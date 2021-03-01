♦ Burkhart, Stacy Jo, 43, 746 Old Muse Road, Carrollton, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Pursley, Dustin Caroll, 34, 36 Bloodworth Court, Flintstone, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Hannah, Jody Wayne, 48, 921 N. Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Stephens, Christine Antoinette, 38, 305 Alabama St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Bullock, Kawon Dashon, 18, 515 Highthorn St., Chattanooga, Tenn., reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Harriss, Gavin Michael, 18, 1212 W. North Main Street, LaFayette, Ga., statutory rape (misdemeanor) victim is 14 but less than 16, offender is 18/younger and no more than four years older
♦ Vandergriff, Tracy Dawn, 51, 143 Jenkins Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony), hold for other agency
♦ Reynolds, Brian Alexander, 40, 57 Ashley Lauren Lane, Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Hardeman, Robert Lucaz, 21, 547 Crest Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Roberts, Tyler Labron, 28, 3008 12th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Moore, Robert Thomas, 32, 677 Tucker Road, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
♦ Smith, Timothy Wade, 46, 2165 Kemp Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Robertson, Michael Wesley, 49, 123 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Palmer, Joseph Christian, 27 Sunrise Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), parole violation
♦ Sams Jr., Robert Lester, 43, 31 Edward Lane, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Yoder, Amy Felisa, 44, 91 Bates Drive, LaFayette, Ga., simple assault (family violence), drugs to be kept in original container, possession of methamphetamine; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs (X10); abandonment of certain drugs, poisons or controlled substances (X10)
♦ Deberry, Jeffery Tad, 31, 1369 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Griffith, Mary Katherine, 27, 345 O Harvey Road, Graysville, Tenn., aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Tumblin, Cory Lee, 26, 308 E. Villanow St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Rojas, Axel Cabrera, 21, 4310 9th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper right turn, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Craft Jr., Donald Raymond William, 32, 38 Clear Lake Drive, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Woods, Ronyale Antonio, 51, 400 W. Main St. 109, LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Clayton, Barry Alan, 63, 818 Asterwood Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Crowe, Anthony Ray, 57, 31 King St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Cox, Anita Josephine, 51, 35 King St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Chase, Jessica Logan, 26, 5204 Village Garden Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Smith, Hunter Gregory, 25, 29 Williams Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Smith, Peyton McRae, 23, 8673 Flowerdale Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Romine, Wesley Lebron, 72, 8184 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated child molestation, sodomy (aggravated sodomy)
♦ Waldrop, Steven Todd, 48, 5 Martin Clement Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Ramirez-Galendo, Eloy, 38, 49 Rifleman Drive, Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children or third subsequent offense, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Payne, Joshua Alexander, 25, 201 E. Ridgewood Ave. (city not provided), fugitive from justice, expired license plate, driving under the influence of multiple substances, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Johnson, Jeremiah Arby, 43, 21 Frontier Drive, Rossville, Ga., reckless conduct
♦ Carroll, Jeremy Keith, 41, 302 Shaver Road, Chickamauga, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Putman, Riley Neal, 18, 215 W. Indiana Apartment B (city not provided), speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Parker, Michael Anderson, 43, 4511 Delashmitt Road, Hixson, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hodge, Elijah Curtis, 41, (underdetermined address), criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ King, Ronald Lamar, 25, 46 Hunting Ridge Circle, Rock Spring, Ga., speeding, reckless conduct, no insurance, drugs to be kept in original container
♦ Howard, Randy Sirvel, 51, 2905 N. Nevada Ave., Tampa, Fla., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Gomez, Daphne Darcel, 33, 501 N. Chattanooga St. 1011, LaFayette, Ga., cruelty to children (second degree)(X2)
♦ Crumley, Randy Scott, 35, 203 W. Main St. 105, LaFayette, Ga., violation probation (felony), criminal trespass (family violence), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Callahan, Timothy Lawrence, 42, 259 S. Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault, aggravated assault (family violence act)