Over the next week Americans will remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the sacrifice of first responders who rushed into the World Trade Center and the heroic efforts of the Flight 93's passengers that prevented the hijackers of that plane from reaching Washington, D.C.
On Sept. 11, 2001, approximately 3,000 people lost their lives, making the coordinated hijacking and crashing of four planes the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. history. Many Americans remember where they were and what they were doing as events unfolded on one of the darkest days in America’s history. The attacks galvanized Americans' patriotism and prompted leaders around the world share their sympathy and resolve to fight terrorism.
Lane Funeral Home & Crematory South Crest Chapel invites the public to a 20th anniversary memorial event Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. to honor every life that was lost, exhibit patriotism and pride, and show Americans will never forget the events of 9/11.
Bells will ring at 8:45 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. to represent the time the airplanes hit the World Trade Center towers and crashed.
Ret. Lt. Col. Ray Adkins will speak. The program at 10:30 will also include flag retirement, recognition of the responders, posting colors, ringing 20 bells, the Pledge of Allegiance, releasing 20 doves, National Anthem and playing of Taps.
Food and drinks will be served.
Blood Assurance will provide the Blood Mobile for those who want to donate blood, and local Boy Scouts will hand out American flags.