Walker County has received a ballot drop-box that has 24-hour monitoring.
Danielle L. Montgomery, director of Walker County Elections and Registration, said she expects the county's ballot drop box should be installed by Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. at the back corner of the courthouse closest to the county commissioner's office. The box will be situated so that motorists can drop off their ballots without getting out of their vehicles.
The drop-off site will be “very safe, secure and weatherproof” as the state requires, she said. Until the drop-box is installed, voters are invited to mail in or return their ballots in person to the elections office, at 103 S. Duke St. Room 110, LaFayette, Ga., 30728; the elections office is on the ground floor of the Walker County Courthouse.
Roughly 43,000 Walker County residents were registered to vote in the general election as of Oct. 6, and the county elections office was still processing about 500 registrations completed online or with the Department of Driver Services before the Oct. 5 registration deadline, Montgomery said.
The number of voter registrations completed and absentee ballots requested indicate voter participation will be higher in 2020 than in 2016 when 24,526 of 32,951, or 74%, registered Walker County voters cast their ballots in the 2016 general election.
As of Oct. 2, the elections office had processed 6,613 absentee voter requests and received completed 2,097 ballots, she said. Approximately 1,000 voters voted absentee by mail in 2016.