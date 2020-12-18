The fall issue of the Georgia School Board Association magazine highlights Walker County Public Schools’ out-of-the-box approach to learning during the pandemic. The article features LaFayette Middle School special education teacher Amy Millican.
Millican discusses her approach to teaching virtually and in-person. She currently teaches five students with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities in person and five more additional students virtually.
She explains all the ways she is working to educate students during this unprecedented time.
“We are definitely doing things we have never done before,” she said, “but educators will do whatever it takes to take care of our kids.”
Millican uses traditional teaching methods, online options including Zoom, Google Meet, and Facetime, along with phone calls and paper packets to make sure all of her students are learning.
“My Google Classroom has been a very valuable asset to me,” she said. “I post lesson plans daily so both parents and students can understand. Then, as a school, we use Planbook so that we’re all on the same page.”
The article also highlights how the school system is ensuring students have access to food, technology, and resources during the pandemic.
Walker County school board chair Karen Stoker is appreciative of the publicity. “It is an honor to be selected to be highlighted in the Georgia School Board Association magazine. The article emphasizes our outstanding staff.”
School board member Dale Wilson agrees. “The article highlights the kind of leadership we have in our school system.”
Schools Superintendent Damon Raines says the school system continues to work to adapt to the changing times. “We are collaborating with all our partners to implement what the board is trying to accomplish and to have a positive impact on students.”