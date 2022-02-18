The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Bell, Lesa Ann, 42, 4901 Angela Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Bailey, Jared Jamard, 30, 4502 Sherry Lane, Hixson, Tenn., possession of cocaine, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Rosser, Rusty David, 37, 258 Delmont Howard Road, Flintstone, Ga., fugitive from justice, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Coffey, Glenn Alan, 63, 2172 N. Highway 341, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), public indecency (first or second conviction) (misdemeanor)
♦ Gross, Daniel Massey, 43, 917 Hulana St., Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Redden, Billie Kaitlynn, 27, 1250 Brown Ave., Cleveland, Tenn., theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ Surrett, Kevin Lamar, 42, 4146 Trion Highway, LaFayette, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (third degree), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Traylor, Jessica Lynn, 35, 141 Fields Walk, Summerville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, drugs to be kept in original container
♦ Roberts, Cheyenne Lajade, 23, 3062 Wheeler Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), tampering with electronic monitoring device, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (x2), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana (x2); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Overby, Cari Renee, 32, 304 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Layne, Christopher Eugene, 34, 737 Bright Hill Road, Smithville, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Jones, Gameel Lamron, 38, 1211 Sheridan Ave., (no city or state listed), hold for court only
♦ McCallie, George Edward, 60, 31 E. Larry Circle, Ringgold, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Garrett, Dustin Paul, 28, 148 Rainbow Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Green, Dakota Michael, 25, 9607 Leslie Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Mitchell, Amanda Lee, 40, 1255 Ridgeway Drive, (no city listed), probation violation (felony)
♦ Parm, Joel Kimsey, 62, 501 S. Main St. B, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Neal, Micheal Gene, 56, 107 Hickory St., Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Ellinger, Wayne Edward, 43, homeless, battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, probation violation (felony)
♦ Wells, Kristina Nicole, 31, 1003 Circle Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdmeanor)
♦ Harris, Darius Lebron, 39, 7751 Holiday Hills Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, drugs to be kept in original container, no insurance, concealing identity of vehicle, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones
♦ Green, Felicia Shawnta, 36, homeless, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Thompson, River Lee, 23, 18 N. Enloe St., LaFayette, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ McNeely III, Jerald Lee, 32, 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Alexander, Jonathan Russell, 48, 511 Cook Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (x2), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana (x2); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Day, Stephanie Joann, 27, 1507 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Parker, William Russell, 52, 806 Spencer St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Ervin, Ezra Shawa, 51, 4313 Ohls Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hall, Michael Charles, 51, 841 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio
♦ Hardegree, James Marvin, 59, 226 Gray Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Wallin, Joshua Ray, 37, 206 Underwood Dairy Road, LaFayette, Ga., receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Womble Sr., Charles Allen, 69, 862 Nick-a-jack Road, Flintstone, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Schneider, James Carl, 50, 328 Buck Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Jones, David Bruce, 51, 328 Buck Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Womble, Charles Floyd, 47, 862 Nick-a-jack Road, Flintstone, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Smith, Ashley Faith, 45, 383 Hullander Hollow Road, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Gribble, Jeffery Andrew, 36, 1003 W. Lewis St., Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (first degree)
♦ Womble, Adam Edward, 40, 862 Nick-a-jack Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ West, Richard Lee, 46, homeless, speeding (x3), reckless driving (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (x2), failure to obey traffic control device, driving wrong side of road, improper passing in no passing zone, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), improper use of central turn lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense (x2), false imprisonment, battery; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Jarvis, Jacob Jimmy, 43, 1580 Furnace Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Carter, John Hardy, 27, 1212 W. North Main St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Holland, Shakara Fay, 42, 136 Kiras Way, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within five years)
♦ Leming, Gary Anthony, 48, 171 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., hold for other agency, seat belts violation (adults), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Benford, Markel, 19, 800 Walker Ave., Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Bray, Zachary Francis, 28, 2535 Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol (concentration .08G or more within three hours or more)
♦ Starkey, Tony Dewayne, 42, 1198 Welcome Hill Road, Trion, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Diaz, Nery, 36, 1614 Bennett Ave. Apartment B, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Smith, Timothy E., 52, (no address listed), theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Russell, Ebony Charmaine, 29, 404 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Redden, Billie Kaitlynn, 27, 1250 Brown Ave., Cleveland, Tenn., fugitive from justice, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ Yoder, Kimberly Anne., 43, 213 Mt. Pisgah Road, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Walker, Melissa Jill, 55, 110 Porter St., Cartersville, Ga., probation violation (felony), probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Errera, Michael Lee, 36, 68 Kilgore Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Wilbourn, Andrew Blake, 45, 701 McFarland Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Mills III, Lewis Leon, 39, 2163 Mt. Pisgah Road, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Coleman, Tori Lashaun, 27, 310 Tillan Lane, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Fincher, Trisha Gayle, 32, 2168 Highway 337, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Penland Jr., James Cody, 35, 1005 Bomar St., LaFayette, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Workman, Daniel Aaron, 47, homeless, no insurance, no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
♦ Anderson, William Michael, 25, 1393 Garrett's Chapel Road, Chickamauga, Ga., theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
♦ Longobardi, Robin Christine, 57, 306 S. Cherokee St., LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, speeding, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Henderson, Destiny Leann, 23, 31 Mitchell Drive, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Swann, Christopher David, 32, 400 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., public drunk, simple assault, expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Scott, Brendan Pernay, 17, 65 Mountain Top Way, Villanow, Ga., carrying weapons within school safety zones, functions as license holder
♦ Mannis, Brittany Michelle, 27, 400 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Simpson, Haley Mae, 28, 229 W. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., weekender only
♦ Davis, Brandon Keith, 28, 43 Luke Drive, Rossville, Ga., driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Smith, Cody Dewayne, 31, 17 Bankston Ave., Trenton, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Jefferson, Taylor Tyrone, 22, 2014 Anderson Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Livarchuk, Daniel Stanislav, 25, 2131 Rogers Road, Rossville, Ga., public drunk, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Perkins, Ricky Joe, 27, 723 Flegal Ave., Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Grundy, Jubal Yahkut, 31, 6574 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, expired license plate, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Griffin, Sabrina Lynn, 42, 205 Daugherty St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Knox, Sarah Ann, 28, 14980 Highway 193, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Redding, Diane Elaine Dawn, 26, 432 Gordon St., Bremen, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Byrd, Kelsie Leighanne, 29, 147 Wofford Creek Trail, Baldwin, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Sawdy, David Dwain, 62, 17 Mills Drive, LaFayette, Ga., terroristic acts
♦ Hall, Amber Marie, 28, 55 McConnell Crossing, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Tucker, Michael Blake, 34, 1282 Tatum Gulf Road, Menlo, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Langston, Allen Scott, 19, 1848 County Road #642, Mentone, Ala., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Fehring, Brandon Matthew, 45, 840 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., terroristic acts
♦ Thomas, Larry Duane, 50, 75 Lee School Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Keil III, David Stephen, 28, 21844 River Canyon Road #C306, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), too fast for conditions, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Kruse, Dakota Shawn, 25, 297 Blevin Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., speeding, fleeing/attempting to elude police
♦ Mathis, Dixie Thomas, 17, 6837 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring, Ga., simple battery
♦ Eaton, Roger Glenn, 53, 43 Cordell Ave., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Pelico, Cayse Feliciano, 17, 1224 Mountain View Drive, (no city listed), Ga., no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Harris, Zeagan Darlene, 31, 75 Jake Drive, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Perez, Ludwin Nmn, 20, 528 Shannon Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Paque, Isreal Rosas, 38, 601 James St. #17, Rossville, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Brooks, Jeffery Clinton, 61, 608 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, no insurance
♦ Nelson, Jonathan Paul, 35, 400 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report
♦ Jones, Justin Lee, 37, 317 Pinehurst Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., battery
♦ Iglesias, Sandro Cheo, 24, 3250 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Navas, Christina Elizabeth, 42, 1254 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., bond surrender, failure to appear (felony) (x2)
♦