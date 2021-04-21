♦ Davis, Heather Lindsay, 31, 86 Virginia Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of cocaine
♦ Broome, Daniel Jason, 38, 307 S. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, theft by taking (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Brown, Stephen Wayne, 29, 57 Hillsdale Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Wallin-Collins, Tina Lynn, 58, 207 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Barr, Lacey Marie, 26, 241 Penn St., Trion, Ga., parole violation, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance in blood/urine subject to O.C.G.A. 40-6-391(B)
♦ Coulombe, Chance Asa-Lance, 25, 108 Brandon Lane, Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Dean, Faron Chase, 26, 905 Oglethorpe Apt., Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Jones II, Jeffrey Lee, 31, 1135 Campbell Ave. F-48, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Cook, Brian Kyle, 30, 1349 Coffman Springs Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Ruiz, Chavez Dean, 27, 209 Smith St., Rome, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Lewallen, Shannon Renee, 43, 253 Fletcher Road, Tunnel Hill, Ga., one-way roadway or rotary traffic, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Morris, William Preston, 27, 281 Old Ascalon Road, Rising Fawn, Ga., simple battery (family violence), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Russell, Christa Leigh, 34, 2365 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wolfe, Stephanie Jo, 37, 754 Dale Trail, Menlo, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Cox, Christopher Eugene, 54, 12 Reece St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, dangerous drugs - possession of opium or derivative
♦ Healan, Daniel Tyler, 37, 72 Vicky Lane, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Nichols, Kacy Kristina, 35, 609 E. Garden Farm Road, Rossville, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Queen, Carol Elizabeth, 81, 923 S. Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette, Ga., new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, use of multibeam equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching head-on, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Howard, Steven Scott, 38, 609 W. Garden Farm Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Jones, Gabriel Ethan, 26, 333 Cloud Springs Road Apartment 3, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., pedestrian under the influence
♦ Gervais, Gina Marie, 41, homeless, pedestrian under the influence, simple assault, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Franklin, Alonzo Dewayne, 29, 730 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., simple battery
♦ Winston, Christopher Lamar, 48, 100 Cleveland Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Johnson, Michael Dewayne, 38, 22 South Ave., Cartersville, Ga., parole violation
♦ Rembert, Alisha Michelle, 50, 112 Summit St., Rossville, Ga., disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Vincent, Adam Thomas, 46, 301 Worthington Gap Road, Rock Spring, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Pascual, Gabriel Darbin, 24, 601 James St., Rossville, Ga., speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), expired license plate, no insurance, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Liaina, Michael Nmn, 19, 56 Brookdale Terrace, Rossville, Ga., simple battery
♦ Templeton, River Jerod, 24, 103 Laminack Circle, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Wolstencroft, Amanda Christina, 35, 303 Hall St., LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Camp, Charles Wendell, 59, 464 Spivey Road, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Parker, Christopher Eugene, 34, 308 B Cavendar St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Williamson, Bill Houston, 48, 9702 Walnut St., Ooltewah, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Kinsey, David Wayne, 59, homeless, parole violation, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Burnham, Rhonda Dinae, 29, 601 James St. Lot 86, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Wiley, Billy James, 38, 704 N. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., no proof of insurance, turn signal requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Bynum, Austin Gary, 27, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Penson, Robert William, 22, 10553 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Delange, Ruth Helen, 54, 10 Battery Drive, Rossville, Ga., terroristic threats, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Paris, Raven Jade, 18, 19 Hardin Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Simmons, Eltoney Montrel, 20, 19 Hardin Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Bowman, Jin Isiah, 17, 359 Neal Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery
♦ Degraw, Greg Allen, 60, 33 Harris Road, Ringgold, Ga., child molestation, parole violation
♦ Shaw, Amanda Joelle, 29, 207 W. Culberson Ave., LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Holloway, Amanda Demarius, 40, 1007 Escalon Drive, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Teems, Travis Lamar, 55, 57 Breezy Trail, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Kaiser, Dalton Eugene, 53, 7267 Highway 95, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Sweet, Ethan David, 30, 5398 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Morris, Jesse Blake, 26, 1252 Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, Ga., open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Cox, Tina Michelle, 52, 109 Wilson St., Rossville, Ga., tampering with evidence (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Samples, Lauren Grace, 18, 174 Redbud Ave., Rossville, Ga., driver must move over for emergency vehicles, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), seat belts violation (adults), intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others
♦ Burns, John Daniell, 31, 181 Betsy Lane, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no license plate, no insurance, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address
♦ Barela, Richard Joseph, 61, 991 John Lewis Road, Dunlap, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Moore, Alex Lindsay, 18, 903 W. Brown Road, Lookout Mountain, Tenn., expired license plate, intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others, DUI under age 21 .02% or more
♦ Peden, Michael Lee, 43, 3309 Bonneville Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., seat belts violation (adults), driving under the influence of alcohol