apartment 208, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Cross III, Thomas Burl, 56, 5852 S. Highway 42, Chickamauga, Ga., drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2
♦ Moses, John Dekota, 25, 803 Smallwood St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Moore, Jason Shawn, 47, 995 Highway 157, Lookout Mountain, Ga., probation violation (felony)