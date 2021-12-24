The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Edwards, Willie Lee, 48, 2009 Museum St., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking stolen property into state (felony), terroristic acts, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Lopez Agustin, Edilsar E., 20, 1016 Greenslake Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Perez Agustin, Nery Camilo, 19, 1016 Greenslake Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance, lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise
♦ Roach, James Timothy, 57, 197 N. Victor Lane, Flintstone, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Turner, Amarreon Kentrel, 18, 7886 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., armed robbery, unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate criminal activity
♦ Ballard, Davon Tyrese, 18, 5225 Central Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., armed robbery, unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate criminal activity
♦ Ross Jr., John Ambers, 56, 39 Shaddow Ave., Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Kilgore, Nicholas O'Ryan, 26, 35 Noel Lane, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Rowe, Evelyn Shavone, 42, 214 Hammond Tree Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Rouillier, Robert Lanartine, 49, 1537 Ashton Woods Way, Dalton, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Mason, Destiny Lorraine, 27, 101 Boy Scout Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Suddeth, Donald Wayne, 62, 179 Cannon Lane, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Tucker, Elizabeth Micole, 41, 2175 Highway 95, Rock Spring, Ga., pedestrian under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Kerr, Shelby Atlanta, 26, 108 Elm St., Rossville, Ga., theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
♦ Perkins, Zackery Lee, 37, 121 Nituna Ave., Rossville, Ga., improper backing, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Webster Jr., Raymond Harold, 60, 198 McCarty Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ McBryar, Darryl Wayne, 30, 99 Ovie Drive, LaFayette, Ga., parole violation
♦ Cook II, Timothy Miles, 34, 1043 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Harrison, Michael Ray, 51, 207 E. 32nd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Robinette, Paige Leigh, 40, 3412 Bennett Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Jenkins, Tonya Lynn, 44, 67 Gregory Lane, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Carter, Jason Carl, 41, 2394 Halls Valley Road, Trion, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Samples, Brandi Nicole, 34, 3543 S. Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Santora, Julie George Anna, 52, 3004 4th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Pettyjohn, Eric Scott, 30, 3545 Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Wheeling, Jimmy Clay, 62, 3545 Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Chastain, Chelsey Michelle, 26, 3821 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Brown, Terrance Leann, 42, 1004 Camp Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wieda, Mason Nicholas, 30, 208 Sheraton Court, McDonough, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Graham, David Clay, 27, 932 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Tofte, Lance Allen, 59, 1712 Cordell Road, Rock Spring, Ga., loitering and prowling, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Francisco, Joshua David, 29, homeless, probation violation (felony), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Kimble, Seth Alexander, 35, 174 Millsap Road, LaFayette, Ga., parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances
♦ Coffman, Joseph Lee, 29, 1399 Ramey Road, Trion, Ga., failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
♦ Gaddis, Shaynah Kay, 31, 1019 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Lowery, Jordan Michelle, 28, 215 Walnut St., Descherd, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Bryant, Emily, 47, 65 Mills Drive, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Thompson, William Daniel, 41, 613 Diamond Ave., Bridgeport, Ala., probation violation (felony)
♦ Rudder, Charles Lloyd, 37, 1800 Tombras Ave., East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Stone, Sharla Camille, 45, 209 Hickory St., LaFayette, Ga., computer trespass (x2), computer theft
♦ Cox, Katelyn Christina, 29, 10 Reece St., Rossville, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Deluca Jr., Teddy Joseph, 1214 Ridgeway Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Pickett, Chance David, no information provided
♦ Bray, Zachary Francis, 28, 2535 Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving wrong side of road, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Shropshire, Jacob Antonio, 34, 208 Hickory St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Snowden, Brandon Lee, 23, 970 Martin St., Summerville, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Smith, Nathanial Blake, 19, 77 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for other agency, failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Palmer, Joseph Christian, 28, 86 Bonneville Drive, Chatsworth, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Lemons, Christian Lee, 27, 331 Gilley Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence) (x2), criminal damage to property (second) (private property), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Carr, Theodore Hamilton, 59, 137 Summit St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), simple assault (family violence); exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Pickett, Tenesa Rose, 5425 Marion Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper/erratic lane change; hit and run, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Murray, Travis Nmn, 27, 127 W. North Main St. #110, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (fourth or subsequent offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Wilkey Lakesha Marie, 23, 3508 Cleo Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Ellis, John Christopher, 44, 5756 Tanglewood Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Word, LaJames Alexander, 37 1114 Prospect Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Sanders, James Michael, 38, 1255 Vine St., Gainesville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Holt, Tera Jeannette, 555 Autry Road N.E., Adairsville, Ga., cruelty to children (second degree)
♦ Neal, Judy Gail, 68, 508 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., reckless conduct (x3)
♦ Tofte, Lance Allen, 59, 1712 Cordell Road, Rock Spring, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3), pedestrian under the influence
♦ Jackson III, Charles Arthur, 39, 107 Ware Lane, Rossville, Ga., sexual battery against child under 16, criminal attempt to commit a felony
♦ Vasquez, Cinido Santos, 38, 1700 S. Beach St., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Jones, Brandon Michael, 37, 1325 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Adkins, Ryan Nicholas, 21, 190 Little Oakland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated battery
♦ Shepherd, Nicholas Eugene, 40, 912 W. Pine St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Brown, Levi Blaine, 18, 209 Hale St., LaFayette, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
♦ Smith, Serena Yvonne, 48, 261 Williams Drive, LaFayette, Ga., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance - Schedule I
♦ White, Casey Emil, 52, 118 Wesley Road, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Vasquez, Jeny Edilber, 22, 275 S. Birch St., Santa Ana, Calif., fugitive from justice, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), driving wrong side of road, failure to register vehicle, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, concealing identity of a vehicle, new resident - 30 days to obtain a license, driving under the influence of alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise, improper stopping on roadway, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, driving while unlicensed; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possess, display false identification with government logo or seal for criminal act; brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Canterbury, Misty Bree, 38, 69 Georgia Terrace, Rossville, Ga., disrupting public school, simple battery against public school system employee
♦ Romanello, James Albert, 24, 304 James St., Rossville, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Hancock Roy Gene, 40, 168 Millsap Lane (no city listed, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Burk, James Arthur, 35, 200 Cherry St., Rossville, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Allison, Dustin Craig, 37, 6277 Highway 95, Rock Spring, Ga., hold for other agency; brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954; driving permit holder driving without Class C or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in vehicle
♦ Stoker, Ronald Davie, 21, 141 Sunset Circle, Rossville, Ga., simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Frey, James Eli, 39, 34 Longstreet Road, Rossville, Ga., aggravated battery