A project to create an accurate record of codes previously adopted in Walker County will soon be complete. After nearly two years of work to research and compile missing documentation, Municipal Code Corp. has published a new Walker County Code of Ordinances, or Code Book.
The most recent version of Walker County’s Code Book was published in 2005 and only includes ordinances and amendments through the middle of 2003. Over the past 18 years, a number of ordinances were approved or changed, and not supplemented into the Code Book or made readily available to the public.
The 2021 Code Book serves as a baseline for future revisions by capturing ordinances and revisions to existing regulations properly adopted over the past 18 years, updating language to reflect the county’s new form of government and correcting county codes out of compliance with state law.
The 2021 Code Book must be formally adopted by the Walker County Board of Commissioners before it can be enacted and referenced. A public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, with the ordinance to adopt the new Code Book scheduled for a vote at the Aug. 12 meeting.
Upon adoption, Municipal Code Corp. will publish the Walker County Code of Ordinances online in a searchable database that will be linked to the county’s website and available to the public 24/7/365. The searchable online database will significantly improve public access to the code, as only pdf versions of the 2005 Code Book and a handful of other ordinances are currently available online.
A pdf copy of the 2021 Code Book is available to review at walkercountyga.gov.
Additionally, now that the board has an established starting point to work from, if members vote to amend the code in the future, those changes will be updated online and supplements produced to replace pages in the printed book, keeping the code current.