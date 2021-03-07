♦ Wilson, Stephanie Leann, 35, 174 Betsy Lane, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Adkins, Ryan Nicholas, 21, 190 Little Oakland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., robbery
♦ Watkins Jr., Tracy Dwight, 25, 72 Verbana Lane, Summerville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Collett, Jacque Roderick, 52, 6276 Rivoli Drive 106, Hixson, Tenn., contempt of superior court
♦ Damron, Theodore E., 48, 706 Moore Ave., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Clark, Laura Lee, 54, 909 Thornton St. 10, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Sims, Gabriel Alexander, 22, 905 Thompson St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of hydrocodone; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Lawson II, Donald Dale, 43, 115 Hickory St., Rossville, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Palmer Jr., Jimmy Wayne, 51, 804 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., terroristic acts (x2), pointing or aiming pistol or gun at another (x2)
♦ Hunter, Brycon William, 26, 103 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Anthony, Jeff Wade, 42, 453 W. Circle Drive, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Candelario, Xavier Nmn, 22, 417 Vann Circle #1, Dalton, Ga., hold for court
♦ Lively, Sara C., 32, 80 Brown Estates Drive, LaFayette, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Shelton, Kenneth Deion, 27, 80 Brown Estates Drive, LaFayette, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Farmer, Cherity Hope, 23, 307 S. Main St. Apartment 15, LaFayette, Ga., arson (third degree)
♦ Burnfin, Ray Carl, 74, 3400 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Taylor, Jonathan Chad, 38, 106 Bentley Drive, Rossville, Ga., cruelty to animals
♦ Hudgins, Deangela Harold, 41, 2508 E. 17th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Mansell, Amanda Faye, 40, 74 Longstreet Road, Rossville, Ga., violation probation (felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Nance, Jimmy Lee, 55, 1465 Porter Road, Trenton, Ga., forgery (first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing)
♦ Scott, Zachary Ryan, 26, 805 Kay Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Madrigal, Alexis, 17, 49 Rifleman Drive, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ DeBerry, Zackery Chance, 27, 207 Lincoln St., LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Middleton, Clay Jared, 24, 442 Ashley Lane, Summerville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Sprayberry Jr., Mickey Ray, 57, 83 Highland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Kinsey, Dewayne Robert, 44, 202 Park St., LaFayette, Ga., terroristic threats, terroristic threats (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Hoover, Rocky Lee, 44, 7566 W. Highway 84, Quitman, Ga., burglary (first degree)
♦ Barclay, Torie Chyann, 24, 343 W. Rogers Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Norwood, Ian Michelle, 35, 76 Virginia Ave., Rossville, Ga., concealing identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Morgan, Kelvin David, 43, 7728 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, Ga., aggravated stalking
♦ Carter, John Hardy, 26, 1212 W. North Main St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Shadwick, Jacob Ronald, 17, 803 Windy Trail, LaFayette, Ga., possession of tobacco-related objects by a minor (x2), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Wallin, Daniel Joe, 42, 60 Dunn Drive, LaFayette, Ga., parole violation, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Hastings, David Vaughn, 48, 8946 Highway 58, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Owens, Dalton Hunter, 24, 130 Champion Road, Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice, criminal damage to property (second) (business) (x2), simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Kennedy, Zackary Aaron, 41, 7120 Elmbrook Lane, Harrison, Tenn., parole violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x3), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Harris, Benjamin Deago, 38, 210 S. High St., LaFayette, Ga., reckless driving, speeding
♦ Whitener, Nicole Lynn, 39, 337 Trace Lane, Rossville, Ga., possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Mindock, Derek Eugene, 45, homeless, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Broome, Chip Christopher, 44, 307 S. Main St. #14, LaFayette, Ga., parole violation, theft by taking (felony)
♦ Graham, David Clay, 27, 8805 Standifer Gap Road #32, Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Freeman, Conner Devan, 29, 78 w. Schmitt Road, Flintstone, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Collier, James Caleb, 23, 7859 Taylor St., Taylor, Mich., possession less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Graham, David Wayne, 53, 601 James St., #22, Rossville, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Pollard Jr., Kevin D., 31, 1614 Mary Dupre Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., obscure or missing license plates, no proof of insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Snider, Samuel Blanton, 20, 259 Ridge Road, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI under age 21 .02% or more; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Martin, Elsie Caroline, 39, 831 Fairmount Ave., Signal Mountain, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Ramsey III, William Craig, 50, 5893 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana; unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Weathers IV, John William, 24, 36 Ridge St., Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony), cruelty to children (third degree), aggravated assault (family violence act)