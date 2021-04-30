♦ Younce Sr., Tommy Derwin, 54, 911 Hurtt Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), view obstructed (windshield/other windows), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing/attempting to elude police, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Jackson, Trevor Kelsey, 23, 3431 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony), possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, simple battery, terroristic threats, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Tyson, Lillie, 20, 119 Eastview Drive, (no city listed), Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving without license on person
♦ Allred, Danielle Leigh, 33, 1214 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ McLemore II, Ricky Colbert, 39, 125 Champion Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Capps, Sarah Francis, 40, 420 E. Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, Ga., disorderly conduct, cruelty to children (second degree) (x6), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor) (x2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, William Kyle, 28, 537 Sherry Road, Jasper, Tenn., cruelty to children (third degree), simple battery, false imprisonment
♦ Whitmoyer, Vanessa Taylor, 25, 1569 Highway 156, South Pittsburg, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Brotherton, Cassi Rennee, 30, 222 Reading Circle, LaFayette, Ga., possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Morton III, Larry Chester, 28, 8 Parkview Circle, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Vaughn, Kimberly Ann, 42, 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Sanborn, Craig Alan, 32, 29 E. Long Hollow Road #3, Rock Spring, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Evitt, Ross Everett, 82, 113 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette, Ga., sexual battery (x3)
♦ Hale, Christopher Matthew, 31, 300 Cooper St., LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Barr, Lacey Marie, 26, 241 Penn St., Trion, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Jewell, Joshua Adam, 31, 307 S. Main St. #12, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault (Family Violence Act)
♦ Grever, Joshua Allan, 28, 1100 Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., expired license plate, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane,driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Moree, Jason Moses, 39, 133 Pledger St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Smith, Nancy Ann, 39, 404 S. Cherokee St. B, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Paramo, Manuel Martinez, 2185 Highway 337, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Elrod, Quinton Jearmal, 36, 205 Center Point Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple assault
♦ Hogue, Ryan Chase, 23, 4377 Highway 337, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Morgan, Shelby Nicole, 23, 39 Circle Drive, Rossville, Ga., battery (family violence( (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Makinsey Hunter, 22, 4134 Highway 337, LaFayette, Ga., speeding, reckless driving
♦ Gilreath, Clifton Grant, 36, 2468 Highway 95, Rock Spring, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Wright, Destiny Canaan, 26, 61 N. Steele St., LaFayette, Ga., aggressive driving, reckless conduct, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 35, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Wuchich, Amanda Kaye, 35, 401 Evans Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Mitchell, Torie Ahbrail, 29, 2286 Cordell Road, Rock Spring, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), lighted headlights/other lights 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise
♦ Zaledzieski, William Joseph, 46, 114 N. Liner St., Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Convington, Shane Cole, 33, 1507 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (x2), open container violation distilled spirits/ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine
♦ Eisele, Tristan Andrew, 17, 312 S. Cherokee St., LaFayette, Ga., unlawful manufacture/distribute/possess with intent to distribute imitation controlled substances
♦ Holland, Forrest Blake, 27, 1406 Woody Lane, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (x2)
♦ Johnson, James Ricky, 53, 4905 Orchard Drive, Apison, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Moore, Jason Shawn, 47, 15 Regeneratean Way, Talking Rock, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Womble, Adam Edward, 39, 213 Karen Drive, Ringgold, Ga., parole violation, probation violation (felony)
♦ Parker, Keith Franklin, 4511 Delishment Road, Hixson, Tenn., reckless driving, aggravated assault (x2), probation violation (felony)
♦ Lively, Misty Lashea, 280 Brock Road, Summerville, Ga., failure to register vehicle, no insurance, driving without license on person
♦ Moen, Crystal Marie, 409-1/2 Daugherty St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Brown, Daniel Anthony, 29, 17 Reece St., Rossville, Ga., speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Holmes, Brent RC, 22, 1242 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Guffey, Michael Eugene, 60, 301 S. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Poteet, Jeremy Gordon, 46, 2292 McKaig Road, Trenton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hall, Dino Allen, 41, 1144 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Skyles, Jimmy Dale, 31, 466 County Road 88, Fort Payne, Ala., probation violation (felony)
♦ Peek, Devan Jo, 29, 139 Hidden Valley Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple assault
♦ Gutierrez, Santiago Nmn, 35, Morgan Motel # 2, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Crumley, Randy Scott, 35, 203 Main St. #105, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Garrett, Katie Jean, 29, 230 W. Main St. #108, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Smith II, Robert Eugene, 44, 3058 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Gleash, Cody Dean, 23, 601 James St., Rossville, Ga., simple battery, robbery, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Moody, Matthew LaDaniel, 39, 36 Canyon Villa Road, Rising Fawn, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Hogue, Michael Tyler, 28, 500 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Duckett, Kody Eugene, 29, 128 Chris Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence), cruelty to children (third degree or third subsequent offense) (x2)
♦ Johnson, Natasha Leann, 30, 614 Harrah Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Lewis, Elisha Michelle, 29, 382 Still Meadow Lane, Flintstone, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Elliott, James Eric, 37, 260 Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, Ga., parole violation
♦ Humphry, Joshua Blake, 25, 44 Pledger Parkway, LaFayette, Ga., possession of Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Walls, Natalie Audra, 45, 704 N. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Avans, Andy Steven, 43, 523 Fox Mit Lane, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of multiple substances, aggravated battery, aggravated assault (Family Violence Act), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)