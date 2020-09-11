Walker County's observance of Patriot Day included a remembrance service and a proclamation issued by the county commissioner.
The service was held Sept. 11 at 8:20 a.m. on the steps of the Walker County Courthouse.
Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield read the 2020 Patriot Day proclamation he signed during his meeting Sept. 10, recalling the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including approximately 400 emergency workers. The document proclaims, in memory of those who died, the vow to keep moving forward, to stand together and to “recognize that united we can overcome any challenge or confrontation.”
“We grieved as a nation, but were also heartened by the acts of courage and compassion demonstrated by our firefighters, law enforcement officers and other first responders who worked tirelessly to render aid while in distress,” the proclamation states.
Whitfield proclaimed Sept. 11, 2020, as Patriot Day in Walker County “in recognition of the courageous men and women who gave their lives in service to others to protect our liberties.” He encouraged all citizens to attend events like the county's Patriot Day service Sept. 11 to hear stories from first responders and “to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who perished” as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Congress and President George W. Bush, on Dec. 18, 2001, designated Sept. 11 of each year as Patriot Day “in remembrance of those whose lives were lost and to honor the brave and selfless heroes who risked their lives that fateful day,” according to the proclamation.
Stacey Meeks, LaFayette fire chief and emergency management director, advised that the public can honor the sacrifices of the fallen police officers, firefighters and first responders by honoring those who wear the uniform today with their prayers and encouragement. Fire and police personnel can honor them by continuing to serve because their services are needed today.
“Our souls and our beings were shaken” by the terrorist attacks, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
The traditional service in which the names of the victims are read at Ground Zero where World Center Towers 1 and 2 collapsed will not be held this year because COVID-19 protocols. Wilson encouraged attendees to look up the names of 19 victims and to remember them throughout the day, which marks the 19th anniversary of the attacks.
Wilson said he prays that Americans never forget that day so that Patriot Day lives on.
Terry Robertson, chaplain for the LaFayette police and fire departments, recalled the sense of unity Americans felt after Sept. 11. People were not divided by political parties or other distinctions.
“We were united one nation under God,” he said. He urged attendees to rediscover that sense of unity and challenged them to make a difference.