The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Walker, Yolanda Faye, 39, 1535 Myrt St., Rossville, Ga., simple battery, aggravated assault
♦ Brogdon, Deborah L., 60, McCarty Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act)
♦ Sims, Kimberly Ann, 55, 171 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Pursley, Jeremy Lamar, 56, 3207 E. 44th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hogue Jr., Kenneth Wayne, 31, 39 Chelsea Lane, Summerville, Ga., theft of truck/van/bus, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, criminal damage to property (second) (business)
♦ Wallace Jr., David Lee, 51, unknown address, probation violation (felony)
♦ McCary, Elizabeth Michelle, 33, 816 Caldonia St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Middlebrooks, Mary Elizabeth, 33, 103 Walker Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Martin, Julian Houston, 31, 507 Mountain Ridge Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Hall, Eugene, 55, 27 Longview St., Rossville, Ga., criminal damage to property (second) (private property)
♦ Pasley, Gregory Lamar, 46, 19 Hardin Road #214, Chickamauga, Ga., parole violation
♦ Gallagher, Scott Virgil, 56, 777 Simmons St., Trion, Ga., speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Light, Sue Leieshaine, 31, 306 Alabama Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Lee, Shaun Samuel, 42, 93 Jamestown Road, Menlo, Ga., contempt of civil court, aggravated assault (family violence act), false imprisonment, simple battery (family violence), failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Tackett, Ashley Hope, 35, 568 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency (x2), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, probation violation (felony)
♦ Caddell, Casey Lee, 29, 110 Ben Luke Loop, Williamsburg, Ky., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Schneider, James Carl, 50, 328 Buck Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Taylor, James Robert, 43, 606 Union Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, parole violation
♦ Younce, Tonya Ranae, 33, 85 Pineridge Circle, Rossville, Ga., false report of a crime, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
♦ Mauldin, Misty Dawn, 44, 932 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Rupe III, James A., 43, 901 Crest Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Jordan, Damon Amandeous, 35, 2100 S. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Cook, Brian Kyle, 31, 5199 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Bradley, Christopher James, 59, 319 S. Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Frashier, Floyd Timothy, 52, 35 King St., LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Owens, Rebecca Lynn, 33, homeless, Cleveland, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Wade, Kattie Larissa, 29, 1422 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency, failure to appear
♦ Adams, Rhonda Dale, 52, 1949 N. Point Blvd., Hixson, Tenn., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Rose, Sarah Kathryn, 36, 506 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bradford, James Robert, 44, 74 Crosswinds Drive, Flintstone, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Tollett, James William, 51, 273 Mose Ave., Chickamauga, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Johnson, Stephen Andrew, 64, 32 Fine St., Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Williams, Cortney Danielle, 37, unknown address, probation violation (felony)
♦ Penson Jr., James Edward, 48, 163 Wesley Road, LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Johnson, Steve Andrew, 64, 707 Schmidt Road, Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Wofford, Kevin Darnez, 33, 204 Nixon Ave., Rome, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Martin, Christopher James, 32, 3453 Van Buren St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance, expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Cummings, Haley Brianna, 27, 214 Beaumont Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Owensby, Ronnie Michael, 29, 5 Pinewood Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., no insurance, striking fixed object, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles; hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Carlton, Casey Wayne, 34, 937 Lee School Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Neal, Bryan David, 29, 1316 Kelly St. #7, Rossville, Ga., terroristic threats (misdemeanor), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Rolin, Tiffany Nicole, 17, 155 Battlefield Drive, Ringgold, Ga., battery
♦ Chapman, Hank Troy, 39, 7473 Highway 95, LaFayette, Ga., reckless conduct, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Lemons, Christian Lee, 27, 331 Gilley Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., simple assault, failure to appear
♦ Sayre, Lindsey Kalais, 33, 915 S. Seminole St., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (second offense), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)