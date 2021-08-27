The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Rousch, Kristina Nicole, 30, 1003 W. Circle Road, (no city provided), Ga., speeding, no proof of insurance
♦ White, Lederial Shane, 31, 98 Peardon Lane, Flintstone, Ga., no insurance, expired license plate, probation violation (felony), possession of cocaine; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Logan, Jamie Christopher, 39, 1208 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Tenn., reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Crite, Tonya Gail, 45, 227 E. Circle Drive, Rossville, Ga., possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Stevens, Stephen Henry Lee, 60, homeless, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
♦ Lewis-Smith, Ashjae N., 26, 4200 Shady Oak Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Heath, Brandy Leann, 28, 265 Wilson Road, Abbeville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Lemons, Christian Lee, 27, 331 Gilley Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., battery
♦ Andres, Silvestre Gamino, 29, 601 James St. #123, Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence) (x4), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ McCormick, Steven Alan, 29, 302 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Vaughn, Kimberly Ann, 42, 606 Holly Drive, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Williams, Tara Elizabeth, 39, 808 Cross St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bennett, Andrew Jonah, 28, 3250 Underwood Drive, Dalton, Ga., loitering and prowling, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Edgeworth, Darrell Ray, 42, 601 James St. #98, Rossville, Ga., parole violation, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Platt, Robert Justin, 40, 23901 N. River Road, Alva, Fla., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Brown, Terrence Tremayne, 22, 4702 Beverly Kay Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Jackson, Donald Richard, 46, 6038 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), violate family violence order, aggravated stalking, burglary (first degree), possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ James, Jefferson Davis, 27, 132 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear
♦ Bennett, Andrew Jonah, 28, 3250 Underwood Drive, Dalton, Ga., loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Deluca Jr., Teddy Joseph, 27, 1214 Ridgway Drive, Trion, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Ventura, Jesus Manuel, 29, 53 Elizabeth St., (no city listed), Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Boatwright, Cindy Lee, 37, 106 Castleview Drive, Ringgold, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Lawson, Lashonda Carlita, 45, 988 N. Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Walker, Melissa Jill, 55, 104 N. Flora St. #201, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony), criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Talley, Danielle Marie, 30, 300 Duran Drive #20, Lookout Mountain, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), burglary (first degree)
♦ Harris, Eric Lee, 31, 401 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, Ga., loitering and prowling
♦ Roden, Thomas James, 28, 422 Hudson St., Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Simmons, Benny Wayne, 36, 801 Mountain Shadow Drive, Trenton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Jackson, Samantha Dawn, 39, 368 Highway 151 #22, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Thompson, Alyssa Paige, 23, 601 James St. #21, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Keys, Payton Leigh, 23, 1556 Debbie Lane, Ringgold, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hood, Sierra Dawn, 30, 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Nave, James Daniel, 49, 16 S. Hilltop Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ McCary, Elizabeth Michelle, 33, 816 Caldonia St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Millsaps, Azlyn May, 20, 2709 E. 47th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Warren, Codey Dewayne, 31, 714 W. Tyler St. #304, Dalton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Sweet, Ricky Lee, 51, 200 Webb Wheeler Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Curtis, Alec Parson, 22, 109 Allgood St., Rossville, Ga., improper/erratic lane change, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Phillips, Jillian Michelle, 37, (no address listed), probation violation (felony), criminal trespass (trespassing on property), terroristic threats
♦ Lane, Christopher Glenn, 34, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Sotelo, Daniel Dean, 32, 27 Sherry Lane, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Benton, Donald Stevans, 72, 82 Logan Drive, Flintstone, Ga., aggravated sexual battery
♦ Walker, Nathan Eric, 44, 841 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Wigley, William Ray, 42, 2324 Ringgold Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Massie, Claude William, 47, 511 Cone Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear (misdemeanor)