♦ Wright, Shane Eugene, 38, 39 William Park Drive, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony) 

♦ Saffi, Christopher Heith, 40, 3347 Idlewood Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol

♦ Ricketts, Mary Christine, 74, 913 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, Ga., new resident - 30 days to obtain license, expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol

♦ McHugh, Andrew Jordan, 27, 2505 W. Armuchee Road, Summerville, Ga., fail to yield while turning left, driving under the influence of multiple substances, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

♦ Bailey, Britney Lynn, 33, 1564 N. Longhollow Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs 

♦ Weeks, Teddy Mack, 60, 570 County 164 Road, Cedar Bluff, Ala., loitering and prowling; giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer

♦ Holcomb, Brandy Annette, 42, 4582 N. U.S. 27, LaFayette, Ga., public drunk

♦ Parker, Tammy S., 59, 4233 Spriggs St., East Ridge, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of multiple substances

♦ Casola, Joe Edward, 41, 6 Broadway St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass - damage to property under $500

♦ Hammill, Cessna Shaolin, 18, 2018 Rogers Road, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle) (X2)

♦ Cutts, Allen Justin, 32, 14 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass (family violence)

♦ Murphy, Tammy Kay, 52, 15 Homeplace Road 2, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages

♦ Carlton, Casey Wayne, 33, 936 Lee School Road, LaFayette, Ga., violation probation (felony), violating restrictions of driver's license, failure to register vehicle, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, driving wrong side of road (X2), driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)

♦ Harmon, Noah Cain, 32, 303 Clare St., Rossville, Ga., hold for court

♦ Knight, Christopher Cort, 32, 17 Dee View Lane, Rossville, Ga., public drunk

♦ Weaver, Rico Ladarius, 28, 4369 Ellis Circle N.W., Cleveland, Tenn., no insurance, speeding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fleeing/attempting to elude police

♦ Nicholson, Torey Contreal, 36, 8 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) 

♦ Shaw, Michael Lee, 37, 394 French St., Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), unlawful conduct during 911 call/contacts 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest 911 officer or interfere with/disrupt 911 officer

♦ Feero, Cody Lee, 26, 113 John Lee Road, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass - damage to property under $500

♦ Farmer, Cherity Hope, 23, 307 S. Main St. Apartment 15, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor) 

♦ Flood, Julie Lynn, 21, 203 W. Main St. 206, LaFayette, Ga., hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)

♦ Parson, Nikki Heather Nicole, 28, 3414 Clayton Ave. Ext., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony) 

♦ Short III, Robert Lee, 31, 203 W. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony), battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)

♦ Mitchem, Robert Dale, 48, 122 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, Ga., theft of services (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

♦ Plaster, Michelle Detro, 54, 3222 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold, Ga., battery

♦ Wallin, Phillip Earl, 52, 14 King St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine

♦ Hood, Sierra Dawn, 29, 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court, possession of methamphetamine

♦ Ridley, Zoe Kay, 20, 2820 Scenic Highway, Rising Fawn, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)

♦ Benn, Scott Terrill, 28, 1719 S. Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

♦ McClendon, Justin Van, 31, 114 County Road 130, Athens, Tenn., theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)

♦ Broom, Michael Vernon, 41, 1401 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), aggravated assault (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children allow to witness felony/battery/family violence (X3)

♦ McBryar, Hannah Claire, 18, 356 Walnut Ave., Trenton, Ga., pedestrian under the influence; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21 

♦ Smith, Jordan Lee, 17, 7707 Lee Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., pedestrian under the influence; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21 

♦ Middleton, Clayton Jared, 24, 138 Ashley Lane, Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration 

♦ Aldach, Michael Frank, 58, 773 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice 

♦ Sharp, Angela Delane, 48, 55 Fortune St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) 

♦ Holmes, Andrew Travis, 32, 5518 Springs Garden Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)

♦ Holland Jr., Daniel Eugene, 22, 300 Cherry St., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

♦ Fairbanks Jr., Roderick Panda'Rrious Lamont, 22, 130 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

♦ Snider, Samuel Blanton, 20, 259 Ridge Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol 

♦ Chastain, Kristie Leann, 43, 1212 W. North Main Street 40, LaFayette, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor) 

♦ Fowler, Mark Dewayne, 54, 4318 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, hit and run - driver to stop or return to scene of accident, too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) 

♦ Adkins, Ryan Nicholas, 21, 1156 Debbie Lane, Ringgold, Ga., simple assault (family violence)

♦ Yancy, Rhonda Lashan, 40, 448 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)

♦ Mann, Tristan Ray, 24, 80 Motley Court, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954  

♦ Strawter, Angelica Leann, 24, 124 S. Liner St., Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct

♦ Wright, Amber Nicole, 25, 100 Hawkins St., Chattanooga, Tenn., public drunk

♦ Harris, Janet Lynn, 45, 2919 Foster Mill Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence) (X2), cruelty to children (first degree), cruelty to children allow to witness felony/battery/family violence

♦ Baker, Howard Eugene, 47, 448 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)

♦ Blevins, Valarie Jo, 28, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony), simple battery (family violence)

♦ Sims, Aaron Joseph, 40, 813 Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration

♦ Cox, Timothy Charles, 19, 142 Rainbow Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime

♦ Hudgens, Emily Danielle, 25, 294 Chapman Road, Rock Spring, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

Compiled by assistant editor Catherine Edgemon.

