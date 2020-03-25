Incumbent Dale Wilson and political newcomer Lindsay Bradford qualified as Republicans to run for the Walker County Board of Education Post 4 seat. The election will be Tuesday, May 19. To help voters learn more about themselves, the candidates have answered a series of questions submit by the newspaper.
Dale Wilson
Your age. 59
How long have you lived in Walker County? 59 years
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc. I am currently an active member of our church where I serve as a Sunday School teacher and Vice Chairman of Deacons. I am a former member of the LaFayette Noon Optimist Club and LaFayette Morning Optimist Club. I am also a former WACOPEP member and am currently a B.E.A.T. member.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? Served 7+ years on the Board of Education for Walker County Schools. I have served as both chair and vice chair as a member of the Board of Education.
Any other things that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking?
- I am a former teacher in the Walker County School system for 8 years.
- As a business owner, I have worked with a budget.
- As a former coach and a business owner, I understand about building and maintaining positive personal relationships.
- As a lifelong resident of Walker County I know the culture of our county and what our stakeholders want and more importantly need.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have?
- Although our graduation rate has improved 19% over the past 7 years, I would like for continued growth to occur in that area.
- Technology needs to be an area of continuous growth to keep with the world’s demand for bigger and better advancements
- Our facilities have grown tremendously over the past seven years. We need to continue providing the type of facilities that our children need, such as classrooms, labs, and upgrades to our sports facilities.
- Always we need to promote fairness to all stakeholders.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? Any final words to voters?
Voters can reach me at my business at 305 North Main Street, LaFayette or 423-903-9769. I encourage voters to stop by and talk!
Any final words to voters? Please remember to vote on May 19! Make your voice count!
Lindsay Bradford
Your age. 41
How long have you lived in Walker County? 41 years
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc? Walker County SPED Advisory Committee, North LaFayette Elementary PTO Officer, member of Naomi Baptist Church
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? Walker County Schools afforded me an amazing education as a child. I graduated as Valedictorian from LaFayette High School in 1997. With a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education and a Master’s Degree in School Counseling, I taught for nine years in Walker County at elementary and middle school levels in general education and special education settings. I have also served our community as a preschool teacher at Foundations at First Preschool for eight years.
I am a mother of three Walker County students in three separate schools, all of whom benefit from many wonderful programs our school system provides (Special Olympics, Vex Robotics, Kaleidoscope, Soccer, Marching Band).
As an officer of the Parent Teacher Organization at NLE, I have collaborated with parents, teachers, guardians, stakeholders, and community members to assist with various school activities, raise funds, provide equipment, foster a community atmosphere, and support the mission and vision of the school and district. I would be honored to do the same as a member of the board of education for District 4.
My husband and I own two local businesses, and I am the bookkeeper for both.
Not only do I have experience creating and utilizing budgets, but I also have to live within the means that are available. Many people in our community are struggling to pay their taxes, and I want to do everything in my power to make certain that those taxes are not raised again. I would work with other board members and the Superintendent to maintain responsible spending and regularly monitor the fiscal health of the district.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I have four children between the ages of 1 and 15 years. One of my children is met with a smile everyday at LHS as he enters his Special Education classroom. I am also a parent of children who are enrolled in gifted programs. My children, just like all children, have varying needs. As a candidate, I want the best educational outcome for all Walker County students.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? As a board member, I would collaborate with other hard-working district representatives to remove barriers and support our teachers and staff. I would work to set a vision and align goals and policies that focus on achievement and success for all. Parents, teachers, administrators, school staff, and county employees are on the front lines with our students, working diligently to ensure students are safe, fed, educated, and cared for on a daily basis.
I think that there are a lot of people in our community that feel helpless when it comes to education. They feel like nobody is listening, or that their voice cannot be heard. I do not think that I have all of the answers. But, this community is full of educators, parents, professionals, and others that have a lot of ideas and are begging to be given a chance to help. I am here to listen; it’s what I do best. I want to hear new ideas and suggestions from teachers, parents, and students. My promise is to give a real voice to Walker County parents and educators. If you want your voice to be heard, please honor me with your vote.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? I have a Facebook page. You can also email me at lindsay4education@gmail.com or call me at 423-596-1839.