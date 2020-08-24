♦ Housely, Billy Harold, 31, 757 Smith Liner Road, Chickamauga, hold for other agency
♦ Raguse II, Ronald James, 35, 486 Sutherland Road, Dunlap, Tenn., no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving without license on person, seat belts violation (adults), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Ables, Charles Howard, 51, 950 Spring Creek Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (felony), probation violation (felony), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (two counts)
♦ Davey, Lance Gary, 62, 681 Paseo Granada, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., theft of truck/van/bus; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felony or felony first offender
♦ Mahaffey, Janelle Paige, 25, 68 Faith Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
♦ Bowman, Amanda Juanita, 38, 127 Armuchee Lane, Summerville, simple battery
♦ Bond, Jackson Lee, 17, 2335 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, driving without license on person, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, DUI driving under age 21 .02% or more
♦ Brown Jr., Richard Allen, 41, 1135 Campbell Ave. G-59, LaFayette, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Brannon, Timothy Kristopher, 33, 17 High St., Rossville, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Atwood, April Anne, 36, 1975 N. Highway 341, Rossville, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Carmon, Brittany Alexandra, 28, 1170 N. Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Russell, Jacob Scott, 27, 5598 N. Marbletop Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony)
♦ Wallin, Jerry Blake, 31, 4 Jones St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Pickard, Vada Leanne, 21, 853 E. Reed Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass family violence, probation violation (felony)
♦ Oliver, Jeremy Brian, 35, 509 W. Main St., LaFayette, contempt of superior court, violation probation (felony)
♦ Lay, Stephen Kyle, 32, 105 White St., Calhoun, failure to appear (misdemeanor), terroristic threats (three counts)
♦ Burgess, Michael Eli, 49, 230 Glenn St., LaFayette, simple battery
♦ Pankey, Austin Blake, 20, 415 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, criminal trespass family violence
♦ Tomlinson, Adam Wayne, 41, Breezy Trail, Rossville, fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Hale, Nikita Sharee, 25, 300 E. Cooper St. 102, LaFayette, fugitive from justice
♦ Kinsey, Dwayne Robert, 43, 202 Park St., LaFayette, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Stricklan, Branson Lee, 21, 143 Steelhead Way, Rock Spring, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Cox, Amanda Paige, 35, 1903 Riverwood Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), theft by taking motor vehicle (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Harris, Eric Lee, 30, 606 McLemore St., LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency
♦ Anglea, Dustin Jay, 32, 16 Abner Drive, LaFayette, parole violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by taking (felony)(motor vehicle possession)
♦ Nettles, Nathaniel Perry, 21, 150 Neal Drive, Chickamauga, seat belts violation (adults), expired license plate, no insurance, following too closely, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, aggressive driving, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08g or more within three hours or more
♦ Garcia, Juana Christina, 18, 2411 E. 13th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Morales, Stephanie, 18, 2810 E. 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Ibarbo, Ruben, 51, 861 Wee Hollow Road, Rossville, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Garcia, Cristian Ronado, 18, 2411 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol under age 21; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Bailey, Kenneth Andrew, 26, 514 Colerain St., LaFayette, battery
♦ Bailey, Kenneth Dewayne, 52, 10 Motley Drive, LaFayette, battery