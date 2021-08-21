The Walker County Sheriff's Office provided the following information concerning recent arrests. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Morris, Jesse Blake, 26, 1252 Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Lawson, Dylan James, 24, 105 Carlisle Ave., Shelbyville, Tenn., no insurance, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Brown, Michael, 53, 1222E. 54th St., Savannah, Ga., pedestrian under the influence
♦ Apostol III, Theodore Howard, 28, 124 Terri Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Claybrooks, Terrence Desmond, 30, 333 Gallatin Pike S., Madison, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, theft by bringing stolen property into the state (felony), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Malone Sr., Roy Michael, 63, 2001 Willow View Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., simple assault, financial transaction card theft; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Henderson, Michael Anthony, 20, 54 County Road 729, Bryant, Ala., theft of lost or mislaid property (felony)
♦ Bell, Amanda Brett, 25, 403 Camp Road, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Ruth, Thomas Lamar, 51, 31 Crestview, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Brown, Eric Marshall, 36, 4946 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Williams, Fletrina Jeronda, 41, 1007 Magnolia Drive, Huntsville, Ala., theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
♦ Shadwill, Sydney Rae, 20. 603 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., false statements and writings/concealment of facts; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Tharp, Josh Neil, 39, 4156 Highway 225 #80, Chatsworth, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Andreoli, Joseph Michael, 48, 133 Highway 48 1, Summerville, Ga., driving under the influence of multiple substances, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Mitchell, Allison Elaine, 43, 30 N. Cedar St., Menlo, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Covington, Cameron John, 27, 37 Fernwood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Dates, Michael Mondale, 44, 727 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Staton, Donnie Lamar, 53, 907 Marion St., Rossville, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act)
♦ Murphy, Dante Cameron, 21, 105 Pearl St. #8, Chickamauga, Ga., child molestation; sodomy (aggravated sodomy)
♦ Cleghorn, Daniel Lamar, 36, 602 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., simple assault (family violence) (x2), probation violation (felony)
♦ Goins, Edward Jerry, 59, 716 Walker Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), hold for other agency
♦ Reynolds, Mark Stephen, 58, 2330 Highway 201, LaFayette, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Sellers, Keith Daniel, 33, 833 Schmitt Road, kidnapping, aggravated assault, probation violation (felony)
♦ McGuire, Rebecca Darty, 48, 268 Dickeyville Road, Trion, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Morgan, Bradley Eugene, 40, 102 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., cruelty to children (third degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Farmer, Tyler Dalton, 22, 284 James Farmer Drive, LaFayette, Ga., false statements and writings/concealment of facts, sell/distribute/display/provide to minor drug-related objects (second/subsequent offense)
♦ Mitchell, Zachary Seth, 34, 24 Dodson Lane, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Humphrey, Joshua Shane, 31, 230 Old Osborn Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Vaughn, Valerie Hope, 29, 1521 Straight Gut Road, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Reeves, Marc Alan, 49, 14 Wayne Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Smith, Toni Leigh, 14 Wayne Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Felisch, Mallory Rose, 34, 2319 14th Ave., Columbus, Ga., no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Cole, Adam Rhudy, 37, 229 W. Highway 136 Lot#120, LaFayette, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Humphrey, Krista Matta, 28, 100 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
♦ Gruetter, Heath Allen, 43, 118 Henderson Road, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), battery
♦ Debord, Skylar Jordan, 1738 Dripping Springs Road, LaFayette, Ga., improper stopping/parking on roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Powell, Howard Wesley, 53, 3917 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), possess less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Brodie, Jason Daniel, 38, 5017 Rossville Blvd. A, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Johnson, Khadijah Amore-Samone, 27, 904 Clifton Place, Chattanooga, Tenn., seat belts violation (adults), driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Burrage, James David, 47, 82 Wright Drive, (no city listed), Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, striking fixed object, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Craven, Donald Allen, 27, 932 Hulana St., Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (third degree) (x2), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Wycoff, Samantha Danielle, 22, 932 Hulana St., Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (third degree) (x2), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Allred, James William, 55, 172 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Kisner, Brian Andrew, 75, 2221 N. Main St. #119, LaFayette, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (x2), fleeing/attempting to elude police, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Hedgepath, Aaron Blake, 29, 155 E. Varnell Church St., Cohutta, Ga., fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ McGlamery, Preston Gage, 25, 11620 Jenkins Road, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hardin, Linda Gail, 56, 2404 Bailey Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Tipton, Brittany Anne, 24, 5598 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Harwood, Allen Robert, 35, 710 Woody Lane, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Heric, Nathan Kyle, 45, 770 Austin Lane, (no city listed), Ga., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Kaiser, Ivy Lanette, 34, 1877 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Sanders, Gary Steve, 64, 172 Shady Brook Lane, Ringgold, Ga., failure to appear (felony) (x2)
♦ Hester, Ashley Necco, 27, 3649 Tanaka Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, loitering and prowling, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Hall, Ciji Supree, 37, 10004 Highway 193, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Pilkington, Charles Edward, 60, 83 Ken Visage Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Massengale, Melisa Renae, 41, 404 Cavender St., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Hodges, Georgia Danielle, 34, 276 N. Highway 192, Twin City, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), broken taillight lenses, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), hold for other agency
♦ Nave, Jason Lee, 43, 86 S. Hilltop Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Sipes, Tamatha Suzanne, 49, 12 Steele St. A, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs (x3); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
♦ Garrison Jr.,, John Aaron, 25, 11427 Melanie Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Daniel, Leena Bobbette, 41, 256 N. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), concealing identity of vehicle, no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Smith, Tinikka Starr, 32, 1006 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), cruelty to children (third degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Cook, Destanie Hope, 22, 277 Forest Way Drive, LaFayette, Ga., concealing identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Loveless Jr., Howard David, 52, 410 Ross St., Rossville, Ga., discharge firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
♦ Seals, Cameron Darrow, 24, 1164 Chippewa Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Ross, Christian Justin, 42, 100 Christopher Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Saint, Richard Allen, 57, 607 S. Seminole Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, drugs to be kept in original container, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)