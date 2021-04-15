Walker County Extension/4-H and Cornerstone Veterinarian Services are sponsoring rabies vaccination clinics in Walker County next month.
Pet owners are urged to protect their families from rabies by bringing their dog(s) and cat(s) to one of the clinics for vaccination. The cost is $15 per pet, cash only.
The clinics will be held on the following dates and times:
Saturday, May 8
- 1-2 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary
- 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Lookout Baptist Church (8645 Ga. 193, Chickamauga)
- 4-5:30 p.m. at Chattanooga Valley Elementary
Saturday, May 15
- 1-2 p.m. at Gordon Lee High School
- 3-4 p.m. at Naomi Elementary
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Rock Spring Elementary.