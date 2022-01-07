The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ McCormick, Steven Alan, 29, 302 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ McDaniel II, Roy L., 51, 313 Eagle Landing Drive, Flintstone, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act)
♦ Hudgens, Caleb Alexander, 27, 315 Tarvin Road, Rock Spring, Ga., simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Whitecotton, Justin Michael, 26, 48 Second St., Flintstone, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Gilbert, Andrew Edmondson, 29, 563 Sleepy Hollow Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Holland, Shakara Ray, 42, 136 Kiras Way, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
♦ Hurt, Chad Franklin, 29, 408 Dogwood Circle, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Booker, Khadijah Gaynale, 42, 1048 Washington St. #8, Atlanta, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Miller, Zackary Tyler, 23, 507 Marlow Drive, Hixson, Tenn., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Taylor, Rodney Dewayne, 52, 229 W. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Williams, Deion Marsalias, 29, 632 Morgan Trace, Ellenwood, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Holbert, Danny Nicholas, 31, 852 Ponderosa Drive, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Wallin, Tammy Louise, 50, 4 Jones St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Sweet, Elizabeth Necole, 37, 5 Fortune St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute
♦ Brackett, Hannah Le-ann, 23, 115 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Viruet, Zach Elias, 26, 92 St. Victor's Lane, Ringgold, Ga., reckless conduct
♦ Higginbotham, Abigail Denise, 24, 3925 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Chastain, Stephen Paul, 50, 1700 Strawberry Lane, (no city listed), Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within five years)
♦ Johnson, Rebecca Lee, 42, 110 Chambers St., Rossville, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, concealing identity of vehicle, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (fourth or subsequent offense)
♦ Burnham, Joshua Eugene, 36, 26 Ellis Road #8, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Wells, Edie Jean, 46, 2023 Gainesville Highway, Alton, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, parole violation
♦ Godfrey, Sean Russell, 46, 49 Fortune St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, parole violation
♦ Hummel, Amanda Irene, 38, 10 Dogwood Road, Murphy, N.C., criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Wilcox, Cody Lee, 33, 4283 Happy Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor
♦ Uvalle, Victor Santos, 59, 224 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Synder, Daniel Alex, 33, 68 S. River Trail, Martin, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wallin Jr., Terry Don, 40, 116 First St., Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Walker, Avery Jameson Nash, 23, 169 Burgess Hollow Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Younce Sr., Tommy Derwin, 3652 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Floyd, Jordan Ray, 75, 7 Crabtree Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Day, Brandon Paul, 31, 205 N. Spring St., Rossville, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Tomlinson, Adam Wayne, 43, 322 Camp Jordan Road B, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Coggins, Johnny Andrew, 44, 448 Hardwick Road, Chatsworth, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Clark, Lora Elizabeth, 36, 601 James St. #34, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Cutts, Allen Justin, 33, 14 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Brewer, Sondra Dee, 55, 251 McDonald Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Medley III, Roger, 23, 51 Orchard Ave. area, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., terroristic acts, pedestrian under the influence
♦ Ellis Jr., Thomas Isiah, 55, 2626 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Smith, Leigh Ann, 49, 2626 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., false report of a crime
♦ Hunt, Marcus Jeffrey, 23, 110 Summit St., Rossville, Ga., obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, cruelty to children (third degree), battery
♦ Frashier, Linsay Annette, 42, 2030 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), probation violation (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ McCormick, David Lee, 34, 310 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Moreland, Lateef Hashim, 44, 800 Walker Ave., Ringgold, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Duncan, Misty Nicole, 37, 187 Ardiss Loop, Ringgold, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Wood, Harley Logan, 19, failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, taillight/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Lively, Dakoda Aron Steven, 28, 50 Saratoga Way C5, (no city listed), Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Gentry, Amber Michelle, 33, 1638 Crabtree Road, Hixson, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Cochran, Tyler O'Neil, 36, 7002 S. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., drugs to be kept in original container (x3), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x3), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Wallin, Timothy James, 44, 881 Cook Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bradley, Charles Dylan, 19, 195 Honeysuckle Road, Rock Spring, Ga., simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Crawford, Dakota Ashton, 25, 3699 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Pittman, James Claude, 47, 3794 Halls Valley Road, Trion, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Adams, Jemere Deshon, 32, 707 Richardson St., Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Ward, Leslie Thomas, 48, 203 W. Main St. #215, LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Mendez, Herber Ramos, 43, 2504 Kirby Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving wrong side of road, driving without a valid license, expired license plate
♦ Millican, Austin Tyler, 26, 787 Boss Road, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for other agency, probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Gasaway, Joshua Cory, 30, 301 Cleo Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Duncan, Brent Anthony, 42, 726 Roberta Drive, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Jenkins, Carla Jean, 43, 1006 Logan Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (x3), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, driving under the influence of drugs, speeding
♦ Ramirez, Elias Jaime Contreras, 22, 2435 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Benjamin, Megan Marie, 229 W. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Aguilar, Heliazar Elias, 39, 3901 Fifth Ave., Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Bankstone, Cheyenne Nicole, 35, 32 J Ellis Court, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only, failure to appear (misdemeanor)