The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Barbare, Stephen Ryan, 24, 17 Gaskey Lane, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Bulloch, Kawon Dashon, 19, 1713 Carson Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Beatrice, Andrew James, 27, 1504 Truman Ave., East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Cox, Robert Brian, 43, 1092 Combs Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., financial transaction card fraud, attempting or conspiring to commit financial identity fraud, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person
♦ Gonzalez, Miguel Angel, 22, 902 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Payne, Samuel Alexander, 25, 400 Chambers St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Smith, Jaquan Andre, 17, 706 W. 46th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Johnson, Kelsey Diane, 23, 8 Drew Lane, LaFayette, Ga., battery
♦ Cordell, Edward Lee, 36, 2636 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Broome, Nico Lin, 31, 110 Moore St., Summerville, Ga., hold for other agency, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ McCrackin, Dana Kimberly, 45, 703 Greenbush Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery, battery, aggravated assault
♦ Bowman, Danny Lealand, 62, 1146 Beaumont Road, Ringgold, Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Johnson, Casey Charles, 22, 807 S. Seminole Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
♦ Hardin, Daniel W., 45, 1522 E. Ridge Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, drugs to be kept in original container, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Glover, Paul Michael, 39, 19 Drew Lane, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Wiggins, Enopheon Demerius, 39, 756 N.W. Congress St., Summerville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Hutson, Talitha Marie, 22, 6967 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence), cruelty to children (first degree), cruelty to children (second degree)
♦ Gill Jr., James Kenneth, 41, 901 Carter Lane, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
♦ Young, Cara Leigh, 41, 109 Pleasant Road, Dothan, Ala., bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Shipley, Sean D., 11732 Dolly Pond Road, Birchwood, Tenn., no insurance, failure to stop or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle) (x2)
♦ Lennon, Ericha Maeharuko, 37, homeless, disorderly conduct
♦ McGill, Joseph Robert, 30, 384 Maverick Drive, Summerville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest (x2), knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Humphrey, Karisa Matta, 29, 100 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Lennon, Ericha Maeharuko, 37, homeless, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Crawford, Matthew Lamar, 42, 207 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Sansing, Steven Christopher, 44, 2219 Lyndon Ave., Red Bank, Tenn., no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Wood, Jaxon Scott, 18, 1300 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette, Ga., burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Smith, Seth Logan, 29, 314 Lofton Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Greer, Rodney Lynn, 56, 905 Second St., Chickamauga, Ga., hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lipps, Timothy Eric, 40, 811 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Brown, David Ray, 52, 8114 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, new resident - 30 days to obtain license
♦ Schultz, Billy Kevin, 56, 300 Wheeler Ave., Chickamauga, Ga., motor carrier or operator 49 C.T.R. 391 compliance (x4), possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Dean, Faron Chase, 20, 70 Justin Lane, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Saint, Richard Allen, 57, 192 Hudson St., Rossville, Ga., improper right turn, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Barenklau, Mary Cathryn, 40, 581 Darwin Lane, LaFayette, Ga., expired license plate, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Jones, James Morgan, 41, 581 Darwin Lane, LaFayette, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Asher, Corey Brian, 31, 301 Woodland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Neighbors, Summer Renee, 40, Dodds Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ White, Angela Michelle, 25, 1209 Indian Ave. D7, Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (first degree) (x2), aggravated battery, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Shropshire, Patrick William, 24, 120 James St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Thomas, Todd Dewayne, 20, 711 O'Grady Drive, Lookout Mountain, Ga., reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, improper use of central turn lane, driving wrong side of road, speeding, improper/erratic lane change, failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17), failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, new resident - 30 days to obtain a license
♦ Woodfin, Corey Michael, 44, 719 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, Ga, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise
♦ Perez-Salas, Jordan, 21, 4610 Watson Road, (no city or state listed), speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Stuckey, Rachael Lynn, 25, 99 Stegal St., Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency
♦ Beard, Marcel Jermez, 30, 555 N. Hawthorn St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Smith, Macy Alyssa, 17, 3868 Nick-a-jack Road, Rising Fawn, Ga., pedestrian under the influence, intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others
♦ Hall, Lindsey Nicole, 39, 879 Mountain View Drive, (no city listed), Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Crowder, Jessica Marie, 27, 116 Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)