♦ Phillips, Matthew Jason, 29, 1501 Roberts Mill Road, Signal Mountain, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I heroin
♦ Cardwell, Ashley Renee, 34, 40 Austin Circle, Rossville, conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary first degree, criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Morrison, Marc Douglas, 44, 2017 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Tackett, Michael Shane, 36, 30 Kriswood Drive, Rossville, probation violation (felony) conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Woods, Isaiah Allen, 306 James St., Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Harmon, Noah Cain, 32, 303 Claire St., Rossville, probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
♦ Mitchell, Cody Lamar, 31, 508 N. Duke St., LaFayette, criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Holden, Nancy Ingram, 44, 102 Bandy Road, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Gillom, Robert Lebron, 41, 3216 Through St., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Jackson, Michael Jermaine, 29, 3814 Juandale Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for court
♦ Ellison, Michael Chance, 26, 1389 Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, theft by taking (motor vehicle) (felony), probation violation (felony)
♦ Drennon Jr., Billy Eugene, 51, 474 Cook Road, LaFayette, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ McDaniel II, Roy Leon, 50, 4318 Greenbriar Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Thomas, Larry Duane, 48, 75 Lee School Road, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Hood, Sierra Dawn, 29, 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Walker, Nicholas Lamont, 41, 410 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Burton, Dustin Dewayne, 35, 16 Myers Road, Chickamauga, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence), terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
♦ Holcomb, Shannon Dewayne, 25, 73 Caroline Drive, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Reed, Derek Nathaniel, 31, 6007 Welworth Ave., East Ridge, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Jones, Preston Drake, 21, 628 E. Garden Farm Road, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
♦ King, Michael Shane, 47, 5688 S. Lee Highway, Macdonald, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass - trespassing on property, burglary forced entrance - residence
♦ Fairchild, Timothy Preston, 35, 225 Walden Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Clark, Dustin Cody, 31, 709 Patterson Road, Apartment 10, LaFayette, burglary first degree, probation violation (felony), expired license plate, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, tag light required, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Craig, Coby Wade, 25, 89 Talley Ave., Rossville, hold for court
♦ Holloway, Amanda Demarious, 39, 1007 Escalon St., Rossville, hold for court
♦ Painter, Tommy Wayne, 41, 184 Painter Lane, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Ortiz, Ricardo Efrain, 21, 1121 Riverbend Road, Dalton, probation violation (felony)
♦ Murphy, Charles Henry, 40, 49 Dee View Lane, Rossville, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Yates, Stephanie Marie, 40, 710 Fricks Lane, Rossville, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Tipton, Shawnna Anne, 47, 1237 Birmingham Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
♦ Watts, Sara Elizabeth, 42, 710 Fricks Lane, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
♦ Painter III, James Ivan, 37, 45 Bryan Lane, Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, no proof of insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Townsend, Paul Glen, 34, 710 Fricks Lane, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), hold for other agency
♦ Derryberry, John Robert, 42, 805 Highway157, Lookout Mountain, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fail to report accident with injury/death, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Williams, Brian Edward, 34, 535 Carolyn Drive, Chickamauga, false imprisonment, cruelty to children (third degree), battery (family violence)(second or subsequent offense)
♦ Strawter, Angelica Leann, 24, no address provided, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Castillo, Samuel Camacho, 34, no address provided, new resident 30 days to obtain a license, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol concentration 0.08G or more within three hours or more
♦ Cross III, William Roscoe, 41, 2332 Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga, aggravated battery
♦ Mann, Amanda Leigh, 34, homeless, armed robbery, burglary (first degree), theft by taking (felony)
♦ Griggs, Pamela Kay, 42, 2077 Old Summerville Road N.E., Rome, possession of amphetamine, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Gonzalez, Oscar, 39, 77 Walker Hollow Road, Flintstone, passing on shoulder of roadway, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Tipton, Corey Jacob, 25, 301 Woodcreek Drive, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
♦ West, Jamar Amon, 30, 5618 Old Mission Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Scalf, Linda Gale, 63, 509 Woodcreek Drive, Rossville, failure to obey traffic control device (two counts), failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving under the influence of alcohol, habitual violator, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, revoked, canceled registration