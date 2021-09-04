The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Yarber, Jonathan Lake, 28, 476 Ridgeway Drive, (no city listed), Ga., possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (felony)
♦ Parker, Jeremiah Allen, 27, 68 E. Huntington Road, Rossville, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident)
♦ White, Zachary Gage, 24, 1742 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Prince, Shawn Martin, 34, Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Mosley, David Nmn, 49, 1430 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Mabala, Michael Kuupio, 37, 36 Circle Drive, Ringgold, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ McGlamery, Zeke Edward, 52, 924 Forrest Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Thompson, Keisha Leah, 41, 5724 Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), public indecency (first or second conviction) (misdemeanor)
♦ Cochran, Michael Jerome, 44, 4910 Old Mission Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
♦ Moody, Katherine Marie, 26, 2156 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Moody, Jesse Lee, 24, 2156 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
♦ Frashier, William David, 65, 88 Walden Spur Road, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol (concentration .08g or more within three hours or more)
♦ Wooten, Brittany Jay, 27, 1412 E. 48th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Keys, Dewanna L. Williams, 40, 391 Bluff Drive, Eden, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), aggravated assault
♦ Lewis, Jonathan Amir, 37, homeless, Ga., hold for other agency, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Sanchez, Gonzalo Alvaro, 30, 2389 Spring Place, Smyrna, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Carter, Mary Morgan, 30, 975 E. Valley Drive, Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency, aggravated assault
♦ Worley, Travis Rodney, 37, 376 S. Sequoyah Circle, Calhoun, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Schooley, Miranda Elaine, 22, 86 Morning Dove Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), burglary - forced entry (non-residence)
♦ Hester, April Lane, 38, 4533 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving wrong side of road, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Cross, Thomas Hayden, 23, 293 Christian Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., parole violation, theft by taking (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct, burglary - forced entry (non-residence)
♦ Hudgens, Emily Danielle, 26, 315 Tarvin Road, Rock Spring, Ga., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, drugs to be kept in original container, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Roberts, Cheyenne Lajade, 23, 1062 Wheeler Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Campbell, Robert Kevin, 53, 4622 St. Elmo Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, reckless driving
♦ Gray, Daniel Webster, 56, 8535 Blueberry Lane #342, Ooltewah, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Lewis, Tiffany Rae, 21, 420 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, Ga., expired license plate, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influecne of drugs
♦ Watson, Chase Alexander, 25, 380 Waverly Hall Circle, Roswell, Ga., speeding, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Maurer, Troy Spencer, 55, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ McCormick, Steven Alan, 29, 302 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Keith, Shawn Alexander, 21, 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Smith, Jermaine Sharik, 47, 740 Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, sale of cocaine
♦ Tikhonin, Samuel Anthony, 20, 6036 Tennyson Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Narrmore, Zachary Logan, 17, 711 Park City Road, Rossville, Ga., sexual battery (second or subsequent conviction) (felony)
♦ Hurst, Trace Kameron, 21, 3652 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence), terroristic acts
♦ Lewis, Joseph Duane, 45, 8201 Thornwood Drive, Hixson, Tenn., hold for other agency, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ Williams, Kia Marshawn, 28, 200 E. Oak St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Worley, Jason Samuel, 41, 1377 N. Cedar Lane, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ King, Michael Shane, 48, 5688 S. Lee Highway, McDonald, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Leduc, Kyler Gauge, 24, 2924 Gordon Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Adams, Shannon Brooke, 24, 50 Williams Lane, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Stewart Jr., Derrick Lebron, 33, 245 Palomito Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., hold for other agency, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of methamphetamine, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Motley II, Jimmy Michael, 35, 316 Hogan (incomplete address), Ga., probation violation (felony), fleeing/attempting to elude police, concealing identity of vehicle, no insurance, seat belts violation (adults), possession of methamphetamine
♦ White, Dakotah Hawke, 32, 129 Blue Grass Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Cox, Robert Brian, 42, 305 Ridgeway Drive, Ringgold, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, expired license plate, theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor), possession of tools for the commission of a crime
♦ Lee, Mattie Jade, 29, 129 Blue Grass Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Davis, Brianna Jade, 17, 4941 McDonald Ave., West Columbia, S.C., hold for other agency; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Jones, Angel Sheryl, 25, 203 W. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Claire, Nicholas Sean, 26, 14310 Highway 151, Trion, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Harris, Eric Lee, 31, 401 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Davis, Juanita Esther, 75, 302 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., simple assault
♦ Whitt, Makayla Ann Nicole, 23, 1314 E. 36th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., bond surrender
♦ McLaurin, Michael William, 32, 113 Morrison Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones
♦ Thomas, Ryan Scott, 19, 12 Pebblestone Drive, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery, battery, criminal damage to property (second) (business), driving under the influence of alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)