According to a May 11 tally by the U.S. Census Bureau, Walker County's self-response rate of 53.1% lags behind Georgia's 54.6% rate and the nation's 58.5% rate.
Prater’s Flooring printed 12 banners for display around Rossville to encourage participation in the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau reported. Mayor Teddy Harris delivered the 2020 Census banners to working crews to display around the city.
Catoosa County's self-response rate for the questionnaire has been 62.3% while the rate in both Chattooga and Dade counties is 46.3%. Across the state self-responses range from as low as 21.3% in Quitman County, in southwest Georgia with a population of roughly 2,500, to as high as 68.4% in Forsyth County, with a population around 240,000, and 70% in Fayette County, with a population of about 114,000. The latter two are metro-Atlanta counties.
Census data determines how federal funding will be disbursed for schools, healthcare, hunger, infrastructure and emergency services over the next decade. The data from this count, conducted once each decade, also determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives and is used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
The constitutionally-mandated head count of every person living in the United States has been conducted since 1790.
During the last census in 2010, 76% of Walker County residents participated in the self-reporting phase. The low participation rate potentially led to an undercount, costing the county millions of dollars in funds, which are distributed locally through 316 federal programs, according to Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director.
Every person counted in Walker County represents about $2,300 in federal funds for things like school breakfast and lunch programs, student loans, housing and energy assistance, Medicaid, highway planning and construction, transit grants and supplemental nutrition programs like WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Legge said.
The impact of an undercount can last a decade because population estimates and projections are based on census counts.
Between 2010 and 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates the population of Walker County grew by only 654 people, from 68,756 to 69,410. The population estimate does not correspond with many base level statistics, he explained. For instance, 848 new single family homes were constructed in the unincorporated area of Walker County alone during that same time period.
An undercount also impacts economic development and representation, he said. Census numbers are used by businesses to decide where to build stores, offices and factories, which create jobs. Real estate developers use the data to determine where to build new homes.
The head of each household should fill out the census for every person in the home at the time of the count, including any relatives or friends who are temporarily residing in the home. In shared custody situations, children should be counted where they slept on April 1.
All census responses are kept confidential for 72 years, he said. There are no exceptions. U.S. law strictly prohibits the Census Bureau from sharing personal information with anyone — including law enforcement, courts or any other government agency.
All Census Bureau staff also take a lifetime oath to protect personal information. Violating that oath results in a penalty of up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
After 72 years, the records are released to the public by the National Archives and Records Administration for genealogy research.
The committee urges Georgians to protect themselves and in-person response teams by filling out their census on-line at 2020census.gov, calling the U.S. Census Bureau at 1-844-330-2020 or mailing in their forms. The process is simple and takes less than 10 minutes.