♦ Brown, Christopher Leverne, 47, 506 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, Ga., no proof of insurance, no license plate, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Sanchez Jr., Steven Paul, 31, 733 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Crook, Danny Lee, 61, 153 S. Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x46), possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Morris, Joe Allen, 40, 733-1/2 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Mann, Cody Ryan, 31, homeless, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Sharp, Somer Nicole, 39, 429 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Lee, Jackie Charles, 39, 5227 Woodland View, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency
♦ Fletcher, Kelly Eugene, 35, 1116 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), fugitive from justice
♦ Ridley, Heather Dee, 37, 1484 Memorial Drive, Rising Fawn, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Crawford, Dakota Ashton, 24, 3699 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Lemons, Christian Lee, 27, 331 Gilley Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property) (x2)
♦ Sexton Jr., William Junior, 523 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Dockery, Dennis Dewayne, 65, 312 S. Mission Ridge Drive, Rossville, Ga., rape (x2), incest, aggravated child molestation (x2)
♦ Ford, Joseph Henry, 53, 5000 16th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Suttles, Kassie Marie, 33, 2394 Hall Valley Road, Trion, Ga., deposit account fraud/bad checks $499 or less
♦ Goodman, Tabatha Yvette, 42, 1227 Ramey Road, Trion, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Teeters, Joshua Wayne, 33, 60 N. Forest Road, Chickamauga, Ga., theft of truck/van/bus
♦ Narmore, Zachary Logan, 17, 711 Park City Road, Rossville, Ga., furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Liles, Malachi Scott, 20, 922 Hogan Road, Rossville, Ga., furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Morey, Ethan Zane, 19, 249 Cinderella Drive, Flinstone, Ga., furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Ledford, Krista Morgan, 21, 114 Ridgewood Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor) (x3)
♦ Fairchild, Troy Lee, 40, 108 Suggs St., Rossville, Ga., financial transaction card theft
♦ Marsh, Deonte Donrail, 29, 79 Marsh Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, improper use of turn signals, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless conduct, reckless driving, kidnapping, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
♦ Posey, Christopher Ryan, 25, 27 Williams Lane, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (fourth or subsequent offense)
♦ Hogue, Michael Tyler, 28, 500 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Coats, Anthony Maurice, 33, 300 Alpine Drive, Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Ransom, Charles Barry, 72, 202 Wilberger St., Rossville, Ga., loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Biddle Jr., Byron L., 69, 2051 Lionheart Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., drugs to be kept in original container, fail to yield when enter/cross roadway, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Fowles, Robert Lee, 55, 715 Foster Mill Road, LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Saint, Steven Ray, 46, 1209 Indian Ave., Rossville, Ga., public indecency (first or second conviction) (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Michael Aarin, 32, 1535 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Carnes, Calvin Ray, 68, 39 Mountain Shadow Lane, Flintstone, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Vann, Eric McCall, 57, 309 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Vann, Ricky Lynn, 59, 309 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Vann, Tearia Norton, 61, 309 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Vest, Steven Lee, 41, 201-1/2 Bryan St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Tipton, Ronnie Allen, 35, 172 Gass Lane, Trenton, Ga., no insurance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Wallin, Sandra Celestine, 65, 709 Patterson Road #17, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Godfrey, Christopher Nathan, 54, 916 James Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest
♦ Henderson, Joyce Lynn, 49, 83 Dave Brown Road, Trenton, Ga., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2)
♦ Simmons, James Nolan, 71, 116 Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Pence, Christopher Brian, 37, 992 Mahan Road, Summerville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Breedlove, Brandon Wade, 21, 1408 14th St. S.E., Cleveland, Tenn., fugitive from justice, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Wyatt, Amanda Brook, 37, 91 Wesley Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hudgens, Emily Danielle, 26, 294 Chapman Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Womble, Robert Lee, 70, 709 Friendship Road, Chickamauga, Ga., battery
♦ Harrington, Brandon Scott, 34, 99 Stegal St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ West, Zeta Francis, 41, 314 E. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Hardeman, Jacob Ryan, 36, 100 S. Stovall St., Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Wooten, Christopher Brian, 43, 233 Cleo Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Carlton, Casey Wayne, 34, 936 Lee School Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Fricks, Sundra Jo, 51, 709 Patterson Road #16, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Carrington, Kerri Leigh, 39, 70 Smith Templeton Road, Ringgold, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Light, Emil Cleo, 63, 375 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Stoker, Christopher Shawn, 47, 69 Oak Court, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle possession), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Green, Dina Michelle, 42, 1101 Allgood St., Rossville, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Castleberry, Mickey Bert, 41, 1407 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., public drunk, simple battery
♦ Bell, Isaiah Elijah, 19, 151 Sharon Circle, Rossville, Ga., no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), fugitive from justice
♦ Parris, Ronald Lamar, 69, 1254 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Kinsey, James Thomas, 54, homeless, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Jones, Brandon, Michael, 36, homeless, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)