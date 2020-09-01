♦ Williams, Tyson Shon, 21, 4863 Straight Gut Road, LaFayette, simple battery
♦ Sims, Gabriel Alexander, 21, 1412 Trion Highway, LaFayette, probation violation (felony), headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Ramsey, Elijah Dwarne, 19, 349 Hidden Oaks Drive, Flintstone, simple battery (family violence) (two counts)
♦ Underwood, Tera Ann, 39, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, parole violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 29, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of drugs, expired license plate, too fast for conditions; knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Thomas, Stanley Ray, 46, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Edwards, Steven Gregory, 55, 155 Folson Road, Adairsville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ King, Denver Kurt, 25, 290 Roseway Circle, Summerville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Brown, Garrett Nathaniel, 22, 26 Fine St., Rossville, aggravated battery
♦ Williams, Timothy Raye, 55, 5281 Highway 11, Rising Fawn, hold for other agency
♦ Winter, Nathan E., 38, 3510 Walnut Ave., N.W., Cleveland, Tenn., probation violation (felony), reckless driving, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Mann, Jeffrey Wayne, 58, 2450 E. Broomtown Road, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence), cruelty to children (third degree)
♦ Gray, Hayley Marie, 24, 900 Halls Valley Road, Trion, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Henderson Jr., James E., 29, 1221 Reeves Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Page, Kristi Lynn, 38, 3467 Hill View, Tunnel Hill, probation violation (felony)
♦ Weldon, Freddie Evelyn Fay, 42, 601 James St. 12, Rossville, use in manufacture/distribution of controlled substance, a registration number fictitious/revoked/suspended (two counts)
♦ Ponder, Elizabeth Brooke, 34, 9116 Back Penn Road, Summerville, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), criminal trespass damage to property under $500
♦ Millican, James Robert, 67, 18 Minlow St. 103, LaFayette, criminal trespass damage to property under $500
♦ Leming, Michael Dewayne, 33, 2596 Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, seat belts violation (adults), possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Scott, Thalea Nathisa, 21, 300 Cooper St. 207, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Vanveldhuizen, John Waldon, 39, 13136 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, harassing phone calls
♦ Edwards, Jeremy Shane, 39, 205 Bryant Ave., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Cordell, Daniel Aaron, 35, 1006 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, improper use of dealer tag, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Floyd, Robert Keith, 47, 6171 Trion Highway, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Bridges, Robert Stephen, 18, 2700 E. 46th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking stolen property into the state (felony)
♦ Walcott, Erica Diane, 40, 7 Crabtree Road, Rossville, driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ James, Summer Dawn, 20, 211 Cherry St., Rossville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Mishain, Muntdr Haisan, 23, 2322 Northbrier Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts), possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Hayes, Johnathan Tyler, 25, 152 Lewis St., Rossville, sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Hayes, Lucas Dylan, 23, 152 Lewis St., Rossville, sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Brookshire, Christy Suzanne, 47, 109 Shenandoah Drive N., Calhoun, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Collins, Elizabeth Marilyn, 26, 136 Glengary Drive, Rossville, fugitive from justice
♦ Smith, Christopher Andrew-Reece, 20, 204 Walthall Ave., Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts); purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Blackwell, Samuel Jacob, 23, 50 Dodge St., Rossville, striking fixed object, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Gravitt, Renva Sue, 53, 10 Blue Bird Lane, Rossville, financial card transaction fraud
♦ Beard, John Robert, 34, 211 W. Peachtree St., Rossville, probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Wacaster Sr., Dan Edgar, 67, 2960 N. Highway 341, Rossville,
♦ Wacaster Jr., Dan Edgar, 44, 1852 Andrews Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Sanders, Richard Lee, 49, 6600 Hunter Road, Harrison, Tenn., slow vehicle must have triangular warning device, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alchol
♦ Songer, Lebron Odell, 25, 7498 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Greene, Avery Dakota, 14, 601 James St., 94, Rossville, criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Hargis, Bonny Sue, 45, 831 Schmidt Road, Rossville, loitering and prowling
♦ Owen, Terry Allen, 44, 146 Alton Terrace, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Walker III, Clarence William, 46, 706 Richardson St., Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Root, Robert Dean, 43, 1218 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, failure to appear (misdemeanor), loitering and prowling, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Longwith, Bruce Edward, 56, 14413 Highway193, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Caldwell, Haley Autumn, 42, 102 Davenport Lane, LaFayette, criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Edwards, Tiffany Alicia, 35, 2611 Halls Valley Road, Trion, cruelty to children (second degree), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
♦ Coffey, Tessa Marie, 22, 2639 Highway 95, Rock Spring, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Morris, Harvey Alexander, 55, 4528 Highland Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Valentino Jr., Joseph Daniel, 26, 138 Leggett Road, Graysville, Tenn., fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, seat belts violation (adults), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Louis, Hailey Larrisa, 26, 311 Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe, probation violation (felony), possession of Schedule I heroin, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Turley, Bo James, 39, 7427 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, improper passing in no passing zone, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, speeding, too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), Georgia residents has 60 days to change name/address, wrong class of license, motorcycle no insurance/no proof of insurance, driving wrong side of road, littering highway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)