Pet owners are urged to vaccinate their cats and dogs to protect their families from rabies.
The 2020 Walker County rabies vaccination drive-thru clinics for dogs and cats will be offered for $15 per vaccination, cash only, on the following dates:
- Saturday, May 23, at 1-2 p.m. at Gordon Lee High School
- Saturday, May 23, at 3-4 p.m. at Rock Spring Elementary School
- Saturday, May 23, at 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Naomi Elementary School
- Saturday, May 30, at 1-2:30 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary School
- Saturday, May 30, at 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Chattanooga Valley Elementary School.
The clinics are offered in cooperation with the University of Georgia Walker County Extension office/4H and Cornerstone Veterinary Service.