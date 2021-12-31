The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Burton, Eric Lebron, 36, 2608 E. 37th St., (no city of state listed), hold for other agency, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, concealing identity of a vehicle, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, improper stopping on roadway, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Ross Sr., Luther Samuel, 29, 113 S. Lake Terrace, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Parker, Sierra Skye, 28, 14123 Highway 151, Trion, Ga., financial transaction card fraud
♦ Anderton Jr., Thomas William, 21, 104 E. Oak St., Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Anderton, Thomas William, 46, 104 E. Oak St., Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), willful obstruction or hinderance of firefighters (misdemeanor)
♦ Teeters, Ashley Nicole, 30, 213 Hudson St., Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency, failure to appear (misdemeanor), no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within five years)
♦ Smith, Cari Elizabeth, 36, 111 White Oak Road, (no city listed), Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Thomison, Michael Christopher, 45, 1410 Woody Lane, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), criminal damage to property (first) (business)
♦ Bailey, Joseph Evan, 41, 825 Ryan Road, Dalton, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Stricklin, Jonathan Lowe, 49, 169 Wildlife Lake Road, Summerville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Thomas, Bennie Rogers, 56, 209 S. Germantown Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Ware, Brittany Rhena, 34, 415 Dee Lane, Hixson, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Miller, Matthew Drew, 39, 418 County Road, Ider, Ala., hold for other agency
♦ Whatley Jr., Thomas Roosevelt, 57, 4908 St. Elmo Ave., (no city listed), Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Linebarger, Robert Michael, 41, 110 Lamar St., Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Denton, Joshua Clark, 36, 2159 Dugan St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Shirley, Brian Dale, 24, 1027 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., reckless driving, concealing identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by receiving stolen property in another state (misdemeanor), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, theft by receiving stolen property in another state (felony), probation violation (felony)
♦ Bates, Amber Lashae, 36, 115 Nancy Lane, Flintstone, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Oliver, Robert Lawrence, 40, 1300 McFarland Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Blakemore, Brandon Chase, 18, 821 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, Ga., tampering with evidence (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ Walker, Melissa Jill, 55, 104 N. Flora St., #201, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor) (x2), criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Prouty, Martha Patricia, 395 High Point Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Hogue, Christy Corene, 41, 39 Cook St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Chambers, Ray Dean, 68, 262 Tillman Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), fugitive from justice, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Hise, Charles, Blake, 34, 102 Longwood St., Chickamauga, Ga., following too closely, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Keith, Michael Broughton, 29, 11 Kilgore Drive, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Thompson, Robert Henry, 24, 2413 13th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency, tag light required, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Russell, Jessica Marie, 33, 148 Pine Brook Drive, (no city or state listed), pedestrian under the influence
♦ Thrasher, Karia Jessica, 37, 2622 E. 19th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Daugherty, Samantha Sue, 41, 26 Bloodworth Court, Flintstone, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), reckless conduct HIV-infected person, terroristic threats, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer
♦ Baggett, Gregory Keith, 57, 105 W. 8th St., Chickamauga, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, no insurance, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Perez, Pedro Roblero, 38, 5828 Western Hills Drive, Norcross, Ga., failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Watkins, Jayquis Labron, 24, 610 James St. #74, Rossville, Ga., public drunk, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, criminal trespass (family violence), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
♦ Humphreys, Amanda Beth, 46, 5016 Kenner Ave., Red Bank, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Shattle, Kathie Elizabeth, 52, 59 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Grim, William Chase, 29, 160 Cornerstone Drive, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Williams, Romone Shawdale, 25, 1717 W. 39th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., window tint violation, no proof of insurance, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Watson, William Brant, 64, 49 Stiles Drive, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act)