♦ Bennett Jr., Larry Charles, 33, 306 Cedar St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Walker, Melissa Jill, 54, 300 Cooper St., 201, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Howard, James Meredith, 71, 1628 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ White, Dakotah Hawke, 31, 128 Blue Grass Lane, (city not provided) Ga., criminal trespass - family violence
♦ Frye, Michael Shane, 46, 277 Hill Drive, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated cruelty to animals (X11), loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Dempsey, Shane Lamar, 37, 118 Mundee Drive, Rossville, Ga., aggravated cruelty to animals (X11), loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Clingan Jr., Robert Edward, 50, 473 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated cruelty to animals (X11), loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Kevin Wayne, 42, 571 Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated cruelty to animals (X11), loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Lusk, Richard Carter, 48, 212 Sams Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated cruelty to animals (X11), loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Long, David Brian, 37, 206 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated cruelty to animals (X11), loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Clingan Christian Lea Nicole, 22, 166 Parrish Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated cruelty to animals (X11), loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Cody Dewayne, 30, 191 Lawson Road, Trenton, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Mosier, Ronnie Dean, 38, 2106 Foust St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Gregory, Mason Delane, 25, 2442 Alabama Highway 117, Mentone, Ala., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hudson, Hayden Bruce, 28, 51 N. Ridge Drive, LaFayette, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ King, Nathan Bryan, 27, 145 Cherokee Drive N.E., Cleveland, Tenn., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Sanders, Louisa Ann, 45, 369 Cooper Road, Rock Spring, Ga., tampering with evidence (felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Carney, James Arthur, 41, 820 8th St., N.E., Cleveland, Tenn., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Sanders, Randall Keith, 57, 11 Old LaFayette Road, Rock Spring, Ga., tampering with evidence (felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Sanders, Justin Morgan, 48, 1035 Clearbrook Court, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, following too closely, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Sanchez Jr., Steven Paul, 30, 733 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony), battery
♦ Edwards Jr., David Gene, 44, 204 Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Madaris, Dora Michelle, 46, 783 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Nerren Jr., Richard Allen, 39, 272 Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Parker, Christopher Eugene, 34, 506 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., altered license plate, no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Ellison, Fred William, 32, 240 Chapman Court, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Rackley, Justin Brock, 37, 35 King St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Whitten, Lauren Elizibeth, 30, 734 Greenbush Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500, probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Delancett, Charisse Lynn, 33, 6178 S. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., battery, probation violation (felony)
♦ Owen, Terry Allen, 45, 146 Alton Terrace, Rossville, Ga., battery
♦ Sweet, Travis Scott, 28, 1095 Airport Road, Trion, Ga., criminal trespass - family violence
♦ Farmer, Cherity Hope, 23, 307 S. Main St. Apartment 15, LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Farmer, Barron Antonio, 42, 79 Hardin Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Ballard, Nikki Austine, 43, 20 King St., LaFayette, Ga., hold for court
♦ Doss, David Wayne, 37, 204 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., parole violation, simple battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence), terroristic threats, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Seals, Jordan Christopher, 21, 306 Shahan Lane, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass - family violence
♦ Curry, Leonard Jonathan, 42, 101 Park St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Roach, Whitney Lashay, 30, 203 W. 10th St., Chickamauaga, Ga., burglary first degree, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), probation violation (felony)
♦ Hayes, Mitch A., 46, 3908 Calhoun Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., burglary first degree, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ Cutcher, Ryan Terrell, 36, 44 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor); injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes; injuring, defacing or destroying mail
♦ Crutchfield, Adam Lee, 31, 135 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Carnes, Ricky Len, 44, 70 Cone Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., fugitive from justice, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hamilton, Devon Waron, 26, 827 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Berry, Marion Jewett, 29, 303 N. Flora St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Lykes, Marion Deunta, 2907 E. 25th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Burk, Thomas Andrew, 31, 101 Park St. Apartment F, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hurt, Chad Franklin, 28, 408 Dogwood Circle, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Shirley, Brian Dale, 24, 47 Greenbriar Lane, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bone, John Anthony, 61, 4606 Kirkland Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hayworth, Robert Bradley, 42, 27 Taylor Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Engle, Athena Nicole, 19, 101 Park St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Curry, Sarenia Frye, 38, 101 Park St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Beaird, April Michelle, 19, 101 Park St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Denson Jr., Warren John, 52, 894 Kemp Road, LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of drugs, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Parker, Keith Franklin, 40, 4511 Delishment Road, Hixson, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bell, Erika Jeanine, 29, 3725 Fountain Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Wiley, Jacarie Breshaila, 22, 2766 4th Ave., (no city or state listed), failure to obey traffic control device, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Mitchell, Phillip Eugene, 22, 7258 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Starnes, Nicholas Paul, 31, 594 Walnut Grove Lane, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Norwood, Ian Michelle, 35, 76 Virginia Ave., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Cranfield, Shaun Phillip, 41, 2316 Meadowbrook Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Owens, Timothy Edward, 32, 1400 Chamberlain Ave., (no city or state listed), driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle
♦ Lee, Rachael Shabhon, 40, 411 Carolyn Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court
♦ Shaw, Amanda Joelle, 29, 15590 Alabama Highway, Rock Spring, Ga., driving without license on person, no license plate, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Mark, Lee Harry, 43, 601 James St., Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Teems, Travis Lamar, 55, 57 Breezy Trail, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hakes, Gary Taylor, 26, 158 W. Fork Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Brown, Jeremy Chad, 34, 828 Childress Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Parker, David Rene, 38, 12349 N. Highway 27, Chickamauga, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Baggett, Angeline Allanna, 40, 2018 Rogers Road, Rossville, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Cotton, Michael Edward, 29, homeless, Ga., probation violation (felony)