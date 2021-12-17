The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Willis, Johnny Devan, 22, 34 Brock Drive, Flintstone, Ga., too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Siffles, Cody Ray, 26, 22 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to animals
♦ Malone, Ashley Paige, 33, 812 Lynn Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Shaw, David Tyler, 29, 102 Anderson Road A, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Domino, Tyler William, 30, 8150 Hunters Grove Road, Jacksonville, Fla., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Johnson, Brandi Nicole, 33, 726 Roberta Drive, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Fowles, Robert Lee, 56, 715 Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Walker, Kevin Leroy, 53, 709 Patterson Road Apt. 10, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Snith, Gregory Lamar, 29, 18611 Highway 193, Chickamauga, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Carter, Heidi Nicole, 34, 61 N. Steele St #414, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Vernon, Chelesea Nicole, 36, 24 Camelot Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Teems, Sconda Nicole, 35, 1314 E. Sherry Drive, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ West, Zeta Francis, 42, 314 E. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Grilo, Kristin Marie, 38, 3340 Adkins Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Sprayberry, Jeffrey D., 41, 302 Shaver Road, Chickamauga, Ga., destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest
♦ Cavin, Caleb Eugene, 33, 46 Joe Tike Drive, Ringgold, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Cline Jr., Ronald Mitcheal, 38, 167 Durgin Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Sargent, Timothy Joel, 40, 1645 Long Island Road, South Pittsburgh, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Brock, James Damon, 44, 91 Westbrook Drive, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Wright, Cody Jean, 22, 1230 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, 35, 204 S. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x4), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Keith, Marty Eugene, 52, 1292 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (felony)
♦ Fletcher, Kelly Eugene, 35, 1116 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hall, Dino Allen, 42, 1144 Wison Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Phillips, Ronald Anthony, 44, 1314 W. 16th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft of truck/van/bus
♦ Hubbard, Patrick Lawrance, 32, 2133 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Ezell, Mickey Ray, 55, 10 Homeplace Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Velez, Damion, 20, 7141 Misty Way Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lemons, Christian Lee, 27, 331 Gilley Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x4)
♦ Gutierrez, Christian Santana, 21, 481 Townsend Road, Rocky Face, Ga., criminal damage to property second (private property)
♦ Parm, Joel Kinsey, 62, 501 S. Main St. B, LaFayette, Ga., terroristic acts, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Harris, Jody Lee Jackson, 24, 108 Suggs St., Rossville, Ga., theft by conversion (felony)
♦ Godfrey, Chastity Lynn, 26, 1142 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Leeth, Byron Kent, 48, 331 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Merritt, Kimberly Hope, 44, 7673 N. Bishop Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hood, Samuel Franklin, 57, 6039 Porter Drive, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Coyne, Alisha Ann, 331, 7 S. Lynn Circle #7, Rossville, Ga., false statements and writings, concealment of facts
♦ Lemons, Zachary Darrell, 28, 375 Hiawatha Circle B, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony) (x2)
♦ Coen, Andrew David, 39, 143 Jenkins Road, Rossville, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Jones, Robert Jason, 42, 76 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, burglary (first degree)
♦ Montgomery, Donna Kaye, 47, 1444 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., simple battery
♦ Barbee, Ashlynn Gwen, 20, 1444 Wilson Drive Lot D, Rossville, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Montgomery, Kobe Parks, 20, 1444 Wilson Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Chambers II, Charley Robert, 50, 76 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., burglary (first degree), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Landolt, Conner Ray, 19, 2901 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking (misdemeanor), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
♦ Asher, Corey Brian, 31, 301 Woodland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Davidson, Alexis Elizabeth, 21, 1011 Crest Ridge Drive, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking (motor vehicle), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
♦ Russell, Andrew Lee, 32, 1113 Sisemore St., LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence)
♦ Wisham, Stephen Andrew, 32, 2715 U.S. Highway 41, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Morrow, Jason K., 39, 315 Cooper Road, Rock Spring, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ King, Brett Alexander, 34, 2526 Milledgeville Drive F-43, Augusta, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Pendergraft, Jason Franklin, 38, 4 Fortune St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Pritchard, William Christopher, 35, 32 Lovers Lane, Rome, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ McPhetridge, James, Cody, 30, 862 Nickajack Road N.E., Flintstone, Ga., hold for other agency, loitering and prowling, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Johnson, Michale Shane, 48, no address listed, cruelty to children (third degree), aggravated assault (family violence act)
♦ Odell, Kristen Marie, 37, 1 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Lee, Racheal Shabhon, 41, 212 Boat Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Trimble Jr., Larry Scott, 36, 44497 Chris Road, Mission Hill S.D., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Johnson, Donna Michelle, 44, 153 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (third degree) (x2), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Alexander, Michael Allen, 48, 1014 Park City Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), probation violation (misdemeanor), burglary (forced entry) (nonresidence)
♦ Underwood, Demetrious Lebron, 122 S. Liner St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3), possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Cantrell, Lauren, 25, 1361 Highway 157, Lookout Mountain, Ga., battery
♦ Turner, John Louis, 44, 441 Walker Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x2); crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Staney, Teresa Marie, 48, 70 Summerfield Road, LaFayette, Ga., expired license plate, failure to obey traffic control device, driving without license on person
♦ Early, Heather Nicole, 28, 345 Diamond Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Hancock, Roy Gene, 40, 168 Millsap Lane, (no city listed), Ga., hold for court only
♦ Bautista, Juan Gaspar, 28, 303 Corbin Hill Road, Ellijay, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, terrorist threats, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol, seat belts violation (adults), driving without license on person, wrong class of license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane