The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Ramey, Aubryona Danae, 17, 188 College Crest Court, Chickamauga, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Webb, Rebecca Lynn, 31, 550 Akins Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Blair Jr., Jeffery McKinley, 41, 129 Summit St., Rossville, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Stewart Jr., Derrick Lebron, 33, 245 Palomito Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., hold for court only
♦ Jones, Joseph Paul, 44, 204 S. Cherokee St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Ramierez, Emeterio Pablo, 41, 4604 17th Ave. Apartment B, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper stopping on roadway, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane (x2), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Gonzalez, Martha Roblero, 38, 900 Airport Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., operating without IRP registration, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Atwood, Matthew Stephen, 37, 1786 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Rosson, Jason Clay, 38, 634 Gate St. B, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Stewart Jr., Derrick Lebron, 33, 245 Palomito Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., parole violation, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of methamphetamine, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Weaver, Jeremy Dion, 42, 901 Greenbush Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Woods, Brittany Leeann, 35, 86 Boofer Road, Ringgold, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Jenkins, Justin Shane, 28, 3166 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Ellis, Tony Lewis, 54, 1201 W. North Main St. #311, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Thornburgh, Robert Evert, 53, 12349 N. Highway 27, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
♦ Carter II, David Anthony, 4109 15th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Parson, Winston Michael, 31, 230 Old Osburn Road, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Wilson, Nathan Mykeal, 21, 62 Van Dell Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Crawford, Dakota Ashton, 25, 3699 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., terroristic threats (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Green, Rachael Diane, 58, 591 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), unlawful conduct during 911 calls/contacts 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest 911 officer or interfere with/disrupt 911
♦ Matijiw, Whitney Corrine, 40, 12033 Highway 151, Trion, Ga., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Wallin, Derena Simone, 51, 4125 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Carroll, Braxton Ross, 40, 135 East Ave. #2, Flintstone, Ga., child molestation, sodomy
♦ Walker Jr., Frederick Ryan, 27, 107 Overbrook Drive #134, Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
♦ Hood, Gavin Lance, 19, 1025 Diamond Circle, LaFayette, Ga., reckless driving
♦ Smith, Brandon Lamar, 35, 34679 Highway 151, Trion, Ga., parole violation, theft by taking (felony), burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Feagin, Joshua Wayne, 38, 1440 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Williams, Danny Ray, 27, 244 W. Rogers Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Landis Kinser, Sydney Paige, 24, 1010 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., financial transaction card fraud, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person
♦ Staton, Chandler Leeanne, 20, 225 Manin Road, LaFayette, Ga., harassing phone calls
♦ Bryant, Ethan Seth, 32, 59 Deforest Lane, Rising Fawn, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Asher, Corey Brian, 31, 301 Woodland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Clements, Elisic Shamar Jawon, 22, 105 Warrenfells St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), criminal trespass (trespassing on property), simple assault, disorderly conduct
♦ Hoot, Michele Lee, 54, 5617 Alabama Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Leighty, Ricky Dean, 51, 8268 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery, simple assault, simple assault (family violence); purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Pitts, Terry Lee, 41, 9146 Broadway St. SW #E3, Dalton, Ga., theft by deception (misdemeanor)
♦ Cochran, Blake Lane, 34, 1212 W. North Main St. #31, LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Daniel-Gossett, Brenda Gail, 47, 1315 E. 36th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bradley, Christopher Steven, 31, 283 Rainbow Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wishon, Seth Axley, 38, homeless, parole violation
♦ Bradley, Charles D., 19, 195 Honeysuckle Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act)
♦ Livingston, Michael Stephen, 29, 1516 E. 49th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ James, Gerald Curtis, 56, 174 Biggers Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Jones, Trever James Alexander, 28, 4509 Walnut Hills Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Parker, Austin Tracy, 23, 3080 Silver Hill Road, Summerville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Harris, Carlos D., 51, 1814 Chamberlain Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fail to yield while turning left
♦ White, Lesley Dana, 44, 15 Reo Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Healan, Daniel Tyler, 38, 726 Roberta Drive, Rossville, Ga., violation probation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Culpepper, Zachary Dale, 28, 1118 County Road 16, Dutton, Ala., driving under the influence of alcohol