♦ Wright, Shane Eugene, 38, 39 William Park Drive, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Saffi, Christopher Heith, 40, 3347 Idlewood Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Ricketts, Mary Christine, 74, 913 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, Ga., new resident - 30 days to obtain license, expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ McHugh, Andrew Jordan, 27, 2505 W. Armuchee Road, Summerville, Ga., fail to yield while turning left, driving under the influence of multiple substances, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Bailey, Britney Lynn, 33, 1564 N. Longhollow Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Weeks, Teddy Mack, 60, 570 County 164 Road, Cedar Bluff, Ala., loitering and prowling; giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer
♦ Holcomb, Brandy Annette, 42, 4582 N. U.S. 27, LaFayette, Ga., public drunk
♦ Parker, Tammy S., 59, 4233 Spriggs St., East Ridge, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Casola, Joe Edward, 41, 6 Broadway St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Hammill, Cessna Shaolin, 18, 2018 Rogers Road, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle) (X2)
♦ Cutts, Allen Justin, 32, 14 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Murphy, Tammy Kay, 52, 15 Homeplace Road 2, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Carlton, Casey Wayne, 33, 936 Lee School Road, LaFayette, Ga., violation probation (felony), violating restrictions of driver's license, failure to register vehicle, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, driving wrong side of road (X2), driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
♦ Harmon, Noah Cain, 32, 303 Clare St., Rossville, Ga., hold for court
♦ Knight, Christopher Cort, 32, 17 Dee View Lane, Rossville, Ga., public drunk
♦ Weaver, Rico Ladarius, 28, 4369 Ellis Circle N.W., Cleveland, Tenn., no insurance, speeding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fleeing/attempting to elude police
♦ Nicholson, Torey Contreal, 36, 8 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Shaw, Michael Lee, 37, 394 French St., Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), unlawful conduct during 911 call/contacts 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest 911 officer or interfere with/disrupt 911 officer
♦ Feero, Cody Lee, 26, 113 John Lee Road, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Farmer, Cherity Hope, 23, 307 S. Main St. Apartment 15, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Flood, Julie Lynn, 21, 203 W. Main St. 206, LaFayette, Ga., hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Parson, Nikki Heather Nicole, 28, 3414 Clayton Ave. Ext., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Short III, Robert Lee, 31, 203 W. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony), battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Mitchem, Robert Dale, 48, 122 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, Ga., theft of services (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Plaster, Michelle Detro, 54, 3222 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold, Ga., battery
♦ Wallin, Phillip Earl, 52, 14 King St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hood, Sierra Dawn, 29, 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Ridley, Zoe Kay, 20, 2820 Scenic Highway, Rising Fawn, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
♦ Benn, Scott Terrill, 28, 1719 S. Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ McClendon, Justin Van, 31, 114 County Road 130, Athens, Tenn., theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
♦ Broom, Michael Vernon, 41, 1401 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), aggravated assault (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children allow to witness felony/battery/family violence (X3)
♦ McBryar, Hannah Claire, 18, 356 Walnut Ave., Trenton, Ga., pedestrian under the influence; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Smith, Jordan Lee, 17, 7707 Lee Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., pedestrian under the influence; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Middleton, Clayton Jared, 24, 138 Ashley Lane, Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Aldach, Michael Frank, 58, 773 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Sharp, Angela Delane, 48, 55 Fortune St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Holmes, Andrew Travis, 32, 5518 Springs Garden Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Holland Jr., Daniel Eugene, 22, 300 Cherry St., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Fairbanks Jr., Roderick Panda'Rrious Lamont, 22, 130 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Snider, Samuel Blanton, 20, 259 Ridge Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Chastain, Kristie Leann, 43, 1212 W. North Main Street 40, LaFayette, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Fowler, Mark Dewayne, 54, 4318 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, hit and run - driver to stop or return to scene of accident, too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Adkins, Ryan Nicholas, 21, 1156 Debbie Lane, Ringgold, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Yancy, Rhonda Lashan, 40, 448 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Mann, Tristan Ray, 24, 80 Motley Court, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Strawter, Angelica Leann, 24, 124 S. Liner St., Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Wright, Amber Nicole, 25, 100 Hawkins St., Chattanooga, Tenn., public drunk
♦ Harris, Janet Lynn, 45, 2919 Foster Mill Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence) (X2), cruelty to children (first degree), cruelty to children allow to witness felony/battery/family violence
♦ Baker, Howard Eugene, 47, 448 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
♦ Blevins, Valarie Jo, 28, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Sims, Aaron Joseph, 40, 813 Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration
♦ Cox, Timothy Charles, 19, 142 Rainbow Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Hudgens, Emily Danielle, 25, 294 Chapman Road, Rock Spring, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)