♦ Hutchins, Katelynn Nicole, 21, 259 Talley Ave., Rossville, Ga., terroristic threats (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
♦ Stevens, James Patrick, 25, 314 Cedar St., LaFayette, false imprisonment, simple assault (family violence), terroristic threats (misdemeanor), fugitive from justice (misdemeanor)
♦ Crumley, Randy Scott, 35, 203 W. Main St. 105, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass - trespassing on property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Shelton, Samantha Ann, 45, 115 Igou Ferry Road, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Puryear, Michael Anthony, 39, 268 Lail Road, Chickamauga, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Doss, David Wayne, 68, 204 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of hydrocodone; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Dobson, Fredrick Franklin, 55, 39 Williams Park Drive 4, Flintstone, Ga., failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
♦ Hannah, Tavian Matthias, 17, 476 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, Ga., battery
♦ Gall, Tyler James, 27, 104 Trail Lake Drive, LaFayette, Ga., conspiracy to commit a felony, felony violation probation
♦ Alexander, Thomas Wayne, 44, 1014 Park City Road, Rossville, Ga., theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
♦ Thompson, Keisha Leah, 40, 5754 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., pedestrian under the influence
♦ Poole, Jasmine La'sha, 31, 6326 Plantation Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (X2), use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances
♦ Weaver, James Myrick, 41, 89 Katie Lane, LaFayette, Ga., contempt of civil court (X2), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Durden, Bryce Graham, 20, 305 Wildwood Drive, Dallas, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Minor, Brent Kaden, 17, 476 Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Davis, Malik Ra'shawn, 20, 7576 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass - damage to property under $500 (X3), DUI under age 21 - .02% or more, furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Long, Samantha Brooke, 32, 6188 County Road 58, Pisgah, Ala., burglary - building, structure, vehicle
♦ Joshen, Demetrice Labron, 23, 4018 Kirkland Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by receiving stolen property in another state (felony)
♦ Merritt, Kimberly Hope, 43, 87 Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, Ga., fleeing/attempting to elude police, theft by taking - motor vehicle (felony) (X3)
♦ Jones, Quentin Lynn, 44, 301 Hamp Brewer Circle, Summerville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954, taillights/lenses required for vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Jones, Bradley Aaron, 33, 26 Martz Drive, Ringgold, Ga., reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Walker, Aleac Deamon, 22, 113 Liverpool CV, Medina, Tenn., possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, reckless driving
♦ Crawford, Michael Shane, 43, 127 Foster Mill Circle, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hurst, Trace Kameron, 21, 3731 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), criminal trespass - family violence, simple battery - family violence (X2), simple assault - family violence (X2)
♦ Hicks, Evette Renee, 30, 110 W. Oak St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), noise violation (loud noise from vehicle), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer
♦ Morgan, Gregory Lamar, 54, 309 A. Worth St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Farmer, Charity Hope, 23, 307 S. Main St., disorderly conduct, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Arrington, Christina Elizabeth, 35, 3608 12th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Lacy, Amanda Leann, 25, 2607 E. 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine