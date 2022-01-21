The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Denson, Johnathan O'Neal, 32, 894 Kemp Road, LaFayette, Ga., parole violation, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Thompson, Holly Michelle, 32, 5786 Sundown Court, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to yield to emergency vehicle, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Thornburgh, Robert Evert, 53, 12349 N. Highway 27, Chickamauga, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Parker, Jeremiah Allen, 27, 294 Oklawaha Ave., Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Malone, Ashley Paige, 33, 812 Lynn Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Jones Jr., Maurice Lamont, 4702 Brentwood Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Sharber, Christopher Steven, 36, 905 Huntwood St., Murfreesboro, Tenn., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Guthrie, Dakota Ward, 35, 117 N. Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., forgery (first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing) (x6), probation violation (felony)
♦ Burks, Vincent Henry, 45, 220 Chambers St., Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Duncan, Samantha Elizabeth, 26, 175 Brookstone Court, Dayton, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Sims Jr., Ricky Wayne, 44, no address listed, probation violation (felony); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Leeth, Stephanie Highfeild, 42, 331 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine (x2)
♦ Williams, Jesse Matthew Cole, 18, 974 Brotherton Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Jackson, James Hank, 18, 104 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Ramsey, Bobby Nicholas, 29, 436 Ridgeland Road, Flintstone, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (first degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Hudgens, Emily Daniell, 26, 315 Tarvin Road, Rock Spring, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Nez, James Joshua, 41, 301 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Reynolds, Timothy David, 34, 242 Bryant Ave., LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Power, Richard Allan, 36, 805 Daugherty St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Ooten, Tara Nikole, 48, 104 Dogwood Trail, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Williams, Tyrell Marquez, 19, 1111 Jarvis Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Whitton, Walter Blake, 29, 907 Worth St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Brown, Terrence Tremayne, 23, 4702 Beverly Kay Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Thompson, Jeremy Shaun, 43, 88 Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Thomas-Vasquez, Bonifilio, 29, 711 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., improper use of central turn lane (x2), no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Van Nice, Hannah Ashly, 31, 1798 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Bennett, Jack Lamar, 44, 1402 Carmel Circle, Hixson, Tenn., aggravated assault
♦ Frashier, Floyd Timothy, 53, 35 King St., LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Heath, Brandy Leann, 29, 108 Coffman Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Posey, Heather Lynn, 34, 68 Sparrow Lane, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Mooneyham, Tyler Ray Riley, 27, 521 E. Fifth Court St., (no city listed), Ga., possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime (x8), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, violate family violence order, contempt of superior court for finger-printable charge
♦ Bethune, Malcomb Scott, 34, 110 Second St., Rossville, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Bethune, Amber Lynn, 30, 110 Second St., Rossville, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Romine, Caleb Andrew, 18, 3628 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (x2), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), smash and grab burglary, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Patton, Eric Anthony, 29, 204 Ross St., Rossville, Ga., aggravated battery (x2), cruelty to children (first degree) (x2), burglary (first degree)
♦ Barfield, Gavin Sean, 24, 4796 Straight Gut Road, Chickamauga, Ga., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Snider, Kelsie Lee, 27, 55 Tom White Road, LaFayette, Ga., battery
♦ Maurer, Troy Spencer, 55, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Robins, Tanner Hamilton, 30, 405 Fieldstone Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Passley, Devin Johavon, 28, 1338 Oakview Drive, Dalton, Ga., striking fixed object, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), improper lane change/failure to maintain, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Parrish Sue Ann, 39, 710 Crest Ridge Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence)