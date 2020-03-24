♦ Myers, Justin Eugene, 32, 67 J. Ellis Court, Chickamauga, hold for other agency

♦ Russell, Bradley Ward, 29, 1311 Airport Road, Trion, probation violation (misdemeanor)

♦ Jones, Brandon Michael, 35, 1325 Wilson Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)

♦ Gleash, Richard Anthony, 39, 910 Lafayette Road, Rossville, probation violation (misdemeanor)

♦ Bennett, James Robert, 39, 1515 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, simple assault

♦ Jackson, Eric Thomas, 39, 1038 Lee School Road, LaFayette, hold for court

♦ Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 34, 31 N. Enloe St., LaFayette, hold for court

♦ Sargent, Timothy Joel, 38, 1545 Long Island Road, South Pittsburgh, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), concealing identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

♦ Ferrell, Brandon Richard, 28, 320 Nawaka Ave., Rossville, probation violation (felony)

♦ Tomlin, Gertrude Colleen, 61, 907 Lafayette Road, Rossville, probation violation (felony)

♦ Mundy, Nina Cheri, 28, 806 Lafayette Drive, Rossville, driving under the influence of alcohol, following too close

♦ Turbyfill, Lindy Cara, 35, 1214 Harrisburg Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

♦ Hinton, Latasha Shanta, 31, 195 Mitchell Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), expired license plate, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

♦ Seay, Tammy Michelle, 42, 30 Berry Road, Rossville, probation violation (felony)

♦ Franklin, Christopher Lynn, 41, 33 Hinton Lane, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding, wrong class of license

♦ Bowman, Danielle Nicole, 25, 58 E. Wood Court, Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

♦ Dove, Brianna Kathleen, 21, 276 County Road, Ider, Ala., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping

♦ Hogan, Casi Estel, 29, 601 Washington St. 6214, Rossville, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)

♦ Johnson, Alando Ray, 34, 2205 E. 13th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (four counts), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

♦ Young, Samuel Paul, 38, 3000 McGill Cemetery Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor)

♦ Croft, Robert Michael, 32, 3113 Mosley Circle, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (two counts), probation violation (felony)

♦ Hogue, Austin Chandler, 21, 609 Glenn St., LaFayette, battery

♦ Warren, James Dallas, 49, 1043 S. Jenkins Road, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects

♦ Bradley, Tammy Rae, 58, 715 Parnell Court, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

♦ Ellis, Jonathan Lee, 51, 1833 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

♦ Simpson, Tamara Nicole, 27, 1105 Cooper St. B, Rossville, probation violation (misdemeanor)

♦ Bridges, Janet Denise, 58, 1618 Center Grove Road, Rock Spring, theft by taking government property (felony) , theft by conversion (felony)

♦ Alder, Jacky Ray, 36, 601 James St. 89, Rossville, expired license plate, improper transfer of license plate/decal, failure to report accident with injury or death, striking fixed object, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol

♦ Boyd, Nicholas Keith, 24, 204 Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga, criminal damage to property second (private property)

♦ Hall, Darren Scott, 20, 4217 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to register vehicle

♦ Millard, Jason Justin, 1338 Clearpoint Drive, Hixson, Tenn., adult probation violation

♦ Smith, Jada Shyan Corley, 20, 1105 Ridgewood St., Rossville, probation violation (misdemeanor)

♦ Rapier, Austin Hunter, 17, 4285 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, purchase, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana

♦ Burns, Gracie Brianna, 21, 307Belvoir Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)

♦ Nester, Ashton Aleesha, 28, 2425 W. Armuchee Road, LaFayette, driving a vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, driving without license on person, no insurance, destroy/remove/conceal/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest

♦ Vann, Eric McCall, 55, 309 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony)

♦ Hager, Douglas Eugene, 21, 23 Phillips Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

♦ Stephens, Brian Douglas, 42, 74 Fields Drive, Rock Spring, probation violation (felony)

♦ Parris, Ronald Lamar, 67, 1254 S Highway 341, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony)

♦ Edwards, Jeremy Shane, 38, 205 Bryant Ave., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)

♦ Fink, Christian Kiaraleigh, 21, 157 Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, manufacture, deliver, distribute or possess with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substance

♦ Sharp, James William, 46, 1123 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

♦ Reece, Mark Anthony, 26, 1475 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)

♦ Vick, Salkeisa Shatiana, 26, 3932 Alexis Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping

♦ McPherson, Charles Michael, 56, 56 Timber Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice

♦ Watkins, Kasey June, 28, 218 Main Street, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine, bond surrender

♦ Williams, Joshua Wade, 32, 86 Boofer Road, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation

♦ Wallin, Corey Lee, 26, 225 McConnell Crossing, LaFayette, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine

♦ Blackmon, Joshua Lamar, 30, 580 Stoleman Road, Trion, deposit account fraud/bad checks $499 or less

♦ Holloway, Mark Ashley, 38, 300 E. Cooper St. Apartment 604, LaFayette, terroristic threats, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), aggravated assault

♦ Byrd, Patrick William, 25, aggravated assault (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)

♦ Oliver, Jeremy Brian, 34, 509 W. Main St., LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (felony)

♦ Holmes, Don Lamar, 61, 152 Charles Lane, Ringgold, hold for other agency

♦ Hill, Curtis Wayne, 40, 106 Red Oak Drive, LaFayette, probation violation (misdemeanor)

♦ Crouch, Darrel Lebron, 37, 15 Bragg Circle, Rossville, probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)

♦ Parker, Jamie Lynn, 42, 121 Cleveland Road, Rossville, probation violation (felony)

♦ Kay, Jonathan David, 40, 63 Roy Bird Road, Rock Spring, possession of methamphetamine

♦ Hillburn, Matthew Shane, 44, possession of methamphetamine

♦ Gerlach, Christian Issac, 20, homeless, probation violation (misdemeanor)

♦ Hunter, Patrick D. Sr., 46, 226 Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice

♦ Belt, Caleob Alexander, 21, 171 Durance Drive, Flintstone, probation violation (felony)

♦ Miller, Desmond Noah, 17, 66 Clair St., Rossville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, manufacture/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a pistol or revolver by person under age 18 years (first offense), possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer

♦ Paul, Jonathon Paul II, 34, 16 Gregory Drive, Chickamauga, driving under the influence of alcohol, too fast for conditions, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

♦ Terry, Paul Dewayne, 45, 3214 Oxford Drive, Hixson, Tenn., probation violation (felony)

♦ Starnes, Nicholas Paul, 30, 594 Walnut Grove Lane, LaFayette, theft by taking motor vehicle

♦ Sanders, Chad Timothy, 43, 7709 Hansley Drive 35, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones

♦ Tice, Stephen Ray, 27, 1314 Shirley Drive, Rossville, criminal trespass – damage to property under $500

♦ McClure, James Dale, 30, 1008 E. 32nd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)

♦ Stroud, Nicholas Lee, 35, failure to appear (felony) and failure to appear (misdemeanor) (two counts)

♦ Hayes, Nathaniel Hallen, 20, criminal trespass – damage to property under $500, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)

♦ Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 29, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children - allow to witness felony/battery/family violence

♦ Ware, Keenon Diante, 25, Gen. Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)

♦ Weaver, Danny Lee Sr. , 66, 1958 Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), terroristic threats

♦ Gray, Jason Myles, 45, 1886 Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga, terroristic threats, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)

♦ McAdams, James Allen, 42, 1194 Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), terroristic threats

♦ Weaver, Danny Lee Jr., 43, 210 Robert E. Lee St., Fort Oglethorpe, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer, aggravated assault on law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), terroristic threats

♦ Zaragoza-Bermudez, Agustin Jamie, 44, 999 27th St., Cleveland, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08 or more, DUI - endangering a child under age 14 years

♦ Payne, Mason Taylor, 26, 21 Morgan Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08 or more

♦ Gilley, Claude Ronald, 63, 321 Gilley Lane, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence), cruelty to children (second degree)

♦ Browning, Brandy Renea, 32, 1314 E. Sherry Drive, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects

♦ Teems, Sconda Nicole, 34, 1314 E. Sherry Drive, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)

♦ Dedman, Darian Justus, 21, 1314 E. Sherry Drive, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects

♦ Stewart, Deasia Gabrille, 23, 15 Garth St., Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)

♦ Hodge, Steven Dewain, 36, 1314 E. Sherry Drive, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)

♦ Hill, Charles Vincent, 35, 240 Cambridge Circle, Rossville, probation violation (felony)

♦ Tate, David Allen, 53, 2172 Dripping Springs Road, LaFayette, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (third-degree or third subsequent offense)

♦ Campbell, Andrew Hilton, 28, 974 Shinbone Valley Road, LaFayette, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper passing in no-passing zone, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident)

♦ Villers, Stephane Gail, 43, 62 Sierra Lane, Rossville, probation violation (felony)

♦ Simpson, Matthew Cody,28, 925 Hulana St., Rossville, probation violation (felony)

♦ Jones, Jacob Daniel, 25, 61 Alder Circle, Rossville, cruelty to children (third degree), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500, battery

♦ Rhodes, Robert Ray, 46, 908 McLemore St., LaFayette, child molestation

♦ Hughes, Arlen Lynn, 54, 139 Courtland Drive, LaFayette, no proof of insurance, improper use of center turn lane, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without license on person, driving wrong side of road, expired driver's license, driving under the influence of alcohol 

♦ Woods, Darious Devon, 23, no address listed, no insurance, open container violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

♦ Lough, Rodney Dion, 45, 75 Scott Lane, Trenton, failure to appear (felony) (two counts)

♦ Clark, Charles Kenneth, homeless, 36, probation violation (felony)

♦ Palmer, Joseph Christian, 26, 27 Sunrise Drive, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)

♦ Fincher, Andrew Richard, 35, 105 Williams Park Drive, Flintstone, hold for other agency

♦ Asher, Corey Brian, 30, 77 Windy Trail, LaFayette, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

♦ Wood, Hailey Allison, 19, 6714 Highway 151, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

♦ Bragg, Daniel Scott, 40, 138 Valley Breeze Trail, Rossville, aggravated assault, escape (felony), simple battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, cruelty to children (third-degree or third subsequent offence) (two counts)

♦ Parker, Michael Anderson, 42, 4511 Delashmitt Road, Hixson, Tenn., probation violation (felony)

♦ Williams, Dustin Keith, 33, 1132 Probasco St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)

♦ Taylor, Bobby Jo, 36, 25 Ellis Road, Rossville, probation violation (felony), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

♦ Stoker, James Cody, 27, 910 Andrews Lane, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08 or more

♦ Young, Cara Leigh, 39, 35 Bankston Ave. B, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine

♦ Lawson, Michael Skylar, 19, 200 Johnson St., LaFayette, criminal damage to property (second degree) (private property)

♦ Butler, Logan Kane, 18, 136 Worthington Gap Road, Rock Spring, criminal damage to property (second degree) (business)

♦ Franklin, Andrew Richard, 149 Wrights Hollow Road, Calhoun, probation violation (felony)

♦ Cook, Timothy Miles II, 32, 1043 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, hold for other agency

♦ Williams, Amanda Nichole, 37, 71 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)

♦ Farmer, Veronica Taylor, 19, 71 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)

♦ Lawrence, Darius Javion, 21, 160 Alfred St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer

♦ Nicholson, Ryan Albert, 33, 811 Carden Ave., Rossville, criminal trespass (family violence)

♦ Gravitt, Aaron Matthews, 57, 633 Payne Chapel Road, Lookout Mountain, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)

♦ Gravitt, Kimberly Carpenter, 59, 633 Payne Chapel Road, Lookout Mountain, battery (family violence) (first offense)

♦ Maxwell, Steven Willis, 30, 203 W. Main St., LaFayette, public drunk

♦ Taylor, Chappell Jermaine, 32, 30108 E. 46th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)

♦ Cranfield, Shaun Phillip, 40, 181 Buck Drive, Chickamauga, driving wrong side of road, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

♦ Gutierrez, Santiago, 34, 307 S. Duke St. Apartment 13, LaFayette, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)

♦ Crosby, John Howard II, 33, 212 Bandy Road, LaFayette, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine

