Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson recently returned from the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association's annual Summer Training Conference held at Lake Lanier Islands, July 28 – 30. Seventy sheriffs from around the state participated in the three-day event. The sheriffs attended multiple training sessions, received timely information from subject matter experts and conducted association business.
Sheriffs’ offices in Georgia have many responsibilities such as providing courthouse security, operating jails, transporting inmates and mental health patients, performing traffic and law enforcement functions, registering sex offenders and many more.
Sheriffs are the chief law enforcement officer of each county and have many mandated responsibilities by state law. As a result of these diverse responsibilities, sheriffs must be knowledgeable of best practices and procedures in many areas. Current concerns of law enforcement as they relate to the Office of Sheriff are addressed during training conferences sponsored by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Inc.
The recent conference was devoted to training sessions to update the sheriffs on topics relevant to public safety and the Office of Sheriff. Expert speakers provided training to the sheriffs on legislative and legal issues, biological weapons and preparedness, COVID 19 and the courts, state law enforcement, community relations and other topics.
The sheriffs heard from Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Executive Director Pete Skandalakis of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council, Director Homer Bryson of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and other state agency heads.
"The services required of the Office of Sheriff in every county of the state are critical to the safety of our citizens and are unlike the mandates of all other local or state law enforcement agencies. During this important training event, sheriffs convened to identify viable solutions to complex and costly issues facing sheriffs’ offices and local taxpayers. Their participation is vital if we are to seek out the best practices in fulfilling these important responsibilities,” stated Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Terry Norris.
Other highlights of the conference included the installation of the 2020-2021 officers for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association. The newly elected officers include Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed as president, Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester as first vice president, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump as second vice president, and Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie as secretary-treasurer.
New officers installed for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Inc. include Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley as president, McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup as first vice president, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff second vice president, and Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley as secretary-treasurer.
The Georgia Sheriffs' Association Inc. is comprised of 159 elected sheriffs with the support of over 70,000 honorary members throughout the state who recognize and appreciate the service of the constitutional Office of Sheriff and the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Home Inc.