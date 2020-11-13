Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines announced Nov. 12 the decision to close schools beginning on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, due to an increase in COVID-19 positive cases and the resulting close contact quarantines.
"This closure will allow an appropriate amount of time to elapse during the closed week and the Thanksgiving holiday for positive cases and close contact quarantines to complete their quarantine cycle and to limit additional exposure to students and employees," according to a news release from Raines.
All schools will return Monday, Nov. 30, and will operate on a hybrid schedule for the three weeks until the scheduled Christmas holiday break, Dec. 21 through Jan. 5.
"Cohorts will be formed, and parents contacted by the administration from their respective schools," according to the statement.