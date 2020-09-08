♦ Tondi, Angela Joy, 49, 245 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Mills, Paul Michael, 22, 733 Roberta Drive, Rossville, probation violation (felony); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Collins, Harold Lamar, 49, 12405 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Felisch, Mallory Rose, 34, 2319 14th Ave., Columbus, parole violation
♦ Keeton, Stanley Scott, 38, 367 Cooper Road, Rock Spring, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Brown, Brandon Kyle, 35, 136 Laurel Trace, Ringgold, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Chastain, Matthew Allan, 33, 76 N. Nickajack Road, Flintstone, possession of Schedule I heroin
♦ Hedgepath, Aaron Blake, 28, 155 E. Varnell Church St., Cohutta, battery, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Hartman, Chucky L., 69, 5530 Browntown Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Caldwell, Tony Lewis, 49, 800 Fourseason Lot 1, Lander, Wyo., failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
♦ Wiggins, Natalie Michelle, 25, 278 Claire St., Rossville, battery
♦ King, Casey John Allen, 29, 124 Tower Drive, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Wells Jr., John Robert, 46, 10521 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, terroristic threats (misdemeanor), aggravated assault (family violence), interference with custody (first or second conviction) (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Jeffrey Monroe, 35, 2069 River Canyon Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, improper passing in no passing zone, reckless driving, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Bryant, Samantha Kayla, 37, 2384 Back Berryton Road, Summerville, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Patterson, Sandra Faye, 49, 272 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, terroristic acts (three counts), aggravated assault (three counts), criminal attempt to commit a felony (three counts)
♦ Clowdus, Charles Wayne, 36, 330 Castleberry St., Rossville, fugitive from justice
♦ Birdcreek, Aaron Louis, 31, 29 Hunter Circle, Rossville, expired license plate, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), failure to obey traffic control device, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Fossis, Eric Lebron, 48, 2113 Garfield St., Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency
♦ Mills, Ashley Nicole, 33, homeless, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (two counts)
♦ Deal, Charles David, 43, 4170 Corinth Road, LaFayette, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, failure to yield when enter/cross roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), seat belts violation (adults), view obstructed (windshield/other windows), driving while under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Smith, Peyton McRae, 23, 4132 Lakeshore Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Smith, Hunter Gregory, 25, 7249 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Collins, Brian Lee, 36, 189 Abraham Way, Dalton, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Clem, Chasity Alisha Jean, 32, 601 James St., Rossville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute
♦ Webb, Sid Lanork, 60, 36 Back Valley Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Cantrell, Zachary Keith, 22, 1303 Holly Ave., South Pittsburg, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Webb, Rebecca L., 30, 550 Akins Road, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hegwood, Trisha Fay, 37, 53 Corley Ave., Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Pell Jr., Dallas Ervin, 45, unknown, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ MacLaughlin, James Robert, 37, 121 Arbor Mill Lane 13, Ringgold, fugitive from justice
♦ Strawter, Angela Leann, 24, 124 S. Liner St., Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Avans, Connie Yvonne, 60, 1135 Campbell Ave. E33, LaFayette, bond surrender, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Walker III, Clarence Williams, 46, 709 Richardson St., Rossville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Grimsley, Matthew Brandon, 31, 260 Tasha Lane, Trion, simple battery (family violence)
♦ West, James Jefferson, 21, 2162 Corinth Road, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Webb, Taylor Diann, 25, 9218 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., forgery first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing
♦ Kellis Jr., Robert David, 42, 1304 San Hsi Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Blevins, Valarie Jo, 27, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Blevins, Jonathan Walter, 29, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Fletcher, Tracy Eugene, 46, 514 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, failure to appear (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), fleeing/attempting to elude police, possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Apostol III, Theodore Howard, 27, 124 Terri Lane, Chickamauga, burglary - building, structure, vehicle
♦ Goodenough, Jerren Nicholas, 31, 910 Back Berry Road, Summerville, parole violation
♦ Woodard, Ashley Nicole, 30, 123 Williams Park Drive Lot 14, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Chadwick, Stephen Anthony, 39, 123 Williams Park Drive, Lot 14, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Crawford, Michael Shane, 43, 127 Foster Mill Circle, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
♦ McCoy, Georgia Danielle, 33, 34 Longstreet Road, Rossville, parole violation
♦ Oliver, Wyatt Clinton, 32, 103 W. 11th St., Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Casteel, Megan Kathleen-Ann, 27, 620 Davis Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Schneider, Alanis Kylar, 21, 9120 Pine Ridge Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Dunn, Carissa Emily, 28, 304 Acorn Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, driving wrong side of road, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Newman, Mitzi Dagley, 49, 303 Lee and Gordon Mill Road, Chickamauga, terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
♦ Wallin, Gerren Lee, 36, 621 Lincoln St., LaFayette, burglary first degree
♦ Stevens, Kyle Lynn, 33, 431 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, driving under the influence of alcohol, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Harris, Corey Lee, 41, 99 E. Pine St., Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fleeing or attempting to elude police officer (second offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Harbaugh, Krystal Lynn, 27, 44 Laura Lynn Road 3, Trenton, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ House, Nathan Keith, 39, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Ortega, Oscar Estevez, 24, 45 Breezy Trail, Rossville, terroristic acts, battery, armed robbery, kidnapping
♦ Perez, Miguel Angel, 24, 45 Breezy Trail, Rossville, terroristic acts, battery, armed robbery, kidnapping
♦ Candido-Mancio, Juan Carlos, 27, 45 Breezy Trail, Rossville, terroristic acts, battery, armed robbery, kidnapping