♦ Howell, Tiesyn Aaron, 25, 5795 Pine Barren Drive, Morristown, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Holbrook, Anthony John, 37, 306 Shaver Road, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence), arson (third degree)
♦ Cook II, Timothy Miles, 33, 1043 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, hold for court, simple assault, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Laymon, Mercedes Kay Marie, 30, 279 Chloe Drive, LaFayette, financial transaction card fraud, theft of lost or mislaid property (misdemeanor)
♦ Hick, Christopher Evan, 28, 601 James St. 1, Rossville, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Posey, Heather Lynn, 33, 68 Sparrow Lane, Ringgold, hold for court
♦ Staton, Belinda Gayle, 52, 180 Parrish Drive, Chickamauga, hold for court
♦ Derryberry, Savannah Devine, 21, 860 Williams Road, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Nichols, Stacy Lynn, 335, 1212 N. Main St., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence), cruelty to children (second degree)
♦ King, Dustin Duane, 18, 140 Henton St., (city not provided), speeding, driving under the influence of drugs; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ McMahon, Rebecca Ann, 30, 3 Reece St., Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony) (two counts), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor) (two counts), disorderly conduct, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Persell, Charles Louis, 41, 1833 N. Charlett St., Appleton, Wisc., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Thomison, Michael Christopher, 44, 1410 Woody Lane, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Simpson, Haley Mae, 26, 229 W. Highway 136, LaFayette, probation violation (felony), hold for court
♦ Tidwell, Christopher Lee, 34, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., bond surrender, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Lassetter Jr., David Wayne, 35, 2670 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, failure to appear, criminal trespass family violence, cruelty to children (third degree) (two counts), simple assault (family violence) (three counts), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), terroristic threats
♦ Adams, Japaul James, 37, 931 Pinehurst Terrace, Atlanta, smash and grab burglary
♦ Burkhart, Carrie Lynn, 37, 201 E. Oak St., Rossville, aggravated assault
♦ Padgett, Kyla Ann, 23, 1615 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette, cruelty to children (second degree)
♦ Cromer, Charlotte Anne, 37, 5249 Highway 337, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes
♦ Stone, Kenneth Wayne, 61, 4015 Cleo Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts)
♦ Cromer, Jeffrey Lynn, 40, 295 Pledger St., LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes
♦ Defoor, Brianna Nicole, 36, 71 Oaklawaha Ave., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (two counts), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Padgett, Jerrie L., 58, 115 Canton St., Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Webb, Dontrell N., 30, 13 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Smith, Sean Christopher, 46, 136 Caris Way, Trion, aggravated assault